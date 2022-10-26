Will Boruto introduce a new Jutsu to beat Eida?

Boruto may soon introduce a new Jutsu to beat Eida. The young girl charmed everyone with her presence as soon as she arrived in Konoha. This was thanks to her body modifications.

Chapter 74 of Boruto marked the beginning of Team 7's mission. The two Otsutsuki vessels were instructed to pose as housemates for their guests in Konoha. This was a plan devised by Shikamaru as it enabled the Leaf to keep an eye on all four individuals at once.

Eida and Daemon's arrival in the village turned every head.

Eida's aura was such that everyone present in her vicinity (except Shikamaru) was very taken up by her beauty. Even elite Jonin could not help but stare at the girl as she took off towards the designated location. This led to fans wondering if Boruto would introduce a new Jutsu just to take down Eida.

Why we think Boruto will introduce a new Jutsu to beat Eida

Eida's abilities

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 So interesting how eida doesn’t need to fight anyone, all she needs to do is look at them and they are already under her spell. That’s a dangerous power! #boruto So interesting how eida doesn’t need to fight anyone, all she needs to do is look at them and they are already under her spell. That’s a dangerous power! #boruto https://t.co/vB67LnGGyX

Before answering the question, it is important to first understand the abilities Eida has under her belt. As seen in the manga, Eida is a cyborg that was modified by Amado. She was cryogenically frozen for a long time in one of his labs.

Like other members of Kara, Eida's body has been modified with Scientific Ninja Tools. Kara members like Boro and Code displayed frightening abilities, so hers could be at par or even higher.

So far, Eida has claimed to only know Taijutsu. Amado stated that her combat prowess exceeded that of Jigen's, considering she was made to take him down. Eida possesses the Senrigan, allowing her to perceive everything in the world, from current events to past occurrences, up until her birth.

Her modifications give her a certain aura. Due to this, whoever lays eyes on her - barring Otsutsuki and blood relatives - is automatically infatuated with her. As if that wasn't enough, this beautiful cyborg can fly as well.

So far, the true extent of her abilities is unknown, which makes it difficult to understand what else she might be able to do.

Is a new Jutsu going to be necessary to deal with Eida?

. @013burgundy I hope sarada and sasuke are immune to that creep eida’s powers. I don’t think it worked on sarada #boruto I hope sarada and sasuke are immune to that creep eida’s powers. I don’t think it worked on sarada #boruto https://t.co/ssNWJcEQjN

As things stand, with the exception of Shikamaru, Sarada, Boruto and Kawaki, all onlookers were sort of hypnotized by Eida's presence. They were so drawn to her that they became oblivious to their surroundings. This is why Boruto and Kawaki were chosen for the mission, given their immunity.

It is possible that a Jutsu might be created to prevent her opponent from falling for her charms. Else, the battle will be over before it even begins. It would also make sense if the Leaf came up with a Ninja Tool to counter her charming aura, which gave its users a chance to take her on.

ABL @AvelChan

.

Eida, Kawaki, Boruto, Code, Daemon

Now is Their Era!

.

#BORUTO -THE STRONGEST BEINGS IN THE SHINOBI WORLD-Eida, Kawaki, Boruto, Code, DaemonNow is Their Era! -THE STRONGEST BEINGS IN THE SHINOBI WORLD-.Eida, Kawaki, Boruto, Code, DaemonNow is Their Era!.#BORUTO https://t.co/lIk8T3mbbx

With an ability like that, she makes a formidable opponent.

Her aura prevents the affected from hurting her, as seen when Boro hid the siblings away rather than getting rid of them. Naruto and Sasuke might also be the answer to Eida's charms, but it is uncertain whether or not they will fall prey to this.

Poll : 0 votes