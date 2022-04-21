5 Naruto characters who can rival Kaguya Otsutsuki (& 5 who don't stand a chance)

Towards the end of Naruto Shippuden, Kaguya was certainly one of the strongest villains in the entire series. There wasn’t a single character who had the ability to beat her in a one-on-one fight and it took the combined efforts of some of the strongest characters to seal her away for eternity.

However, as Boruto progressed, some of the characters from the prequel and some of the newer characters that were introduced were ridiculously powerful. Let’s take a look at how Kaguya Otsutsuki fares against some of the characters from both the Naruto and the Boruto series.

Naruto and Boruto characters that can rival Kaguya Otsutsuki

1) Isshiki

Isshiki Otsutsuki from the Boruto series (image via Pierrot)

Isshiki Otsutsuki was one of the strongest characters in the Boruto series and caused a ton of problems for Naruto and his teammates. He was strong enough to force the Hokage and Kurama to use Baryon Mode, which allowed them to defeat him. But he lost Kurama in the process and this went on to show just how strong Isshiki was. He is definitely capable of beating Kaguya.

2) Hagoromo

Hagoromo Otsutsuki from the Naruto series (image via Pierrot)

While Hagoromo in his prime couldn’t beat Kaguya all by himself, he could certainly put up a fight against this goddess. Hagoromo was so strong that he was able to split the Ten Tails chakra into nine parts and give them life. He was strong enough to seal Kaguya with the help of his brother Hamura. Hagoromo is well-equipped to take on Kaguya, but it is unlikely that he would emerge victorious in a one-versus-one fight against her.

3) Code

Code is certainly a strong character in the Boruto series. While he might not even be close to the level of an Otsutsuki, one could argue that he could potentially reach that stage if his limiters were removed. It is quite speculative since we don’t know much about Code without his limiters, but he has the potential to become one of the strongest characters in the Boruto series. If that happens, he could take on Kaguya and beat her with ease. With his limiters on, he could keep up for a while but there is no way he can defeat her on his own.

4) Daemon

Not much is known about Daemon but he is someone feared by a good number of strong characters. He is so strong that anyone who has intentions of killing Daemon will die in the exact manner that they had envisioned. Even the likes of Ada fear his abilities and she believes that he is the only non-Otsutsuki member that is capable of killing her. Therefore, one can argue that there is a chance he can keep up with Kaguya if the two fought against each other in battle.

5) Baryon Mode Naruto

Baryon Mode Naruto from the Boruto series (image via Pierrot)

Fans know that Isshiki is one of the strongest characters in both Naruto and the Boruto series. His strength is certainly comparable to that of Kaguya’s and there are some who think that he is leagues above her. Baryon Mode was so strong that Naruto was able to single-handedly beat Isshiki and thoroughly overwhelmed him from the time he underwent this transformation. Therefore, Naruto in his Baryon Mode could possibly defeat Kaguya, and if not, he can certainly put up a good fight.

Characters that cannot defeat Kaguya Otsutsuki

1) Might Guy

Might Guy’s taijutsu prowess is something that not many people can match. However, he is going up against a literal God who drove Naruto, Kakashi, Sasuke and Sakura into a corner. Might Guy would be forced to open all Eight Gates in order to deal any amount of damage to her. However, she is durable enough to handle his attacks and outlive Guy since he will die after opening the last gate.

2) Madara

Madara was an exceptionally strong shinobi and his true strength was revealed towards the end of Shippuden. Despite his strength, there’s nothing he can do to Kaguya who has the Rinnesharingan. She can open portals to other dimensions and her overall power levels are so high that she can destroy an entire planet with ease. Madara would not last that long if this was a one-on-one fight.

3) Itachi

Itachi's mastery of genjutsu makes him a cut above the rest. He is one of the most talented shinobis capable of defeating some of the toughest characters in the series. However, owing to Kaguya’s Rinnesharingan, she can detect some of the most complex and effective genjutsu techniques. Her raw power and speed are far superior to the likes of Itachi and therefore, will be able to beat Itachi without even breaking a sweat.

4) Minato

Minato Namikaze (image via Pierrot)

Minato is said to be one of the fastest shinobis in the series. He mastered difficult techniques like Flying Raijin, which is extremely effective as well. Despite his prowess in ninjutsu and sealing techniques, he does not have the resources to beat Kaguya Otsutsuki. She has the ability to use the expansive truth seeking orb which is so huge and powerful that she can destroy the entire planet and reshape it the way she wants to.

5) Obito

Obito Uchiha (image via Pierrot)

Obito is yet another able and powerful shinobi who also attained the Ten Tails Jinchuriki form. Despite being in his strongest form, he would not have an answer to any of Kaguya’s attacks. She can instantly teleport around using her Amenominaka technique. She also has very high durability and the only way to defeat her is by sealing her away for eternity. Obito doesn’t have the resources to do so and he certainly doesn’t stand a chance against Kaguya in a one-versus-one battle.

