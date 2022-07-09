Boruto: Can Sarada ever surpass Sasuke?

Sarada Uchiha, one of the deuteragonists in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is a well-liked character. She has helped her comrades on a number of missions. She is Sasuke and Sakura's child who possesses a good amount of intellect and grasps ninjutsu techniques with ease. In the series, she has also awakened the Sharingan, which allows her to perform jutsus that others may find difficult.

So far in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sarada has shown a lot of promise and has excelled in numerous aspects of being a shinobi. The fanbase is quite active and actively participates in numerous discussions that take place on various social media platforms and forums.

With regards to the character, some fans of the series have been wondering if Sarada will ever outperform her father. This is an interesting question since she would have to become significantly stronger if she wants to surpass her father in the series.

Boruto: Will Sarada become stronger than her father in his prime?

Sarada is, without a doubt, a strong shinobi who is exceptional in all aspects of being a shinobi. However, in order to surpass Sasuke in his prime, it would be a steep climb for her. It’s not altogether impossible, but it seems like she might not surpass Sasuke. Her father was considered one of the strongest, if not the strongest reincarnations of Indra. He gained half of Hagoromo Otsutsuki’s Six Paths powers and even had the Rinnegan, which is considered one of the most powerful eyes in the series.

He was strong enough to hold his own against some of the most powerful characters. He played a huge role in taking down Kaguya Otsutsuki, and his Perfect Susanoo is an armor that cannot be destroyed. Sasuke also had Indra's Arrow, one of the most destructive jutsus in his arsenal. It was able to negate the effects of Naruto’s Six Paths: Ultra Big Ball Rasenshuriken.

Sasuke’s powers are impressive, and Sarada is nowhere near his level in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series, despite the latter losing his Rinnegan and becoming significantly weaker as well. One of the most common themes that was repeated even in the Naruto series was "the future generation surpassing the older generation." Kakashi constantly said this in the series, and therefore, this could be implemented in the Boruto series as well. Depending on how the writers approach this particular character, Sarada might either surpass Sasuke or fail to do so.

It is a lot clearer in Boruto’s case because he is the protagonist of the series. He was also given the Jougan, which is supposed to be quite strong, and the show has to explore it further to understand its true potential. Therefore, it is highly likely that Boruto will surpass his father in the series eventually. There are a few theories surrounding Sarada's activating her Mangekyo Sharingan by witnessing the death of her father. She has also proved that she was stronger than Sasuke at that age, which means she has the potential to surpass him. While it might seem unlikely, her surpassing Sasuke is not impossible.

