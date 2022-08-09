Boruto: Why Sarada does not know about Uchiha history, explained

Sarada Uchiha, along with her father, Sasuke Uchiha, are the only remaining Uchiha clan members in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. Those who have watched the Naruto series are aware of the Uchiha clan massacre, which was one of the most tragic events to take place in the village.

Considering the significance of the event, Boruto fans want to understand why Sarada does not know about her clan’s past. While she might have access to surface level information, she certainly does not know all the details about how her clan was wiped out that fateful night.

This article will take a look at what Sarada knows about her clan and whether she will eventually learn about the man who “perpetrated” the massacre.

Will Sarada ever find out about her clan's past in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

The Uchiha massacre was one of the most tragic events that took place in Konoha. The entire clan was killed overnight by Itachi, who was forced to follow the orders of the higher ups. He saw the massacre as the best way to save his younger brother, Sasuke Uchiha.

That night, as Itachi assassinated his entire clan, he even ended up killing his own parents. Sasuke witnessed the bloodied corpse of his parents. Itachi harbored Sasuke’s hatred for years, and eventually died at his hands.

Sarada is aware of the fact that her entire clan was wiped out in a tragic event. She figured this out while perusing one of the books in a library, which contained the history of the Uchiha clan.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, Sarada read about how the Uchiha clan was one of the most venerable clans, and that the Sharingan was their greatest trait. She also read a little about the Magekyo Sharingan.

While she was not privy to the exact term, she did read about the Curse of Hatred that was present among the Uchiha clan. According to the curse, a member's eyes develop when they go through extreme emotional trauma.

When Sarada asked for the next set of data pertaining to her father, she was unable to read it because it was restricted. Konohagakure most likely censored everything that took place in the past to ensure that the current generation does not harbor hatred towards other Shinobis who might have committed crimes in the past.

The Boruto series did not really provide an explanation as to why Sarada does not know about her past, but there are a few theories that suggest that this information, coupled with the death of a loved one, could lead to Sarada developing the Mangekyo Sharingan in the future.

Even if that is not the case, it is only a matter of time before Sarada realizes that her uncle was responsible for the death of her entire clan. Sasuke is probably waiting for the right time to tell Sarada the truth about the Uchiha Massacre.

