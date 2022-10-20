Is Daemon stronger than Naruto's baryon mode? Boruto chapter 74 spoilers explained

With everything that has been seen so far in Boruto, Daemon is not stronger than Naruto's baryon mode.

Spoilers from the latest chapter of the manga show Daemon and Eida's arrival in Konoha. The two siblings, along with Boruto and Kawaki, are meant to stay at the same house for survelliance purposes. The chapter ends with the two Otsutsuki vessels attacking Daemon but failing horribly.

Previously, Daemon's abilities have been showcased in the manga. Similar to other members of Kara, Daemon and his sister are basically cyborgs. They have been equipped with shinobi-ware by Dr. Amado in the hopes of taking down Jigen.

Boruto chapter 74: Daemon makes for a formidable foe

The full extent of abilities Dr. Amado bestowed on the siblings is still a mystery. However, with what has been shown, they are quite powerful.

Talking about Daemon, he has been modified with Scientific Ninja Tools. As mentioned, the complete extent of his abilities are unknown, but Amado remarks that his combat ability far exceeds that of Jigen. This was seen in Boruto, when he fought and easily took down Code, whose power-limiters were removed.

Daemon has displayed incredible speed and stealth, being able to break out of his pod and surprise Code. He has also been seen to possess an extremely high level of prowess for Taijutsu.

Bolt 🔩 @Bolt_Otsutsuki Boruto Chapter 74 NEWS



Daemon is really built different Fr, he completely solo’s Kawaki and Boruto in a 1 v 1 so quick smh Boruto and Kawaki need a another power up Fr Boruto Chapter 74 NEWSDaemon is really built different Fr, he completely solo’s Kawaki and Boruto in a 1 v 1 so quick smh Boruto and Kawaki need a another power up Fr ⚠️ Boruto Chapter 74 NEWS ⚠️Daemon is really built different Fr, he completely solo’s Kawaki and Boruto in a 1 v 1 so quick smh Boruto and Kawaki need a another power up Fr https://t.co/5XwFwbDKbz

The boy's innate ability lies in completely reflecting an opponent's attack. This means that, even without intent or awareness, he is able to flip an opponent's attack on him against them. But this ability demands that Daemon be in physical contact with someone, using his hands, even if the person he is touching and the attackers are not the same person.

Eida in Boruto stated that just the basic mental image of the killing scene is enough to set off a reflection, which grows with killing intent.

Naruto's baryon mode is on another level

Lord Brandon Fern @Brandorulz 9-Tails Chakra Mode (Naruto Chap 499): the transformation gained by Naruto after gaining control of the 9-tails Chakra. This form would get successors like SSJ (Kurama mode, Rikudo Sage Mode, Baryon mode) and an enhanced mode (Biju Sage Mode) akin to Super Kaio-Ken/ SSJB Kaio-Ken 9-Tails Chakra Mode (Naruto Chap 499): the transformation gained by Naruto after gaining control of the 9-tails Chakra. This form would get successors like SSJ (Kurama mode, Rikudo Sage Mode, Baryon mode) and an enhanced mode (Biju Sage Mode) akin to Super Kaio-Ken/ SSJB Kaio-Ken https://t.co/G1YAdpfKmo

Baryon Mode was first seen when Naruto fought Isshiki (episode 216, chapter 52). Given what Naruto can do in this state, it might be the most powerful transformation yet.

When accessed, this mode combines Naruto's and Kurama's chakra to form a new kind of energy, similar to nuclear fusion. The sheer power and amount of new chakra formed amazes both Isshiki and Sasuke.

Blocked By OD @blockedbyOD Baryon Mode Naruto vs Isshiki is one of the cleanest fights in anime Baryon Mode Naruto vs Isshiki is one of the cleanest fights in anime https://t.co/o9aRUb2Civ

When active, this mode gives Naruto a major boost in terms of his power, reflexes and speed. The spike in power is so great that it surpasses Isshiki's capabilities, given how Naruto is able to easily overpower him. He was able to snatch the Ōtsutsuki's black rods in mid-air before they were even visibly enlarged. He was also able to easily dodge and parry incoming attacks.

Kurama remarked that due to all chakra being connected, contact with an opponent drained their lifespan as well. However, the trade-off for such power was Kurama's life.

Final Thoughts

NM LuciousYT @NLuciousyt Baryon mode Naruto is stronger than Eida,Daemon and Code. Shikamaru states that Code is stronger than Jigen but weaker than Ishiki.Eida is useless vs otsusukis so ishiki wins.Daemon says he's stronger than Jigen not Ishiki. Ishiki beats all 3 of them and baryon mode slams Ishiki Baryon mode Naruto is stronger than Eida,Daemon and Code. Shikamaru states that Code is stronger than Jigen but weaker than Ishiki.Eida is useless vs otsusukis so ishiki wins.Daemon says he's stronger than Jigen not Ishiki. Ishiki beats all 3 of them and baryon mode slams Ishiki https://t.co/GJaflsdiAz

With the information from Boruto, Daemon is not stronger than Naruto's baryon mode. The transformation grants Naruto almost unimaginable levels of strength such that he was easily able to take down an Otsutsuki.

Also, Naruto doesn't normally go into a fight with killing intent, hence Daemon's reflection could be less powerful against him. If used against Daemon, Naruto would come out on top.

However, the true extent of the boy's capabilities remain a mystery. It is true that for the time being, he will not be able to face Naruto's baryon mode head-on and win. But, given his potential and as more of his abilities come to light, it is likely he will surpass baryon mode.

