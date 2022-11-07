Boruto episode 274: Fans welcome back the Boruto-Sasuke duo as Yuki learns to fly

Boruto episode 274 dropped a few hours ago and fans were happy to see the series' protagonist and his sensei return. The previous episode brought the Academy Arc to a close, with Kawaki and Himawari forming an impressive duo.

With episode 274, the spotlight returns to Boruto as he embarks on a long-distance journey with his sensei. The Boruto fandom greeted Boruto warmly and was excited to see Sasuke return, with many believing that this could be the start of another round of Boruto's training with Sasuke.

Boruto episode 274: Fans are happy to see teacher-student duo

Episode highlights

> Title : The Flightless Hawk

> Episode Director : Akira Shimizu

> Storyboard : Yukihiro Matsushita

> Animation Director : Park Myoung-hun, Retsu Ohkawara

> Scriptwriter : Masaya Honda

Boruto episode 274 began with Sakura informing Sarada that her father and her teammate were going on a journey. Apparently, the hawk they were using was retiring, and they were looking for a replacement. The young Uchiha wondered if Sasuke's brief visits to the village were approved by her mother. She confirmed that they were, as her health would suffer otherwise.

Boruto episode 274 then pans to Boruto and Sasuke riding the Thunder Train in search of the Thousand Mile Hawk, a legendary hawk believed to be capable of flying a thousand miles in a single night. It was said that someone named Maruta was taking care of them. The two travelers get off the bus and continue their journey on foot after finding out from other passengers that there had been a landslide earlier.

Boruto episode 274 shows them arriving at some gaudy building. Suddenly, they hear growling and turn around to see a wolf and someone who calls himself the chief of security. After exchanging words, the two proceed and soon arrive at an old building, which is blocked by boulders crushed beneath it and bears the sign "Ornithological Research Institute." A man appears out of nowhere and begins firing a crossbow at Boruto and Sasuke.

It turns out that this mysterious man is actually Maruta - the one who knows about Thousand Mile Hawk's hidden lair. He explains that Paradise (gaudy buildings) and their leader, Shikatiri Mozu, were pressuring him to reveal the location of the Hawk. They were dealers who caught animals that were almost extinct and sold them to wealthy people. As expected, Sasuke decides to look into the situation.

The Uchiha goes straight to the main gate, very Sasuke-like. They enter the building, claiming to be customers. They step inside a waiting area decorated with photographs of wealthy people posing with exotic animals, indicating that Paradise worked with celebrities, movie stars, and financial conglomerates. They then meet Shikatiri Mozu, a plump opulently dressed woman.

She introduces herself after learning that Boruto is acquainted with Tentou, the son of the Feudal Lord of the Land of Fire. She then leads them to the location of the rare animals. That's when they come across her son, a young boy who claims he got filthy cleaning the stables.

Boruto episode 274 depicts them arriving at the Pens, a facility that houses a variety of rare animals from various lands. Shikatiri shows Sasuke a security system that shoots long spikes from a hole in nearby poles when he asks about safety. Shikatiri goes on to explain that the empty cage belonged to the Thousand Mile Hawk. Having seen enough, the two leave the facility and rejoin Maruta.

Sasuke and Maruta set out for the hawk's location at night, leaving Boruto behind. The security chief follows them but is outwitted by Uchiha. Boruto spots a white hawk the next morning and follows it to Shikatiri's son, who introduces the Hawk as Yuki and himself as Shikatiri Tsuzura.

In Boruto episode 274, Yuki is described as a chick that Tsuzura found on the ground. Yuki was unable to fly due to an injury she sustained. Tsuzura admits that a lack of knowledge about kaws prevented him from healing Yuki. Boruto hands him a book from Maruta's library the next morning to help him with this.

The two then converse about their parents' lives and how they wanted to take different paths. Both boys felt pressured to live up to their parent's names, but they wanted to do things their own way. When Tsuzura tells his mother that he wants to go to school, she shuts him down and sends him away.

Meanwhile, Sasuke and Maruta arrive at the location of the Thousand Mile Hawk. Maruta explains that one of the hawks must acknowledge the shinobi in order to be chosen. Many had tried before, but their bloodlust rendered them unfit. As Sasuke holds out his arm, one of the hawks flies down and sits on it. Success!

Boruto episode 274 ends with Mozu catching Boruto and Tsuzuru training Yuki. Boruto episode 274 also features the security chief seizing the white hawk while Mozu chides her son and forbids him from further interaction with the shinobi.

Twitter ecstatic to welcome back Boruto-Sasuke duo and watch Yuki take to the skies

Tuxedo Charles 🌹 @cedwards0527 Episode 274 of Boruto was solid. While on their way to a hawk trainer to get a new messenger hawk, Boruto and Sasuke visit a woman who sells rare animals and learn that she is trying to capture a Senri Hawk. Boruto also becomes friends her son. Overall, 7/10. #Boruto #Boruto 274 Episode 274 of Boruto was solid. While on their way to a hawk trainer to get a new messenger hawk, Boruto and Sasuke visit a woman who sells rare animals and learn that she is trying to capture a Senri Hawk. Boruto also becomes friends her son. Overall, 7/10. #Boruto #Boruto274 https://t.co/7SCmjZFadh

Aight then, Nice and slowly... we need Code Arc in the Next 2 Episode you hear? @omametti "BORUTO #274 I was the animation director for the half part. Sasuke ~ Sakura ~ Long time no see ~"Aight then, Nice and slowly... we need Code Arc in the Next 2 Episode you hear? @omametti "BORUTO #274 I was the animation director for the half part. Sasuke ~ Sakura ~ Long time no see ~" Aight then, Nice and slowly... we need Code Arc in the Next 2 Episode you hear?

Boruto 274 reintroduced Sarada and Sakura while refocusing on the main master-pupil duo. Needless to say, fans were overjoyed to see them return and greeted them warmly. The new episode marks the start of a new arc and introduces some interesting new characters.

OVR : 7,5/10



Already a good start, fast build-up, so many information that you should catch it. As I expected from Akira Shimizu, bringing out the best potential of this episode, the evening color palette is really good, especially the night blue his characteristic. #Boruto 274OVR : 7,5/10Already a good start, fast build-up, so many information that you should catch it. As I expected from Akira Shimizu, bringing out the best potential of this episode, the evening color palette is really good, especially the night blue his characteristic. #Boruto 274OVR : 7,5/10Already a good start, fast build-up, so many information that you should catch it. As I expected from Akira Shimizu, bringing out the best potential of this episode, the evening color palette is really good, especially the night blue his characteristic. https://t.co/wGbqsVFlMc

Overall, the mission was successful. Sasuke was successful in replacing his retiring companion. As the Uchiha extends his arm at the Thousand Mile Hawks' nesting site, one of the hawks descends to perch on it, recognizing him as its new master.

Fans were obsessed with Boruto and Sasuke in Boruto episode 274 because the animation looked different than usual. Clearer and crisper visuals made the episode's events stand out.

Finally, the teacher-student duo was much missed and well-received by the fandom, with many speculating that Boruto episode 274 could be the start of another round of Boruto's training under Sasuke.

