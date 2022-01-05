10 things Naruto is forbidden from doing as Hokage

At the end of Naruto, the determined protagonist finally achieved his dream of becoming Hokage. The Hokage is the leader and supreme defender of Konohagakure, the Village Hidden in the Leaves.

Naruto had to work hard to earn this title. Although he has attained something he always dreamt about, the powerful position obviously comes with limitations. This article will cover 10 things that Naruto is unable to do now.

10 things that Naruto can't do now that he is Hokage

1) Leave the village to go on missions

Naruto leaving Konoha (Image via Viz Media)

With Naruto’s new position as Hokage, he can no longer go on missions outside the village. The village Jōnin are assigned to carry out top-priority tasks that Naruto would otherwise handle himself. This is one of the most bittersweet parts of the job, considering that Naruto always got fired up to go on missions.

2) Spend time with family

While Naruto certainly isn't forbidden to spend time with his loved ones, he is definitely limited in the amount of free time he has. Given his various responsibilities and duties, it is rare for Naruto to even sit down for dinner with his family. He may send a shadow clone to check in at home, but that's certainly not the same. However, he still tries his best to be a good father and husband.

3) Play pranks

Naruto is known for his mischief as a prankster. Even as he matured, the ninja liked to goof around and mess with his friends. Now that Naruto is a prominent public figure of the shinobi world, he must maintain a respectable image at all times. That obviously means no mischief, aside from the occasional conversational joke.

4) Travel

Naruto and Jiraiya (Image via Viz Media)

As a young ninja, Naruto traveled vast distances on missions with friends and teammates. Unfortunately, the Hokage cannot leave the village, except under specific circumstances. The village's leader must constantly handle business in the office as well as be prepared to defend the village with their life at any moment.

5) Squabble with other villagers

Naruto and Sasuke arguing (Image via Viz Media)

In his youth, Naruto butted heads with many of his classmates and even stood up to fellow villagers, including his teachers as well as random bystanders. As the leader of the village, Naruto must be professional and kindhearted. He has to process any negative emotions he has and find a way to express himself without offending others. The villagers must have absolute faith in their leader, so brash and unruly behavior is definitely out of the question.

6) Take on private or personal matters

A good Hokage is always busy dealing with business pertaining to the village. Naruto can still send friends or subordinates to investigate matters of personal interest, but it would be inappropriate for him to shirk his own responsibilities to deal with something that is not relevant to the entire village.

7) Lead a squad of ninja

The iconic Team 7 (Image via Viz Media)

Because Naruto cannot leave the village to go on missions, he cannot become a squad leader like his mentor Kakashi. Naruto certainly would have liked to train and lead a team of blossoming young ninjas, but his duties as Hokage leave him with no free time to do so.

8) Use shadow clones to handle his duties

Naruto using shadow clone jutsu on the toilet (Image via Viz Media)

While Naruto can still use shadow clones for various situations, he can't use them to handle his business as Hokage. On a few occasions when Naruto absolutely needs to go somewhere himself, he leaves a shadow clone at the Hokage office. However, it would be unethical for him to leave his duties to a shadow clone, so Naruto avoids doing this whenever possible.

9) Personally train Boruto

Although Boruto's training is in the hands of the perfectly capable Konohamaru, he would certainly prefer some personal lessons from his father. Unfortunately, Naruto is too busy with his job to spare time for some proper father-son training and bonding.

10) Battle with Konohamaru

In their younger days, Naruto and Konohamaru faced off many times in their infamous perverse battles. The two mischievous young ninja would use Naruto's Sexy Technique to take on the physical appearance of an attractive woman. While these techniques were hilariously effective in some situations, it would be completely inappropriate for the Hokage to be caught using such an absurd jutsu.

