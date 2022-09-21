Boruto: Sakura's importance in Konoha, explained

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a completely different Sakura is seen. From when she was first introduced up until now, Sakura has been through major developments. She started out as dependent, helpless, and somewhat arrogant and became strong, smart, and confident. No doubt Sakura has come a long way.

Now with the Ninja World at peace, Sakura continues her life in the Village Hidden in the Leaves. She is married to Sasuke and calls herself Sakura Uchiha. She is the mother to a promising young ninja, Sarada Uchiha.

How important is Sakura to Konoha in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations?

Candy @candy_nesy Haters : sakura is irrelevant in boruto



Meanwhile 🤭 : Haters : sakura is irrelevant in borutoMeanwhile 🤭 : https://t.co/TMYs5s5Z38

Following the events of Shippuden, Sakura opened a Mental Health Clinic for the children of Konoha. She aims to help children affected by the Shinobi War deal with their trauma. While this may not be grand, it is still a heroic deed. In fact, when Gaara (Kazekage of the Hidden Sand) visited Konoha, he asked for a similar facility to be built in his village.

Given her unrivaled medical ninjutsu, Sakura is the head of the medical department in Konoha. During the events of the war, Sakura, too, shattered her limits. This led to her being hailed as stronger than Tsunade Senju. Due to her expertise, she trains future medical-nins in the art of medical ninjutsu and imparts practical knowledge and useful tools that could come in handy in clutch situations.

Sakura as seen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations (Image via Pierrot)

Sakura is also bestowed with the title of Jonin in Boruto. Her contribution in the war allowed her to move up the ranks and gain the title. Thus, with her abilities, she can defend and protect her village to the fullest.

During the Momoshiki Arc in Boruto, Sakura was among the first few to respond to the danger. When the fight broke out at the Chunin Exams, Sakura saved a bunch of people by shattering a falling roof with a single punch. She helped get the others to safety as Naruto, Boruto, Sasuke, and Sarada faced the threat. After the attack, she quickly restored Hinata and brought her to her feet. She saved and healed countless others in time as the Medical Corps arrived.

Karma 🌙 @karma_t10



Naruto/boruto never fails to amaze me when it comes to choreography in fight Sakura vs shin (boruto ep-23)Naruto/boruto never fails to amaze me when it comes to choreography in fight Sakura vs shin (boruto ep-23)Naruto/boruto never fails to amaze me when it comes to choreography in fight 🔥 https://t.co/SgwXqP6hVX

Later on, when Isshiki emerges, Naruto and Sasuke pursue and face off against him. The fight begins in Konoha and moves to Isshiki’s dimension. During this intense battle, Naruto is captured, and Sasuke gets gravely injured (the left eye with the Rinnegan is stabbed). Sasuke barely makes it back alive, and Sakura treats and nurses him back to full strength.

It can also be said that in parenting Sarada, she is shaping the next Hokage. It is no secret or surprise that Sarada Uchiha aims to head the village someday. She is an ardent follower of the Hokage and looks up to him. With her mother being close friends with Naruto, elements of the next Hokage in her upbringing are visible.

Sakura remembers Sasuke while he is away (Image via Pierrot)

Sakura Uchiha is indeed crucial to Konoha. Although she does not get the spotlight often, her influence is highly visible. Unsurprisingly, she is one of the "Five Pillars of Konoha" in Boruto.

