Momoshiki’s return and Shikamaru’s decision in Boruto chapter 73 leaks divide fans

The first spoilers for Boruto chapter 73 were published online just a few hours ago, giving the fandom something new to talk about. Sadly, fans quickly discovered flaws in the plot of this upcoming chapter, and they took to Twitter to vent. The spoilers for this next chapter have been trending on Twitter, but not for the reasons fans would expect.

Many of the decisions taken by the writers caused outrage amongst the fanbase, following which many fans complained about Momoshiki’s return being treated almost as a joke, while others found Shikamaru’s choice on how to maintain Eida under control laughable. Continue reading to learn more about how fans reacted after learning about the plot of Boruto chapter 73.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Boruto chapter 73

Leaks about Boruto, Kawaki, and Eida becoming roommates in Boruto chapter 73 did not sit well with fans

Why are fans reacting like this?

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172



I do apologise for being offline. But, just before I start to post the images, here is a rough overview of the chapter in a text format. The information below doesn't include everything, but these are some of the important things mentioned.

The leaks about Boruto chapter 73’s plot revealed that Shikamaru will inform Team 7, Sumire, and Kawaki about what just happened between Amado and Code recently. He also told the Uzumaki siblings that they would become Eida’s roommates, as they needed to keep an eye on her. Lastly, Momoshiki appeared in front of Boruto once again, alerting Kawaki and Sasuke of his presence.

Fans are not happy

Immediately after the leaks of Boruto chapter 73 were made public, fans started complaining about the overall plot and the choices made for the chapter. Many fans are angry about the fact that this will be the third chapter in a row without any significant action in it. There has been a substantial increase in the number of dialogue-only chapters in the series lately.

ADMIRAL KIZARU⚓⚡🪩 @NEWMARINFORD

#boruto

#ikkemoto

#BORUTO

Bruh another dialogue chapter , after waiting for a month boruto fans get this treatment 🤦 the manga will lose more sales and get cancelled if ikkemoto doesn't pick up the pace , dialogue after dialogue after dialogue chapter ☠️



Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172

I do apologise for being offline. But, just before I start to post the images, here is a rough overview of the chapter in a text format. The information below doesn't include everything, but these are some of the important things mentioned.

hak @9zenin #borutochapter73 waited a month for quite possibly the worst chapter in a few years

Ku zan @Kuzan95178982



#boruto #momoshiki #sasuke #sarada #kawaki twitter.com/abdul_s172/sta… Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172



Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172

I do apologise for being offline. But, just before I start to post the images, here is a rough overview of the chapter in a text format. The information below doesn't include everything, but these are some of the important things mentioned.

This chapter aint it ik i should wait but no code?? Set up chapter again ? Its just hard to wait another month …. What yall think

Daruto @Daruto08

(my opinion from the spoilers I've seen)



Ahhhhh it wasn't worth Waiting



Cover 4,5/10 (colour )

Chapter 6/10 ,it was too short,only some particular scenes/panels were good and........that's it

#borutochapter73 #Boruto " BORUTO CHAPTER 73 "(my opinion from the spoilers I've seen)Ahhhhh it wasn't worth WaitingCover 4,5/10 (colourChapter 6/10 ,it was too short,only some particular scenes/panels were good and........that's it " BORUTO CHAPTER 73 "(my opinion from the spoilers I've seen)Ahhhhh it wasn't worth Waiting Cover 4,5/10 (colour 😭)Chapter 6/10 ,it was too short,only some particular scenes/panels were good and........that's it 😕 #borutochapter73 #Boruto

This caused controversy amongst fans, who were expecting the chapter to be more exciting. Given that a growing segment of the fanbase is beginning to stop watching the series altogether, this could pose a problem for the franchise going forward.

Gōzų Tėnnō🔸️ @clsrep



My lord it's not a harem genre 🤦‍♀️



And I literally thought shikamaru called them to discuss about code and upcoming war



#borutochapter73 Kawaki boruto going to share same room with eidaMy lord it's not a harem genre 🤦‍♀️And I literally thought shikamaru called them to discuss about code and upcoming war Kawaki boruto going to share same room with eida My lord it's not a harem genre 🤦‍♀️And I literally thought shikamaru called them to discuss about code and upcoming war #borutochapter73

However, the fact that Boruto chapter 73 will not contain action scenes was not the worst revelation, according to fans. The chapter’s plot is being treated as a bad joke by most of the fandom. The confirmation that Shikamaru is forcing Kawaki and Boruto to live with Eida has caused an uproar in the community. Some fans are complaining about Ikemoto turning the manga into a harem.

ClusC @ClusC1 @Abdul_S172 Has to be fake. Not the leak, but the mission. Shikamaru has to know that Eida can look-in on this briefing, which means he's likely got something else planned. That makes a lot more sense than Boruto and Kawaki living with her as "surveillance". @Abdul_S172 Has to be fake. Not the leak, but the mission. Shikamaru has to know that Eida can look-in on this briefing, which means he's likely got something else planned. That makes a lot more sense than Boruto and Kawaki living with her as "surveillance".

RG3 🥷🗡⚔️ @CutThroatKawaki @vibeswithlondon @Bolt_Otsutsuki Plus shikamaru knows she can see everything he probably has another plan with INO using telepathy to communicate this might just be a move by shikamaru to make eida think she’s in control of the situation since he shared some information knowing she’d watch. @vibeswithlondon @Bolt_Otsutsuki Plus shikamaru knows she can see everything he probably has another plan with INO using telepathy to communicate this might just be a move by shikamaru to make eida think she’s in control of the situation since he shared some information knowing she’d watch.

ClusC @ClusC1 @Hugolin321 @Abdul_S172 Bank on the possibility that Shikamaru is lying, and intends to tell them the real mission via Ino's telepathy jutsu. That's what I'm hoping, at least. He has to know Eida can see them @Hugolin321 @Abdul_S172 Bank on the possibility that Shikamaru is lying, and intends to tell them the real mission via Ino's telepathy jutsu. That's what I'm hoping, at least. He has to know Eida can see them

Nonetheless, some fans have pointed out that Shikamaru's new mission for the Uzumaki brothers is nothing more than a lie. The Nara leader is aware of Eida's ability to see and hear everything that happens in the world. To prevent her from learning his real plan, he came up with the lie of Eida living with her crush.

blip ♢ @SodaString #borutochapter73 momoshiki just appearing in boruto’s life and boruto IGNORING him like it’s normal is just crazy to me. #BORUTO momoshiki just appearing in boruto’s life and boruto IGNORING him like it’s normal is just crazy to me. #BORUTO #borutochapter73 https://t.co/9x3hImx8Dt

itsbunnyyt @itsbunnyyt

I also wanna be a part of this mission (he is broke he needs money)

#boruto #BorutoCh73spoilers Momoshiki be likeI also wanna be a part of this mission (he is broke he needs money) #boruto chapter73 Momoshiki be likeI also wanna be a part of this mission (he is broke he needs money)#boruto #BorutoCh73spoilers #borutochapter73 https://t.co/q9zDP2sBgK

Besides the controversy created by Shikamaru’s choice, fans also complained a lot about the way Momoshiki was portrayed in the chapter. The Otsutsuki did nothing more than stand right beside Boruto and stare intensely at the boy. This was extremely unsettling and completely out of the blue, as Momoshiki had no reason to make himself known at the time.

Fans immediately started mocking this panel, comparing it to Attack on Titan or joking about Momoshiki becoming an official member of Team 7. It is hard to find a single positive comment about this moment in Boruto chapter 73.

Sarada caused controversy

Abdul_Zol2 @Abdul_S172 BORUTO CHAPTER 73 COVER PAGE.

Title: Special Mission



Title: Special Mission BORUTO CHAPTER 73 COVER PAGE.Title: Special Mission https://t.co/FcI0fKdyQ9

Borutopicks 🔻ボルトピック🔺 @Borutopicks



-

- Title : Special mission

- Another slow info chapter imo Cover chapter for #borutochapter73 is weird imo. #Sarada (Weird colour choice)

Along with the spoilers of Boruto chapter 83, the cover image of the chapter was also released. On the cover, we can see Sarada standing alone wearing her original outfit from the manga. Seeing the young Uchiha having a cover of her own made fans ecstatic, as she had been relatively forgotten in the past few chapters of the manga.

❄️ @Bof12tLam

Anyways I am so happy that she will shine in the next chapters

#borutochapter73 How can u go from this to thisAnyways I am so happy that she will shine in the next chapters How can u go from this to this😭? Anyways I am so happy that she will shine in the next chapters#borutochapter73 https://t.co/fOBUa03iTe

Sadly, not everyone is happy with Sarada’s choice of clothing on the new cover of the manga. This particular clothing style has previously sparked debate, as it appears to be too revealing for a minor like Sarada to be wearing.

❄️ @Bof12tLam

#borutochapter73 what’s hard about drawing sarada’s original outfit? Trying to sexualising her doesn’t even look good so what are u doing ikemoto what’s hard about drawing sarada’s original outfit? Trying to sexualising her doesn’t even look good so what are u doing ikemoto😭#borutochapter73 https://t.co/qXJO9j3zdD

Fans are baffled as to why Ikemoto chose to draw Sarada in these controversial outfits yet again for the cover. A few fans asked why it was so difficult for the manga creator to just draw Sarada in her usual clothes.

Final thoughts

Eida as seen in the Boruto manga (Image via Shueisha)

Fans are not happy at all with the recent news concerning the upcoming chapter in the Boruto manga series. Not only does the entire chapter revolve around dialogue, but it also has some of the worst decisions made in the franchise. It is hard to tell where the story will go after Boruto chapter 73 is released.

Ikemoto is making several controversial choices that will not help the manga in the long run, like Momoshiki’s appearance and Sarada’s outfit. If he does not change his approach to the manga quickly, many more fans will abandon the franchise.

