Boruto: Age of every important character in the show

Boruto episode 273 finally concluded the Kawaki and Himawari Academy arc, hinting at the start of a new segment in the plot. As such, the latest episode 274 introduces the ongoing Labyrinth Game arc, featuring the younger Uzumaki once more with his mentor, Sasuke Uchiha.

With one of the most popular characters from the original Naruto series returning to the forefront, now is the best time to revisit the show and check out some of the most significant characters in the anime, along with tidbits regarding their birthdays and ages.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto anime.

Age of Kawaki, Sarada Uchiha, and other major characters from Boruto

1) Boruto Uzumaki

Naruto Uzumaki’s son, Boruto, is the protagonist of the series, making him the most important character in the show. In the first scene of both the manga and anime, an older Boruto was shown facing off against Kawaki, establishing anticipation and excitement within the fandom.

Although his exact age in the scene is unknown, he appeared to be in his late teens, suggesting a time skip later on in the series. Born on March 27, the younger Uzumaki is currently 13 years old in both anime and manga.

2) Kawaki

Kawaki in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki, the deuteragonist of the show, was also shown to be in his late teens in the post-timeskip scene at the beginning of the story. His turbulent history and years of abuse made it difficult to document his exact age, though most fans believe him to be about a year older than the young Uzumaki.

Kawaki’s birthday has been revealed to be on September 29, and he is 14 years old in the anime and manga timeline.

3) Sarada Uchiha

The daughter of Naruto’s best friend, Sasuke Uchiha, Sarada is technically the only surviving Uchiha of her generation. She is four days younger than Boruto and was assigned to Team 7, where she is teammates with Mitsuki and the younger Uzumaki.

Her birthday is on March 31, which currently makes Sarada a 13-year-old in both anime and manga.

4) Mitsuki

Mitsuki was a synthetic human being created by Orochimaru by cloning a single embryo multiple times, with his “parent” erasing his memories with each failed attempt. However, the third member of Team 7 managed to master Sage Mode and establish his own path in life, having formed strong bonds with his teammates.

Mitsuki is younger than his teammates by a few months, having been born on July 25. He is currently 13 years old in the show.

5) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto's Baryon mode (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

The titular protagonist of the original Naruto series, Naruto Uzumaki appears as the Seventh Hokage and Boruto’s father in the current anime and manga. Fans first met Naruto when he was 12, after which he appeared again during the Shippuden era after a three-year timeskip, with the Fourth Great Shinobi War ending on the day Naruto turned 17.

Born on October 10, Naruto is currently a 33-year-old in the show.

6) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke with both Sharingan and Rinnegan (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

The deuteragonist of the Naruto series, Sasuke Uchiha appears in Boruto as Sarada’s father, Sakura’s husband, and a mentor figure to Naruto's son. After his final battle against Naruto in the Shippuden anime, Sasuke vowed to redeem himself by working as a spy and informant for Konoha. He has since then appeared in several spin-off movies and light novels.

Born on July 23, the Shadow Hokage is the same age as Naruto, which is 33 years old.

7) Shikamaru Nara

Adult Shikamaru as Naruto's advisor (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru Nara played a major role in Naruto and continues to be a major character in Boruto. Born on September 10, Shikamaru’s tactical genius earned him the job of being an advisor to the Hokage, a position that his father once held.

Shikamaru is the Seventh Hokage’s right-hand man in the show and is currently 33 years old, similar to Naruto himself.

8) Amado Sanzu

Little is known about Amado Sanzu, apart from the fact that he is a human with several parts of his body modified using advanced scientific ninja technology. Formerly belonging to the Inner Rank of Kara as the head of research and development, the scientist later defected to Konoha to ensure Isshiki Otsutsuki’s destruction.

Amado’s date of birth and age in the series is not yet known. However, based on his skills and brief snippets of his past, he is estimated to be in his late 50s or early 60s in the show.

9) Jigen

Founder of Kara, Jigen was the original vessel whom Isshiki Otsutsuki had embedded his karma with to survive after he first arrived on Earth with Kaguya.

Jigen’s birth date and exact age are not known in the Boruto series. However, considering that his body was possibly taken over by Isshiki before the birth of Hagoromo Otsutsuki, it is estimated that Jigen was over 1000 years old. Becoming Isshiki’s vessel allowed him to maintain a youthful appearance even after surviving for several centuries.

10) Isshiki Otsutsuki

Isshiki Otsutsuki (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

One of the primary antagonists of the Boruto series, Isshiki first arrived on Earth with Kaguya Otsutsuki to cultivate the God Tree, eventually betraying him and keeping the Chakra Fruit for herself. Isshiki took over Jigen’s body to survive and spent centuries in search of an ideal vessel.

Isshiki Otsutsuki was well over 1000 years old. This is because Otsutsuki clan members are technically immortal and can reincarnate in a different body as long as they embed their chosen vessel with a karma seal containing their genetic information.

11) Momoshiki Otsutsuki

First introduced in Boruto: Naruto the Movie, Momoshiki Otsutsuki is a member of the Otsutsuki clan who was sent to Earth to investigate Kaguya and Isshiki’s whereabouts. In the movie, he was killed after an intense battle against Naruto, Sasuke, and Boruto.

The series later revealed that right before his death, Momoshiki implanted his karma into the younger Uzumaki in order to revive himself later on. He was possibly over 1000 years old while still alive in his physical body. However, in his current state in the show, he can be classified as an immortal.

12) Code

Code's appearance in the anime (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Code is another prominent antagonist in the Boruto series who is set to become more significant to the story once the anime adapts more of the manga. Belonging to Kara, Code is a failed vessel with white karma, unlike the conventional black seal that Jigen and Kawaki have.

Although his age and date of birth are unknown in the series, Code’s “VI” tattoo suggests that he is a few years older than Kawaki, who is branded with a “IX” tattoo. Code is estimated to be around 18-19 years old in the series.

13) Shikadai Nara

Shikadai Nara (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

Shikamaru and Temari’s son, Shikadai, is a recurring supporting character in the Boruto anime and is a current generation of the iconic “Ino-Shika-Cho” trio from Naruto. Due to their fathers being close friends and colleagues, Boruto and Shikadai have an especially close friendship.

Shikadai’s birthday is known to be on September 23, and he is currently 13 years old in the anime.

14) Sakura Uchiha (formerly Haruno)

Sakura as an adult (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot)

The tritagonist of the Naruto series and a member of the original Team 7 of their generation, Sakura reappears as a major supporting character in Boruto. After marrying Sasuke, Sakura began wearing the Uchiha crest, taking on the Uchiha surname in an effort to keep the dying clan alive.

Born on March 28, Sakura is the oldest of the Team 7 trio and is currently a 33-year-old in the series.

15) Konohamaru Sarutobi

Born on December 30, Konohamaru Sarutobi is the Third Hokage’s grandson and first appeared in the Naruto series when he was around eight years old. He quickly grew attached to Naruto and looked up to him as a role model, even deciding to become a Hokage in the future. Currently, the 27-year-old shinobi is the captain of the current team 7, consisting of Sarada, Mitsuki, and Boruto.

This list is far from being a comprehensive list of important characters in Boruto. Since the anime is infamous for its extensive filler content, several recurring anime-only characters have very little significance in the manga. Similarly, many characters, who will become significant in the storyline, have not yet been introduced in the anime. Hence, they were not been included in this list.

