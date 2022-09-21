Boruto chapter 73 reveals Team 7’s latest assignment and sets the stage for Momoshiki’s return

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations chapter 72 ended with Eida and Code parting ways after Amado removed the latter’s limiters and convinced Eida to ally with Konoha. An enraged Code swore vengeance upon Kawaki and used his Claw Marks to warp to where the Ten-Tails was hidden.

Due to the Ten-Tailed Beast being pure chakra, he cuts it with his Claw Marks to transform them into an army of humanoid Ten-Tails, all embedded with Claw Marks. The leaked spoilers for chapter 73 reveal that the series will currently focus more on Eida’s reception at Konoha than on Code’s status.

With the official English translation released, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of chapter 73.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Boruto chapter 73 summary and highlights

Kawaki and Boruto meet

Sarada on the cover of chapter 73 (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Chapter 73 is titled A Special Mission and features Sarada on the cover. The chapter itself begins with the younger Uzumaki, Mitsuki, and Sarada speculating what their new mission could be.

Mitsuki says that with Kawaki there, and the possibility of Momoshiki emerging temporarily stalled, this mission would be the beginning of the new Team 7.

Kawaki and Boruto meet (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Upon entering the Hokage’s office, the two karma-bearers meet for the first time since Kawaki tried to kill Borushiki. They chat casually, with Kawaki admitting he is shocked that the blonde karma-user managed to revive himself. The latter replies that he’s sorry for the commotion he caused but is completely fine now.

Shikamaru explains the situation with Code and Eida

Shikamaru takes over the meeting and begins explaining the current situation that Konoha is dealing with. He begins by detailing Boruto’s status as Momoshiki Otsutsuki’s vessel, though incomplete, and moves on to Kawaki’s restored karma and access to Isshiki’s abilities.

He deems them both to be threats due to their inability to contain their powers in the event one of them goes on a rampage. Shikamaru then moves on to Amado’s report regarding Code’s status and reveals the nature of Eida’s enchantment ability.

With Code currently being stronger than Jigen, who managed to give both Naruto and Sasuke a hard time, he stressed the importance of them getting along with Eida.

Team 7’s new mission

Explaining the Otsutsuki’s immunity to Eida’s ability, Shikamaru finally reveals Team 7’s new mission. Boruto and Kawaki are ordered to become housemates with Eida, since they are the only ones who can resist her allure and get manipulated by her.

Sarada and Mitsuki are ordered to send status reports and keep a watch over them from the outside of the house to avoid falling prey to Eida’s charms.

Given Kawaki’s volatile personality, Momoshiki’s vessel is further instructed to mediate between Eida and him to avoid bringing her wrath upon them. Despite initial protests, they understand the necessity of this arrangement when Shikamaru elaborates on the amount of power that Eida wields, and Sarada points out that this mission is all about surveillance.

Eida eavesdrops on Konoha’s plans

Chapter 73 shows Eida using her Senrigan to eavesdrop on Konoha’s plans while traveling via train. She is embarrassed to learn that she will be living with Kawaki, and is flustered when Shikamaru tells him about Eida’s crush on him. Her heart starts beating so loudly that Daemon wakes up, asking what is wrong.

Eida appears overwhelmed and tells Daemon that all is fine and this is exactly what she has been seeking. When Boruto asks why Eida would pick Kawaki when she can charm anyone else, Sumire correctly guesses that there is no point in wanting someone who likes her automatically due to her ability.

Sumire guesses why Eida is obsessed with Kawaki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Kawaki wonders out loud if Eida is stupid and Shikamaru tells them about her Senrigan, warning that she can see and hear their discussions at will.

Sasuke and Naruto talk and Momoshiki appears

Chapter 73 moves on to Sasuke talking to Naruto about how this mission is about monitoring not just Kawaki and Eida, but Boruto as well. Sasuke calls it “a glorified house arrest,” and Naruto counters by calling it a very Shikamaru-like plan.

By giving them responsibility, Shikamaru would manage to inconspicuously maintain watch over both karma-bearers, which Naruto cites as a better alternative to dying somewhere else.

While Shikamaru is briefing Team 7 about emergencies when they have to act on theirs without waiting for orders, chapter 73 shows Momoshiki lurking behind Boruto. Kawaki first notices him, turning around in shock to find the Otsutsuki gone.

Sasuke notices his presence as well, musing that the sudden feeling is the same as when he still had his Rinnegan and fought with Naruto against Momoshiki.

Boruto chapter 75 ends with a visibly pleased Eida praising Shikamaru’s idea. This chapter depicts the protagonist of the series as a ticking bomb, and the situation is further destabilized by Eida’s unpredictability. Whether Kawaki gets along with Eida will define Konoha’s fate in the event of Code’s attack, which might happen very soon in the manga.

