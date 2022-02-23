Is Sasuke considered to be a good teacher to Boruto?

Sasuke Uchiha is one of the most popular characters in Naruto and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. His strength, intelligence, and command of jutsu make him a highly coveted asset in both series. Any young shinobi would be honored to have the opportunity to train under him.

In Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, a desperate Boruto challenged Sasuke to be his sensei. However, the Shadow Hokage stated that he would only agree if the boy learns the Rasengan. When the young shinobi completed the requirement, his tutelage under the legendary Uchiha began.

Sasuke provides Boruto with distant affection

While Sasuke may not be the most affectionate teacher, he demonstrates his potential by always urging his student to do better. However, potential alone doesn't define a great master.

SHADOW🥀 💤 @SShadoKage @pandopril That was momoshiki controlling Boruto and Sasuke fought back without a second thought. Ofc he wouldn't kill him when Boruto has control over himself tf u saying bro. Also we just gonna forget this panel? @pandopril That was momoshiki controlling Boruto and Sasuke fought back without a second thought. Ofc he wouldn't kill him when Boruto has control over himself tf u saying bro. Also we just gonna forget this panel? https://t.co/rJzZdnpjyL

Although he is straightforward, Sasuke is mostly just a mentor to Naruto's son. The two don't spend much time working on practical ninja skills or training drills. Instead, the Uchiha prodigy advises the youngster on how to live as a shinobi.

Training compatibility

Abdul Zoldyck @Abdul_S17 Sasuke and Boruto’s meetings are so casual now, although sasuke understands the enemies influence, he cannot let Boruto wander off. “I left the village when I was young” Sasuke and Boruto’s meetings are so casual now, although sasuke understands the enemies influence, he cannot let Boruto wander off. “I left the village when I was young”😹😼 https://t.co/StMbcsEeHP

The nature of Sasuke's role as a protector of Konohagakure means that he is often away from the village, conducting investigations and snuffing out threats at the source. This makes it difficult for him to spend time training his student.

Furthermore, Sasuke's jutsu is largely based on his unique ocular abilities. This means that the only practical skills that the Hokage's son can learn from his mentor are taijutsu (hand-to-hand fighting) and kenjutsu (swordsmanship).

With that said, the flash-forward at the beginning of the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations opener shows the protagonist wielding a sword. Perhaps kenjutsu will be an important part of his training after all.

Combat compatibility

Bianca 💫 @thestarofhopee

#BORUTO this is officially Sasuke and Boruto's favorite combo move this is officially Sasuke and Boruto's favorite combo move 😂🔥#BORUTO https://t.co/re1Y3zN1BB

In combat, Sasuke and Boruto form a devastating duo. They have used a transformation jutsu surprise attack multiple times together. However, viewers don't get to see a lot of their combat training sessions.

It's often said that the best time to learn is during real-life situations. Perhaps Sasuke is just taking a more practical approach to his mentoring.

Summary

Sasuke's Team 7 @sasuborusara I really love their master - student relationship. The way Sasuke never faltered and really said to Boruto that as his teacher, he’ll stop Boruto even if he has to kill his student if Momoshiki takes over. This Sasuke and Boruto moment isI really love their master - student relationship. The way Sasuke never faltered and really said to Boruto that as his teacher, he’ll stop Boruto even if he has to kill his student if Momoshiki takes over. This Sasuke and Boruto moment is 😘 I really love their master - student relationship. The way Sasuke never faltered and really said to Boruto that as his teacher, he’ll stop Boruto even if he has to kill his student if Momoshiki takes over. https://t.co/7DEV049TKn

The decision to pair Naruto's son with his best friend was certainly made to appeal to fans. There is a great deal of emphasis placed on lineage in Naruto, with the show's shinobi shown to be proud of who they trained under. The same theme carries over into the next generation of the series.

Although Sasuke is an incredible shinobi, the way that he ended up as Boruto's teacher feels a bit forced. Despite fighting well together, the two lack compatibility, especially in terms of jutsu. Sasuke uses his Sharingan and Rinnegan as the anchor of his ninjutsu, genjutsu, and movement. Given the nature of his pupil's unique and mysterious ocular jutsu, there's not much that can be taught on that front.

Meanwhile, Boruto is drawn to Sasuke because of his mentorship, not his abilities. He values the history between his father and the Uchiha and the way that the Shadow Hokage protects the village.

The verdict here is complex. Sasuke is not a very good teacher because he does not spend much time training. However, he is a great mentor and role model. The elite shinobi is protective and supportive of his understudy, sometimes even acting as his second father.

