Boruto Chapter 73: Release Date and Time, Where to read, and more

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is progressing steadily, and fans are excited to see how things will pan out in Konohagakure. The previous two chapters had several elements that fans enjoyed despite the lack of action in most panels. Shikamaru and Naruto are currently tasked with finding a solution for an extremely sensitive situation.

The fanbase is days away from encountering the upcoming chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. The upcoming chapter will be available in less than two weeks. Here’s what we know about the upcoming chapter of the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from the latest manga chapter.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 73 release details

According to the release schedule maintained by the series, the next chapter will be released on September 20, 2022. The upcoming chapter will be released at midnight in Japan. Fans can access the latest chapters of the series on both Viz and Shueisha’s Manga Plus. On Viz, the latest three chapters are free to read. To access the entire catalog, one must pay a monthly subscription fee. The release time for various regions are mentioned below:

Pacific Time – 8 am

Eastern Time – 11 am

British Time – 4 pm

European Time – 5 pm

India Time – 8.30 pm

Philippine Time – 11 pm

Australia Central Time – 12.30 am

Shueisha’s Manga Plus has confirmed the aforementioned release time for various regions.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 72 recap

Kawaki never really liked Amado, and his feelings towards him were evident during his conversation with Shikamaru. When Kawaki assumed that Amado was dead, Shikamaru received a call from Amado. The scientist informed that Code would no longer be a threat because he had lost his close ally, Eida. However, he also shared a piece of shocking news with Shikamaru, and that was the removal of Code’s limiters. He also informed that Eida and Daemon would be coming to Konohagakure since the former was attracted to Kawaki.

While Boruto was heading out for a mission, it was interrupted by his mother. Hinata asked Boruto if he was being deployed for a mission. When he confirmed it, Hinata started to cry and apologized to her son for being a mess. She was afraid that he might not return home.

Her son assured her she had nothing to worry about and that he would return soon. Himawari overheard the entire conversation and asked her mother if she should become a ninja and support her elder brother during missions.

The protagonist was confronted by Momoshiki, and he continued talking about his vessel’s fate. He would lose everything he held dear, which angered Boruto. After cutting the conversation short, he decided to leave his house and meet Shikamaru for the mission briefing. Sarada was shocked to see the way her teammate was behaving.

Meanwhile, Code and Fu met the Ten Tailed Beast in an unknown location. He used his claw marks to turn the beast into an army of skilled fighters who would be capable of using the marks to teleport.

