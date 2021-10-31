Boruto Episode 222 gifted fans with some of the most adorable Ino-Shika-Cho moments

Boruto Episode 222 was a buffer between a series of highly-strung episodes. Immediately after adapting the whole Isshiki Otsutsuki-Karma arc (which is currently ongoing), the anime picked up with the new Chunin Exams arc.

While the past few episodes hardly let viewers catch a breath amidst some pretty intense fights and challenges, Boruto Episode 222 gave fans a peek behind the curtain as the new generation of ninjas gears up for the final leg of the Chunin Exams.

Boruto Episode 222 gifted fans a series of memorable moments, and was overall a visual treat, even though it did not feature much action. It also revealed Sasuke for the first time since his Rinnegan was destroyed, and shows how he was coping with it.

It was a rather bright moment when he advised Sarada to stay prepared for anything in battle, no matter what. He then proceeds to say that although he has lost his Rinnegan, he has come to terms with it.

However, what stole the show in Boruto Episode 222 is the new generation Ino-Shika-Cho trio. It really is emotional to see bonds formed two generations ago still flourishing in young hands.

BoltBrasil 🔩🇧🇷 @BoltBrasil



Devido seus pais terem sido um time no passado, os membros do Time 10 estão juntos desde pequenos e hoje são como uma família.



Impossível o coração não derreter que nem manteiga com o novo Ino-Shika-Cho! 🥺



#BORUTO #Boruto222 • Família 💞Devido seus pais terem sido um time no passado, os membros do Time 10 estão juntos desde pequenos e hoje são como uma família.Impossível o coração não derreter que nem manteiga com o novo Ino-Shika-Cho! 🥺 • Família 💞Devido seus pais terem sido um time no passado, os membros do Time 10 estão juntos desde pequenos e hoje são como uma família. Impossível o coração não derreter que nem manteiga com o novo Ino-Shika-Cho! 🥺#BORUTO #Boruto222 https://t.co/bag3R3uqa1

Boruto Episode 222 was a treat for Ino-Shika-Cho fans

Ino-Shika-Cho has probably been one of the most iconic trios of Konoha for generations.

The latest generation members of this trio, namely, Inojin Yamanaka (Ino's son), Cho-Cho Akimichi (Choji's daughter), and Shikadai Nara (Shikamaru's son), might not have been as great as their predecessors yet, but they have proved their worth multiple times.

Boruto Episode 222 explores the bond between the present-day Team 10 like never before. Watching Shikadai never use his Chunin vest just because he wants his teammates to wear them with him for the first time, is reminiscent of a young Shikamaru who would do anything to make sure his friends are not left behind.

𝐂𝐮𝐩𝐜𝐚𝐤𝐞(𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐢)🧁 @sweettooth0297

#BORUTO #Boruto222 Waiting his team members to be promoted and wear the vest together, I ❤️ you Shikadai 🥰 Waiting his team members to be promoted and wear the vest together, I ❤️ you Shikadai 🥰#BORUTO #Boruto222 https://t.co/iny4P3vVts

Furthermore, the episode gifted fans one of the most adorable moments of the famed trio.

(ボルト) @Jdzn_rhiiiii

#Boruto222 Bruh, Ino-Shika-Cho as babies are so cute😍 It's so funny how Inojin and Chocho we're born and grew to have a love-hate relationship to each other while shikadai looks so done to them already despite being young😭 Bruh, Ino-Shika-Cho as babies are so cute😍 It's so funny how Inojin and Chocho we're born and grew to have a love-hate relationship to each other while shikadai looks so done to them already despite being young😭#Boruto222 https://t.co/bRaAe9rfVa

Overall, Boruto Episode 222 was a treat for fans, as it explored many unseen sides of the story, despite technically being a filler.

Edited by R. Elahi