Boruto chapter 75 spoilers: Amado reveals Eida and Delta’s origins, introduces a new Otsutsuki

Boruto chapter 74 focused exclusively upon Eida and Daemon’s arrival in Konoha, and their first interactions with the two Otsutsuki vessels. The chapter raised several questions regarding the full range of Eida’s abilities and her possible connection to the Otsutsuki.

Twitter user @OrganicDinosaur posted a cryptic remark on their bio a few hours before chapter 75 spoilers were released, sending fans into frenzied contemplation over whether the upcoming chapter will be a complete disappointment or a defining moment for the current arc.

The spoilers prove the latter to be the case, not only revealing Eida’s origin but several other key pieces of information which fans have long since anticipated.

What leaked spoilers reveal about the upcoming Boruto chapter 75

BORUTO Chapter 75 Cover Page!!



Title: "The Realm of God" or can also be read as "God's Domain".

The cover page for Boruto chapter 75 features Daemon and reveals the title for the new chapter to be The Realm of God. The spoilers begin with Kawaki and Boruto waking up as Eida formally introduces herself.

Daemon continues to provoke the boys, especially getting on Kawaki’s nerves. It is unclear if Daemon’s ability affects not just physical attacks but also intent, but it seems as though Kawaki's mental wish to attack the cyborg is deflected back against him.

Meanwhile, Amado finally reveals everything to Shikamaru and Naruto, beginning with Eida and Daemon’s abilities. He further elaborates and explains that both siblings were created using the DNA of an Otsutsuki God, "Shibai."

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 #Borutoch75spoilers

AMADO TELLS NARUTO ABOUT A NEW ŌTSUTSUKI GOD NAMED ‘SHIBAI’ or ‘SIBAI’!



(Eida and Daemon were created using a part of this gods DNA) AMADO TELLS NARUTO ABOUT A NEW ŌTSUTSUKI GOD NAMED ‘SHIBAI’ or ‘SIBAI’!(Eida and Daemon were created using a part of this gods DNA) #Borutoch75spoilers AMADO TELLS NARUTO ABOUT A NEW ŌTSUTSUKI GOD NAMED ‘SHIBAI’ or ‘SIBAI’! (Eida and Daemon were created using a part of this gods DNA) https://t.co/YTk05yXE0S

Chapter 75 raw scans reveal the newly introduced Otsutsuki God having a Rinnegan on their forehead, and an unknown white pupil resembling a Byakugan in his right eye.

The panels showing the Otsutsuki also depict a God Tree in the background, suggesting that this “God” has probably harvested at least one or more chakra fruits and is imbued with their power.

Boruto chapter 75 spoilers also show Delta suddenly arriving at Sarada and Mitsuki’s vantage point, asking for permission to meet Eida. The infatuated cyborg is soon put to sleep by Sumire, who had followed her. With the mystery of Eida and Daemon’s origin solved, Amado moves on to explain Delta’s true identity.

The leaked spoilers show the scientist talking about his late daughter Akebi, whom Amado had tried to bring back to life by creating the cyborg clone, Delta. Finally, the leaked spoilers show Amado confessing that he had tried to transfer Akebi’s consciousness and memories to Delta but had failed to get his daughter back.

That was when Jigen found him and promised to revive his daughter in exchange for him helping him find the perfect vessel for Isshiki Otsutsuki. Amado finally reveals the reason for his interest in Kawaki’s karma, explaining that he wants the latter to embed a karma onto another clone which will allow Amado to transfer his daughter’s consciousness and bring her back to life.

Despite Naruto and Boruto’s protests, Shikamaru asks Eida to look into the past and confirm if Amado is telling the truth and assures them that the scientist hasn’t lied this time.

DAEMON🐺 @Boruto_INT



Hype

#borutoch75spoilers If you notice they still look young here so this not on the timeskip yet and Mitsuki sage mode soon>>>Hype If you notice they still look young here so this not on the timeskip yet and Mitsuki sage mode soon>>>Hype🔥❤#borutoch75spoilers https://t.co/DOWstK5tr5

Chapter 75 spoilers reveal yet another shocking revelation, as Boruto gets a glimpse of the future where Konoha village seems to be in utter chaos. The vision reveals Shikadai using the Nara clan’s Shadow Jutsu with Cho-Cho and Inojin in the background.

Sarada is seen rushing off while Mitsuki is seen using Sage Mode. Kawaki is also seen in his Karma Mode, with blood smeared on his face. The final leaked panel of the chapter shows a shocked Boruto pondering his vision while Momoshiki appears on the next panel. Eida notices something is amiss with her new housemate.

Final thoughts

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 #borutoch75spoilers

Last page of the chapter! BORUTO’S EXPRESSION!



Side text: "Facts" revealed one after another...And suddenly, the "sight" that Boruto saw was —!?” Last page of the chapter! BORUTO’S EXPRESSION!Side text: "Facts" revealed one after another...And suddenly, the "sight" that Boruto saw was —!?” #borutoch75spoilers Last page of the chapter! BORUTO’S EXPRESSION! Side text: "Facts" revealed one after another...And suddenly, the "sight" that Boruto saw was —!?” https://t.co/VRBd0wUDeb

Chapter 75 spoilers have revealed several major revelations, suggesting that the chapter will answer some very pertinent questions regarding the storyline of the series.

Eida’s connection to the Otsutsuki god explains Boruto and Kawaki’s immunity to her ability and also explains why she has the Senrigan, since it has long since been proven that ocular abilities like Rinnegan, Byakugan and Sharingan have their roots within the Otsutsuki clan.

Amado’s comment in chapter 74 regarding the two karma bearers developing other abilities exclusive to the Otsutsukis might be the explanation for the younger Uzumaki’s “sight.” Just as Kawaki had inherited Isshiki’s dojutsu which allows him to conjure chakra rods and shrink anything he wishes to, Boruto may have manifested Momoshiki’s own specific dojutsu, which allows him to see the future.

