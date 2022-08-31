Boruto: Shikamaru's big mistake could end the entirety of Konoha in one go

It would be a bit of an understatement to say that Boruto: Naruto Next Generations’ plot is at a crucial stage. The new arc will focus much more on Code as the series inches towards the timeskip arc. Shikamaru’s decision will certainly play a significant role in determining the village’s fate, and fans are concerned about the possible events that could soon occur.

What was Shikamaru’s decision, and how does it relate to the village’s safety? Let’s take a look at a few highlights from the latest chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, which will provide some clarity on the topic.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the media used in this article unless otherwise stated.

Boruto: Could Shikamaru’s offer to Eida and Daemon cause problems for Konohagakure?

The reason why the entire fanbase is worried about the village’s safety is because of Shikamaru’s offer to Eida and Daemon. In chapter 70, Shikamaru said that the village wouldn’t harm them if they decided to join hands with Konohagakure in their fight against Code.

Owing to the altercation between Eida and Code, having a cyborg with such high power levels on Konohagakure’s side against Code is great. At first, this seems like a terrific idea since Amado was forced to remove Code’s limiters, making him stronger than Naruto in his current state. However, it is a precarious move because Eida and Daemon could destroy the entire village if they want to.

M.r Fizz @MrFizz2025 Amado and shikamaru on eida and daemon joining the leaf!!!! Boruto's desperate fate announced by momoshiki!!!! Amado and shikamaru on eida and daemon joining the leaf!!!! Boruto's desperate fate announced by momoshiki!!!! https://t.co/2Q6D94zOwM

According to chapter 71 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Eida is coming to Konohagakure to fall in love with Kawaki since she is interested in him. This Boruto character is capable of controlling hearts and making anyone fall in love with her.

However, things aren’t simple because her abilities do not work on Kawaki since he is part Otsutsuki. He is immune to her advances, so he could reject her if he wants to. If this is the case, nothing can stop Eida or Daemon from destroying this village.

Eida was clear that Amado was responsible for ensuring that things went smoothly between Kawaki and her. If she gets rejected or doesn’t get the outcome she wants, she will not hesitate to kill Amado.

Going back, we saw the destructive capabilities that Daemon alone displayed. He dealt with Code without any problems and managed to keep him at bay.

In one of the previous chapters, Eida mentioned that she has the Senrigan, which allows her to keep an eye on everything happening in the world, and she can also see everything that happened in the past up until the point she was born.

The village and its people are certainly in danger, with characters like these coming into Konohagakure. However, if things go well, Eida would be with Kawaki, and she would aid the village in their fight against Code, who now has access to the Ten-Tailed Beast.

There are many possibilities at this juncture, and fans are eagerly awaiting the upcoming chapters to see whether or not Shikamaru took the right call.

