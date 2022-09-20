Naruto fandom is outraged over Ikemoto’s drawing of Sarada from Boruto chapter 73’s cover

Since the leaks about Boruto chapter 73 were released a couple of days ago, the fandom's reaction has been mixed. The chapter has also proved to be one of the most controversial ones to this day due to its story and character design. The creator behind the manga, Ikemoto, made some questionable decisions concerning the looks of Sarada.

The young Uchiha girl will be featured as the cover character for this upcoming chapter, dressed in a brand new outfit. The clothes Ikemoto chose for Sarada on the cover have caused uproar amongst the community as many think the sartorial choice is inappropriate. Continue reading to learn more about the issue and why fans are angry with Ikemoto for his portrayal of Sarada.

Sarada's problematic outfit in Boruto chapter 73 resurfaced Ikemoto's character design controversy

In this new polemic cover of Boruto chapter 73, fans can see Sarada wearing a variation of her usual manga outfit. The design included a short green dress, a ribbon around her neck, her ninja weapon pouch, and gloves. When the image was revealed, fans began to feel uncomfortable when looking at it.

In the Boruto manga series, Sarada is between 12 and 13 years old, meaning she is still far from being considered an adult. The outfit Ikemoto chose for her feels too mature for someone her age, which is only made worse by the alluring pose that Sarada strikes.

The community immediately took to Twitter, where they shared their worries about the controversial illustration that Ikemoto decided to use as the cover of Boruto chapter 73.

A small group of fans defended Ikemoto's decision by stating that a girl of Sarada's age should be able to dress however she wants without being perceived as problematic by her peers.

Tobias @tobiloveskashi It appears to me that some people aren’t understanding why that dress is wrong. It would be ok if Sarada was a real kid choosing that but she’s not an old man is choosing it for her it would be like if a real 12 y/o was told to wear a skimpy outfit by their dad it’s just creepy. It appears to me that some people aren’t understanding why that dress is wrong. It would be ok if Sarada was a real kid choosing that but she’s not an old man is choosing it for her it would be like if a real 12 y/o was told to wear a skimpy outfit by their dad it’s just creepy.

While this is true in the real world, and everyone should feel comfortable with their sartorial choices, Sarada is not a real person. She did not choose the outfit she is seen wearing on the cover of Boruto chapter 73.

Ikemoto's past controversies

Sadly, the cover of Boruto chapter 73 is not the first time Ikemoto has similarly illustrated Sarada. Since the man took over as the leading artist for the sequel series, Sarada has been seen in inappropriate clothing or sensual poses several times. This has caused controversies in the past, which Ikemoto himself has addressed. With this latest art piece, Ikemoto caused fans to remember all the previous depictions of Sarada in clothes that seem inappropriate for a child to wear.

Fans on Twitter are comparing the original design created for Sarada by the author of Naruto, Masashi Kishimoto, with the one crafted by Ikemoto. The Uchiha girl's original outfit in the series differs from the one she wears today. It consisted of a short-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of shorts, a weapons pouch, and sandals. Kishimoto came up with this outfit to give the black-haired girl freedom of movement without compromising comfort and practicality.

When Ikemoto took over the Boruto manga, Sarada's whole wardrobe changed. Instead of a shirt and shorts, the girl started wearing ridiculously short dresses, which caused her problems during battle. She also changed her flat sandals for high-heels, footwear that no ninja should use.

Final thoughts

Boruto chapter 73 keeps coming up with ways to disappoint fans. Since the first leaks were revealed, fans were dreading the direction Ikemoto was taking the manga towards. Sarada's inappropriate outfit was the final nail in the coffin for this upcoming chapter.

The best course of action now would be to give Sarada the outfit she uses in the anime adaptation of the manga. Still, Ikemoto is the one who will ultimately decide if he wants to alter the Uchiha girl's clothes or stick with the outfit seen in Boruto chapter 73.

