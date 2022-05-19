The Otsutsuki bloodline of Boruto and Naruto, explained

The Naruto series is filled with numerous clans and villages that have been at war with each other for years. However, prior to the creation of everything else, there were the Otsutsukis. These horned entities are aliens or parasites that travel dimensions to plant ten-tail saplings.

The saplings then grow into god trees that harvest the planet's energy, granting the Otsutsukis a fruit of immense Chakra. The matriarch of the Otsutsuki clan, Princess Kaguya, took one of these fruits for herself and ultimately became a traitor to her clan.

Kaguya gave birth to two sons, who later influenced the world of Shinobi. The following article breaks down the relationship between the series' protagonist and the Otsutsuki clan.

How are Boruto & Naruto descendants of Otsutsuki?

Hagoromo and Hamura as babies (Image via Pierrot)

The first members of the Otsutsuki clan that came to harvest earth's energy were Isshiki and Kaguya. However, the latter took the god tree's fruit and developed powers beyond anyone's imagination. The Shinobi world thus came into being after the birth of her two sons, Hagoromo and Hamura.

Hagoromo, the Sage of the Six Paths, was also the first Jinchuriki of the Ten Tails. He is considered to be one of the the most powerful figures in the series, only second to his mother, Kaguya Otsutsuki, who he later defeated by joining forces with his twin brother.

Hagoromo wielded the Sharingan and Rinnegan, while his brother Hamura wielded the Byakugan. The latter stayed on the Moon and dedicated his life to guarding the sealed body of his mother. Hagoromo, on the other hand, had two sons, Ashura and Indra.

Ashura and Indra (Image via Pierrot)

Ashura and Indra had their own share of unique skills that were powerful enough to change the flow of the world. Indra, the older brother, was the ancestor of the Uchiha clan. He even expanded his father's teaching and came up with his own fighting technique, which is known today as Ninjutsu. Madara and Sasuke were the reincarnations of Indra Otsutsuki.

On the other hand, Ashura was the ancestor of both the Senju and the Uzumaki clans. Ashura excelled in Taijutsu with a great deal of stamina and Chakra. His Chakra move, Amenomihashira, was like Rasengan but even more powerful.

Ashura using the Amenomihashira (Image via Pierrot)

Hagoromo chose Ashura as his successor, which angered Indra. This led to a war spanning generations, with Madara and Hashirama battling it out followed by Naruto and Sasuke. The Chakras of these Otsutsukis continued to live and reincarnate inside different vessels even after millennia.

Alhough both Sasuke and Naruto were born in a period of peace, the Uchiha clan's curse of hatred allowed Sasuke to turn to the dark side, triggering the fight between the reincarnates of Ashura and Indra.

Naruto's family (Image via Pierrot)

Boruto has Otsutsuki blood running inside him as well, with Naruto being the descendant of Ashura and Hinata being the descendant of Hamura.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee