Boruto chapter 75: Release date, where to read, and more

Boruto chapter 75 will be released on Sunday, November 20, 2022, worldwide at 12 am (JST). Readers can access the chapter for free on the official Viz and Manga Plus websites as well as the official Shonen Jump app.

Chapter 74 marked the beginning of Team 7’s latest mission, which involved maintaining constant surveillance of Eida. The Otsutsuki clan’s immunity to Eida’s enchantment made Boruto and Kawaki ideal for this mission, prompting Shikamaru to assign them as housemates to Eida and Daemon. But the chapter proved that their mission will be no walk in the park, especially with Daemon’s fighting skills and love towards his older sister.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga.

Everything to know about the upcoming Boruto chapter 75

Global release date

The Boruto manga uploads new chapters on a monthly basis, with leaked spoilers unveiled a few days prior to the release of the official English translation. Chapter 75 will be released on November 20, 2022, at 12 am (JST.) For international readers, the chapter will be available on official streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time – 8 am (November 20, 2022)

Eastern Time – 11 am (November 20, 2022)

British Time – 4 pm (November 20, 2022)

European Time – 5 pm (November 20, 2022)

India Time – 8.30 pm (November 20, 2022)

Philippine Time – 11 pm (November 20, 2022)

Australia Central Time – 12.30 am (November 21, 2022)

Where to read

Chapter 75 will be available on both the official Viz and Manga Plus platforms for the Shonen Jump series. Both websites allow fans to read the three latest chapters. However, they must get a subscription to unlock older ones.

What to expect in Boruto chapter 75

Shikamaru confronts Amado (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 75 will probably show the mission beginning in earnest, with Eida and Daemon settling down in Konoha village. The chapter might also show Amado being interrogated by Shikamaru and Naruto to find out what exactly happened at Code’s hideout.

Amado's vague comment regarding Eida's ability to fly also suggests that she might have links with the Otsutsuki.

Eida’s striking exit from the train station suggests that she might have other abilities which haven't been revealed yet. However, it is doubtful if Amado will give away her secrets to Konoha village. Eida’s Senrigan grants her a certain level of omnipotence, so there is a possibility that Amado will not betray her, especially with Daemon lurking around.

But with Amado being a shrewd opportunist, he might reveal Daemon’s ability to repel any attack, allowing Konoha to come up with a countermeasure against the siblings. Chapter 75 might also discuss why Shikadai and Sarada remained unaffected by Eida’s ability, even as Mitsuki fell under the cyborg’s spell, despite being the most unemotional and level-headed among his teammates.

A brief summary of chapter 74

Amado theorizes that Boruto and Kawaki might soon be able to fly (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Boruto chapter 74 began with Eida and Daemon arriving at Konoha with Amado. Her ability immediately enchanted several people at the train station, along with Sai, who joined the welcoming committee assigned to supervise her arrival.

She formally accepted the living arrangements proposed by Shikamaru, knowing that his ulterior motive was to keep her under observation.

Eida then startled everyone around by flying off to her new living quarters. Sarada and Mitsuki kept watch from a distance and were joined by Ino-Shika-Cho, who were unaware of the effect Eida had upon anyone who looked at her. While Inojin, Cho-cho, and even Mitsuki were charmed, Shikadai and Sarada remained unaffected.

Daemon knocks out the two karma bearers (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Konohamaru, coming face to face with Eida, also fell prey to her ability and lost consciousness while trying to fight the enchantment. The chapter then showed Daemon provoking Kawaki and Boruto into fighting him, before knocking them out cold to establish dominance.

