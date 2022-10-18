Boruto chapter 74 spoilers: Team 7’s mission is off to a rocky start with Eida and Daemon’s arrival at Konoha

Boruto chapter 73 introduced Team 7’s latest mission, where the two Otsutsuki vessels were instructed to become housemates with Eida. Technically, the mission would allow Konoha to maintain 24-hour surveillance on Eida and Daemon, as well as on Kawaki and Boruto.

The spoilers for the latest chapter have shown that this attempt at monitoring Eida will be anything but smooth sailing, and might be the start of much worse things to come.

Boruto chapter 74 spoilers show Eida and Daemon establishing their dominance against the Otsutsuki vessels

Leaked spoilers and raw scans have revealed that the upcoming chapter 74 will feature Mitsuki on the cover page. The title for the chapter is revealed to be Baptism. Chapter 74 spoilers begin with Eida’s arrival at Konoha. Shikamaru, Sai and another Leaf shinobi gather at the train station to greet her. Eida’s enchantment becomes obvious the moment she steps off the train, with several strangers turning to stare at her, spellbound.

Sai and the Leaf shinobi accompanying Shikamaru also fall for her charms, both blushing profusely. The leaked panels show him mentally remarking at how pretty Eida is, and stammering as he tries to welcome her to the village. Shikamaru seems to have a better grip on himself, acknowledging Daemon’s presence and having a short conversation with Eida. She states that the house-sharing situation is an interesting prospect which she doesn’t object to.

Shikamaru offers to escort her, but she replies that she can find her way, since she already knows where it is located. Shikamaru is shocked when she flies out of the station towards her destination, carrying Daemon. He then confronts Amado and demands that the scientist answer all their questions.

Spoilers show the chapter moving on to the surveillance team, where Sarada and Mitsuki keep watch on the house where Boruto, Kawaki, Eida and Daemon will be staying. Sarada remarks that there seems to be no point in surveillance when Eida already knows of their plan and can cause almost everyone to become powerless before her.

Shikadai, Cho-Cho and Inojin appear, excited to see Eida after hearing rumors about her beauty. Just then, Eida comes flying into view, landing outside the house and turning to look at them. Cho-Cho and Inojin are affected to a much greater degree, blushing and sweating.

Even Mitsuki, the most level-headed of them all, feels the effects of Eida’s charm and blushes, saying that he has never felt anything like this before. Sarada and Shikadai, who had not seen her properly, seem to be the only ones who escape unscathed.

The raw scans for chapter 74 show Boruto and Kawaki lounging around in the living room of the house chosen for Eida’s stay, with the younger Uzumaki remarking how nice the place is. Kawaki sulks, chiding his teammate for being too relaxed during such a mission. Konohamaru tries to get them to work together, reminding them that they have to get along with Eida.

Konohamaru is informed by Ino that Eida is reaching the house, coming face to face with her before he can leave. She greets him and says it is like meeting an old childhood friend. Konohamaru blushes but tries to resist her ability, which causes him to lose consciousness and fall down the stairs.

The spoilers show Daemon jumping onto Boruto’s shoulders, expecting a piggyback. Daemon warns them that he’ll beat them up if they try to harm his sister, Eida. An already irate Kawaki attacks Daemon after hearing this, transforming his arm and aiming to push the cyborg off.

But his attack backfires and seems to be repelled backwards, pushing Kawaki back. The fight escalates with Kawaki using his karma and firing chakra rods towards Daemon. He catches them easily and kicks Kawaki, knocking him out cold.

Seeing his teammate and teacher unconscious alarms Boruto, who then attacks Daemon. But Daemon’s repelling ability prevents the blonde ninja from landing an attack. Daemon then climbs back on his shoulders and punches Boruto in the back, knocking him out as well. Finally, chapter 74 spoilers show Boruto waking up to see Eida sitting with Kawaki’s head on her lap.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 74 definitely spells bad news for Konoha, showing just how intense Eida’s influence can be. The spoilers for the chapter suggest that the extent to which different people are affected by Eida’s ability vary significantly, possibly depending on their mental strength.

Sai and Inojin are shown to be intensely affected, while Shikadai, much like Shikamaru, seems to be much more in control of himself. If heredity does play a major role, Sarada’s reaction suggests that Sasuke might show a similar resistance to the cyborg’s charms as well.

