Boruto chapter 74: Is Eida related to the Otsutsuki clan?

Boruto chapter 74 signaled the start of Team 7’s latest mission with Eida’s arrival in Konoha. The chapter showed exactly how potent her enchantment could be, even trapping Mitsuki under her spell along with Konohamaru, Sai, Inojin, and Cho-Cho.

Chapter 74 includes information regarding her abilities which fuels an interesting theory regarding Eida's origin, one that would directly affect the plot of the series. This article analyzes the clues left in the series about Eida’s powers to determine if it is possible that Eida is related to the Otsutsuki clan.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Boruto chapter 74 explores the possibility of Eida having a connection to the Otsutsuki

Eida’s abilities

Eida explains her abilities (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

When Eida was first introduced in the Boruto series, it was revealed that her powers included enchantment and a previously unknown ocular jutsu. The said jutsu grants its user the ability to see everything happening in the world from the moment of their birth up till the present moment.

The only people who are immune to Eida’s enchantment include blood relatives and members of the Otsutsuki clan. Chapter 74 further disclosed that Eida has the ability to fly, which Amado stated was fairly normal among the Otsutsuki, suggesting that even Boruto and Kawaki might begin flying around some time soon.

What this means for her origin

Ryoku @PhantomRyoku I’m calling it now Eida is linked to kaguya somehow…she can see everything happening the same way infinite tsukuyomi catches everyone on the planet…the moon pupils…and now this panel #Borutochapter74 I’m calling it now Eida is linked to kaguya somehow…she can see everything happening the same way infinite tsukuyomi catches everyone on the planet…the moon pupils…and now this panel #Borutochapter74 https://t.co/c9deKpBBrP

Amado’s words in Boruto chapter 74 suggested that Eida’s abilities were in keeping with members of the Otsutsuki clan. Many of the Otsutsuki clan members introduced in the series had their own unique ocular jutsu, including Isshiki who could use Sukunahikona and Daikokuten by activating his right eye.

The concept of family members being immune to Eida’s charms seems understandable since it might otherwise encourage incestuous relationships. However, the same immunity affecting Otsutsuki clan members seems either too convenient or suggests that Eida shares connection to the Otsutsuki.

The series classifies both Eida and Daemon as cyborgs that Amado created under Jigen’s orders, who were then slated to be destroyed on account of them being powerful. It is unclear if Jigen intended to use Eida and Daemon as artificial vessels or simply as a means to protect him, as was the case for Delta.

Code finds Eida in chapter 56 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

However, it is highly plausible that Amado used Otsutsuki DNA to manipulate or enhance Eida’s abilities, making her genetically related to the Otsutsuki clan. Daemon might have been part of the same experiment, acting as a failsafe in case all else fails to stop Eida. This would explain his unbelievable speed and the ease with which he caught the chakra rods which Kawaki had attacked him with in chapter 74.

Amado has always had a roundabout way of speaking. Moreover, his comment in chapter 74 seemed to suggest that it is completely natural that Eida would possess skills that are characteristic of the Otsutsuki. He went as far as to suggest that Boruto and Kawaki might slowly gain access to similar skills on account of their genetic material, making them 100% Otsutsuki.

Final thoughts

Eida’s origins might have been kept tightly under wraps in the Boruto series up till now, but her arrival in Konoha and Shikamaru’s insistence on Amado’s cooperation might finally encourage the scientist to solve the mysteries surrounding Eida. If she is indeed connected to the Otsutsuki, it might also explain Amado’s obsession with Kawaki’s karma and provide a clue about his ulterior motives.

