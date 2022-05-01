10 strongest teams in the Naruto series, ranked

The Shinobi world in Naruto revolves around teams. Three-person teams are the most popular amongst Shinobi villages, and they consist of three genins paired with one jonin sensei. However, there are times when each team mixes and matches with members to create stronger teams. There are also entire organizations that fight together to achieve the world they want. These people are teams, and some are more powerful than others.

Some of the strongest teams in Naruto include Team Kakashi, the Kara, and more

1) Team Seven (Kakashi)

The strongest team in Naruto, Kakashi's Team Seven, is unmatched. Although Sasuke and Naruto are easily the strongest, Sakura and Kakashi are extremely powerful. They do not go on missions as they used to anymore, but if they all teamed up again, they would be able to defeat any of the other teams on this list.

2) The Kara Inners

Kara Inners as they appear in Boruto (Image via Pierrot)

Kara is the newest organization of villains that Konoha must defend against. The group has been severely weakened by the deaths of Isshiki Otsutsuki, Boro, and Victor, as well as the betrayals of Kashin Koji, Delta, and Amado. However, in its prime, Kara would have been able to take on any foe in the series. Isshiki Otsutsuki, Code, and the others would have been able to take on almost every character, stopping at Team Kakashi.

3) Kaguya Otsutsuki & Isshiki Otsutsuki

Although they appeared separately in the anime, Kaguya and Isshiki came to Earth as a team centuries before the Naruto series began. They came to plant a Ten-Tails and grow a God Tree in hopes of cultivating a Chakra Fruit. However, Kaguya feared being fed to the Ten-Tails, so she ambushed Isshiki and almost killed him.

Both characters are some of the most powerful villains in the series. Even though they would never team up again, they would be able to win almost every battle they faced if they collaborated once again.

4) Momoshiki, Kinshiki, and Urashiki

The Otsutsuki trio looking down on the Earth (Image via Pierrot)

This team is unconventional for the Otsutsuki Clan. Typically, only two members are sent at a time, such as Kaguya and Isshiki. However, Urashiki was sent to assist Momoshiki and Kinshiki in acquiring the Tailed Beasts and cultivating another chakra fruit.

All three of these characters are incredibly powerful. The fusion of Momoshiki and Kinshiki was powerful enough to take on both Hokage Naruto and Sasuke, and Kinshiki was strong enough to take on Sasuke by himself. Together, all three make up one of the strongest teams in the series.

5) New Team 7 (Sarada)

This team was temporary but will most likely make a return after the highly anticipated time skip. Sarada leads Mitsuki, Boruto, and Kawaki in the battle against Kara Inner Boro.

Due to their Karma, Boruto and Kawaki are easily two of the most powerful characters in the series. They get a massive boost in strength due to the Karma. Sarada and Mitsuki are not as strong as the other two, but they still have their powerful signature abilities. Mitsuki's Snake Sage Mode and Sarada's Sharingan will allow them to fight on the same level as Kawaki and Boruto.

6) Konoha 11

The Konoha 11 during Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The Konoha 11 comprises the Shinobi who graduated from the Ninja Academy with Naruto Uzumaki, excluding Sasuke Uchiha. They are each incredibly powerful Shinobi, and each member can take on strong enemies, but when they all work together, they are nearly unstoppable. With Shikamaru leading the other 10 Shinobi, the Konoha 11 is a force to be reckoned with.

7) The Akatsuki

The Akatsuki members as they appear in Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

The Akatsuki was the leading group of villains during the original Naruto anime. They are a group of international criminals that each defected from a Shinobi Village, and the Village symbols denote this on their headbands being scratched through.

Their leader, Pain, is mighty and boasts of being the best Rinnegan user in the entire series. Besides Pain, each member of the Akatsuki is incredibly powerful and is essentially a one-man army, especially Itachi, Orochimaru, Kisama, and Obito.

8) The Legendary Sannin

The Legendary Sannin as they appear in the game (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

Legendary Sannin are, as the name suggests, a team of three legendary shinobi. These Shinobi were once the most powerful Shinobi in Konoha and possibly the entire Naruto series.

They each trained one of the members of Team Kakashi. Tsunade trained Sakura in the art of medical ninjutsu, Jiraiya taught Naruto the Rasengan, and introduced him to Mt. Myoboku. Orochimaru gave Sasuke the Curse Mark and accompanied him throughout Shippuden.

9) Team Guy

Team Guy very early in the series (Image via Pierrot)

Team Guy was incredibly intimidating in the beginning. Neji's mastery of Gentle Fist taijutsu and Rock Lee's display of pure power coupled with Tenten's genius made them a fantastic team. Respect for these four only grew after Might Guy's performance in the fight against Madara Uchiha.

After using Night Guy, Might Guy's final and most powerful technique, Madara almost died. The attack was so great it the damage it caused almost overwhelmed his regeneration. Due to this, Madara named Might Guy the most potent taijutsu user he has ever faced.

10) Ino-Shika-Cho

The Ino-Shika-Cho formation with Ino, Shikamaru, and Choji (Image via Pierrot)

Although the most famous members of this team are Ino, Shikamaru, and Choji, they were not the creators of Ino-Shika-Cho. This legendary formation has been passed down for generations and is proof of the friendship between the Yamanaka, Nara, and Akimichi Clans.

The Ino-Shika-Cho Formation utilizes the Yamanaka Clan's mind-related Jutsus, the Nara Clan's Shadow Paralysis Jutsu, and the Akimichi Clan's Expansion Jutsus.

