Will Sasuke die in the upcoming Boruto chapters?

Sasuke is a prominent figure in the Naruto and the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. He has played an important role in defeating some of the toughest villains. Despite being an adversary early in the series, his perspective on a range of issues changed and he decided to repent for all of his wrongdoings.

Those reading the manga have engaged in numerous discussions surrounding Sasuke and his future in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series. Fans are worried that Sasuke may die in the future. Let’s see if there are any hints regarding this matter.

Boruto: Will Sasuke die soon in the series?

Before we get into possible theories, it is noteworthy to mention that Sasuke has not died so far, and the manga has not mentioned it either. Sasuke is well and alive, albeit nerfed owing to the loss of the Rinnegan, which happened quite early in the series. However, fans believe that Sasuke might die in the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations series after observing a few details. Amidst all the discussions, a faction of the fanbase also seems convinced that not only Sasuke, but also Naruto will be killed in the manga soon.

While fans might theorize this, it is highly unlikely that the Boruto series will kill two of the main characters in the series. They might not receive as much attention as the protagonist and Kawaki, but they are a big reason why this manga is doing well. They might not be as strong anymore, but the series will find situations in which both Naruto and Sasuke will be important. Killing Sasuke will not only upset a large portion of the fanbase, but it will also weaken the momentum they have gained thus far. This might mean disaster for the entire series, and viewership could suffer greatly as a result.

The series has entered the stage where Code has his limiters removed, but he doesn’t seem to be a threat strong enough to take on Daemon. Fans assumed he’d be way stronger, but the fight between Daemon and him was quite underwhelming given the fact that he just had his limiters removed. Code intends on destroying Kawaki, Konoha, and everything close to him. While Sasuke might be included in Code’s plan, his main focus will be on Kawaki and Naruto. That being said, it is important to remember that Eida and Amado were heading to Konohagakure.

There is no doubt that Sasuke is far weaker compared to Code in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, and if they engaged in a fight, Sasuke would lose instantly. Daemon mentioned that Code was stronger than Jigen, but it’s unlikely that Sasuke would be killed this early in the series. Fans will have to wait for the release of the next set of chapters for these fan theories to be confirmed.

