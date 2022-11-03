Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 273 finally solved the mystery behind Princess Kae and Hana sensei. Her assassin alter ego was defeated by Kawaki and little Himawari working as a team, and her associates were captured by the Anbu.

Watching Himwari and Kawaki work as a team in episode 273 was truly stirring. It gave a glimpse at how powerful the little Uzumaki can be and set the tone for the kind of potential she possessed.

The episode ended with Princess Kae returning to the Land of Bamboo, which drew the Academy Arc to a close.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 274

Episode 274, titled The Flightless Hawk, will air on November 6, 2022.

The previous episode, Episode 273, was released on October 30, 2022. As usual, the next episode will air in a week. In Japan, episode 274 is set to be released at 5:30 pm JST.

For other regions, the release timings are as follows:

Pacific Daylight time – 2 am

Central Daylight time – 4 am

Eastern Daylight time – 5 am

British Summertime – 10 am

Central European Summertime– 11 am

Indian Standard time – 2:30 pm

Philippine time – 5 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time – 6:30 pm

The aforementioned timings are part of the official release schedule for Boruto Episode 274. Depending on where you are in the world, you can be sure to catch the latest episode as soon as it drops.

Where to watch the episode?

As always, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 274 can be found on Crunchyroll on the date it is scheduled to be aired. A Crunchyroll subscription is required for users to access the episode. The platform offers the series regularly through simulcast, but the episodes are available for viewing in Japanese, with English subtitles.

A number of other streaming services and websites also stream Boruto, but there is a chance they may not be updated on a regular basis. So, the latest episode might be absent from the queue.

Episode 273: Quick recap

Titled "Farewell, Academy!" the episode focused on the fight between Hana's other personality and the team of Kae, Himwari and Kawaki. Hana managed to trap Himwari and Kawaki in her wind-style jutsu, rendering them unable to see her as she began firing blasts at them.

With words of encouragement from her older step brother, Himawari used her Byakugan to track Hana's movements outside the paper sphere. This ultimately allowed the duo to take her down and save Kae. Hana managed to fight back and came to her senses, deciding to seal away her alternate personality in hopes of making peace with it.

Episode 274: What to expect

Judging by the teaser for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations episode 274, the episode will feature the protagonist of the series on a mission. This shift happened after episode 273 finally marked the conclusion of Academy Arc.

In the preview, the blonde is seen lending a hand to his teacher as they attempt to capture a special hawk. The bird in question has been known to fly for several kilometers without draining much energy.

