Momoshiki’s return and Shikamaru’s decision in Boruto chapter 73 leaks divide fans

The first spoilers for Boruto chapter 73 were published online just a few hours ago, giving the fandom something new to talk about. Sadly, fans quickly discovered flaws in the plot of this upcoming chapter, and they took to Twitter to vent. The spoilers for this next chapter have been trending on Twitter, but not for the reasons fans would expect.
Many of the decisions taken by the writers caused outrage amongst the fanbase, following which many fans complained about Momoshiki’s return being treated almost as a joke, while others found Shikamaru’s choice on how to maintain Eida under control laughable. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted after learning about the plot of Boruto chapter 73.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 73
Leaks about Boruto, Kawaki, and Eida becoming roommates in Boruto chapter 73 did not sit well with fans
Why are fans reacting like this?
The leaks about Boruto chapter 73’s plot revealed that Shikamaru will inform Team 7, Sumire, and Kawaki about what just happened between Amado and Code recently. He also told the Uzumaki siblings that they would become Eida’s roommates, as they needed to keep an eye on her. Lastly, Momoshiki appeared in front of Boruto once again, alerting Kawaki and Sasuke of his presence.
Fans are not happy
Immediately after the leaks of Boruto chapter 73 were made public, fans started complaining about the overall plot and the choices made for the chapter. Many fans are angry about the fact that this will be the third chapter in a row without any significant action in it. There has been a substantial increase in the number of dialogue-only chapters in the series lately.
This caused controversy amongst fans, who were expecting the chapter to be more exciting. Given that a growing segment of the fanbase is beginning to stop watching the series altogether, this could pose a problem for the franchise going forward.
However, the fact that Boruto chapter 73 will not contain action scenes was not the worst revelation, according to fans. The chapter’s plot is being treated as a bad joke by most of the fandom. The confirmation that Shikamaru is forcing Kawaki and Boruto to live with Eida has caused an uproar in the community. Some fans are complaining about Ikemoto turning the manga into a harem.
Nonetheless, some fans have pointed out that Shikamaru's new mission for the Uzumaki brothers is nothing more than a lie. The Nara leader is aware of Eida's ability to see and hear everything that happens in the world. To prevent her from learning his real plan, he came up with the lie of Eida living with her crush.
Besides the controversy created by Shikamaru’s choice, fans also complained a lot about the way Momoshiki was portrayed in the chapter. The Otsutsuki did nothing more than stand right beside Boruto and stare intensely at the boy. This was extremely unsettling and completely out of the blue, as Momoshiki had no reason to make himself known at the time.
Fans immediately started mocking this panel, comparing it to Attack on Titan or joking about Momoshiki becoming an official member of Team 7. It is hard to find a single positive comment about this moment in Boruto chapter 73.
Sarada caused controversy
Along with the spoilers of Boruto chapter 83, the cover image of the chapter was also released. On the cover, we can see Sarada standing alone wearing her original outfit from the manga. Seeing the young Uchiha having a cover of her own made fans ecstatic, as she had been relatively forgotten in the past few chapters of the manga.
Sadly, not everyone is happy with Sarada’s choice of clothing on the new cover of the manga. This particular clothing style has previously sparked debate, as it appears to be too revealing for a minor like Sarada to be wearing.
Fans are baffled as to why Ikemoto chose to draw Sarada in these controversial outfits yet again for the cover. A few fans asked why it was so difficult for the manga creator to just draw Sarada in her usual clothes.
Final thoughts
Fans are not happy at all with the recent news concerning the upcoming chapter in the Boruto manga series. Not only does the entire chapter revolve around dialogue, but it also has some of the worst decisions made in the franchise. It is hard to tell where the story will go after Boruto chapter 73 is released.
Ikemoto is making several controversial choices that will not help the manga in the long run, like Momoshiki’s appearance and Sarada’s outfit. If he does not change his approach to the manga quickly, many more fans will abandon the franchise.