Boruto Episode 222 gifted fans with some of the most adorable Ino-Shika-Cho moments

Boruto Episode 222 was a buffer between a series of highly-strung episodes. Immediately after adapting the whole Isshiki Otsutsuki-Karma arc (which is currently ongoing), the anime picked up with the new Chunin Exams arc.
While the past few episodes hardly let viewers catch a breath amidst some pretty intense fights and challenges, Boruto Episode 222 gave fans a peek behind the curtain as the new generation of ninjas gears up for the final leg of the Chunin Exams.
Boruto Episode 222 gifted fans a series of memorable moments, and was overall a visual treat, even though it did not feature much action. It also revealed Sasuke for the first time since his Rinnegan was destroyed, and shows how he was coping with it.
It was a rather bright moment when he advised Sarada to stay prepared for anything in battle, no matter what. He then proceeds to say that although he has lost his Rinnegan, he has come to terms with it.
However, what stole the show in Boruto Episode 222 is the new generation Ino-Shika-Cho trio. It really is emotional to see bonds formed two generations ago still flourishing in young hands.
Boruto Episode 222 was a treat for Ino-Shika-Cho fans
Ino-Shika-Cho has probably been one of the most iconic trios of Konoha for generations.
The latest generation members of this trio, namely, Inojin Yamanaka (Ino's son), Cho-Cho Akimichi (Choji's daughter), and Shikadai Nara (Shikamaru's son), might not have been as great as their predecessors yet, but they have proved their worth multiple times.
Boruto Episode 222 explores the bond between the present-day Team 10 like never before. Watching Shikadai never use his Chunin vest just because he wants his teammates to wear them with him for the first time, is reminiscent of a young Shikamaru who would do anything to make sure his friends are not left behind.
Furthermore, the episode gifted fans one of the most adorable moments of the famed trio.
Overall, Boruto Episode 222 was a treat for fans, as it explored many unseen sides of the story, despite technically being a filler.