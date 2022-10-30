Boruto episode 273: Twitter praises Himawari for her amazing display of skill

The Academy Arc has finally reached its end with the release of Boruto episode 273, which occurred a couple of hours ago. Dark Hana’s plans were set in motion during the last episode, and it was only thanks to Kawaki and Himawari that she was stopped. The siblings were tasked with defeating their former teacher and saving Kae along the way.

Last week’s episode focused on Hana’s students using their skills to find out where their teacher was hiding. We also saw the original Hana fighting for control of her body back. Boruto episode 273, titled Farewell, Academy!, put an end to the fight between Kawaki and Dark Hana. Keep reading to learn more about the episode and the reaction of fans.

Himawari used her Byakugan once again in Boruto episode 273

What happened in the last episode?

Hana and Kae in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 started with Kawaki and Himawari telling their classmates that Hana had attacked Kae. Himawari was convinced that the princess was still alive. Kae was indeed alive and was being held hostage by Dark Hana. Thanks to their friends, Kawaki and Himawari were able to locate the princess. The siblings saved Kae from being hurt by Dark Hana.

The truth about Hana

Hana using her Jutsu in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 273 began with Hana commending Kawaki for finding her. The boy replied that his friends were the ones to locate her. Dark Hana revealed herself as the evil side of their teacher, telling Kawaki and Himawari that the teacher they knew was sleeping inside her. The woman used Fire Release: Chaotic Petals to attack the Uzumaki siblings, forcing them to hide.

Kawaki came out of his hiding spot, claiming that he was more concerned with saving Kae and Himawari than keeping Hana alive. The teacher continued using her Jutsu to drive the boy away from her. Seeing that she was unable to hit him, Dark Hana began targeting Himawari instead. Kawaki managed to save his sister, but they were surrounded by Hana’s fire, which began burning them.

Kawaki in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thankfully, this was part of Kawaki’s plan, as the boy had created decoys of himself and Himawari to make Hana believe she had won. When the fake siblings disappeared, the black-haired boy attacked and his sister attacked Hana, who avoided being hit. Kawaki managed to outspeed her and was about to punch her when Dark Hana faked returning to her original personality to stop him.

The woman mocked the boy for being soft and used a mysterious Jutsu called Wind-Style: Obscuring Paper. The technique created a dome made out of paper that did not allow Kawaki, Himawari, or Kae to see outside. Hana used this as a chance to attack the trio with her Fire Release Jutsu.

You are my partner

Kawaki and Himawari in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 273 continued with the rest of Hana’s class running towards the docks, looking for a boat that would allow them to return to the village. Once they were near the coast, they spotted a small vessel. Sadly, as they approached, a hooded figure in a cloak similar to Hana’s appeared in front of the children.

Back with Kawaki’s group, the siblings and Kae were looking for a way to find where Hana’s next attack would come from. The women told the trio that they should hurry if they wanted to defeat her, as a boat with several Jonin-level assassins was heading their way. Kawaki was so shocked by the revelation that he did not notice Hana launching a fireball behind him, hitting him in the back.

Himawari using her Byakugan in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Himawari was concerned for her brother but the boy told her they would be all right. Kawaki explained that only Himawari could predict where Hana would attack next thanks to her Byakugan. The young girl was reluctant to use her Dojutsu, as she was not yet trained with it. Her brother reminded her that they were partners and that he believed in her.

Himawari activated the Dojutsu, looking for an opening that would allow her to lock into Hana’s Chakra signature. Kae helped her friends by throwing an explosive Kunai against the paper wall, creating a hole. Himawari, now locked into Hana, used her gentle fist to break the wall and allow Kawaki to punch the woman. Hana was knocked to the ground by Kawaki’s consecutive punches.

Saori✨

Por favor más veces Himawari utilizando el byakugan, ME ENCANTA, ME ENCANTA, ME ENCANTAAA

As usual, the fan base lost it after witnessing Himawari use her Byakugan in Boruto episode 273. This is the first time in a long time that we have seen the young girl use her Lock on ability, which has overjoyed many fans.

DAEMON🐺



Idk what happen to the Ep but Himawari byakugan looks insane

Others decided to focus on how stunning the design for the Byakugan was during the episode. Unlike previous episodes where the Dojutsu was a simple white eye, the animators decided to give Himawari a detailed and impressive eye design during her scenes.

Abdul Zoldyck: I'll be honest, this wasn't the best episode for it to be the final Ep of the arc! I understand that there might've been production issue's but we still deserved some fluid action/animation, I guess this isn't our year. But anyways we got to see himawari's byukugan.

Narugod1 (NG)

5/10

Well.. It's very disappointing that the last episode had the worst animation of this Arc.Hana Sensei is one of the worst Villians in Boruto..I cant believe it that Naruto left a Psychopath like her free. I liked at the Episode the dynamic between Hima & Kawaki & Kae.
5/10

Sadly, some fans noticed that the animation was not the best during Boruto episode 273. Some frames looked half-done and there was no fluidity in the characters’ movements. This made the action scenes feel slow.

Hana is back

Sai, Batora, and Sosha in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 273 went on to show Hana laughing at the trio in front of her. The woman was convinced that her allies were already on the island, ready to save her and take Kae hostage. Suddenly, the rest of Hana’s class appeared behind the trio, accompanied by Batora and Sai, who turned out to be the hooded figure from before.

Sai revealed to Hana that her associates were already captured by the ANBU, meaning that her plan had failed. Desperate, the woman began preparing a Jutsu that would transform her body into a bomb to kill everyone around her. Sai tried to kill her before she could finish the hand seals but was stopped by Kawaki, who told him to watch.

Dark Hana fighting for control of her body in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Dark Hana was too weak to keep the real Hana locked inside her. The original teacher was stopping her evil half from completing the Jutsu. Himawari and Kae explained to their friends the truth about Hana’s multiple personalities. The kids, now aware that their teacher was still inside the assassin, began calling out for their teacher.

They reminded her of the good memories they had shared during their time at the Academy. The more the class spoke, the stronger the original Hana became. The last one to speak was Kawaki, who told the teacher not to give up, as her students needed her. This was enough for Hana to regain control of her body, thanking her students for helping her.

Kae is going home

Kawaki thinking about his mission in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 273 proceeded the next day inside the Hokage’s office. Naruto informed Kawaki that his mission was over now that everything had been dealt with. Shikamaru revealed that Hana asked to have a chance to talk with her other personality and maybe someday coexist in peace. The Nara clan leader also told Kawaki that Kae would soon be returning home.

As they spoke, Hana was informing her classmates about her imminent return to the Land of Bamboo. She told them that her father had fallen ill, so she needed to rule the country. She also wanted to return and protect her little brother, who was involved in the assassination attempt without realizing it.

Sosha came up with an idea to make Kae feel better before returning home. The kids would perform a play that was canceled during the school festival. Unfortunately, they would have to perform without Kawaki, who stopped coming to the Academy after his mission was done. Later that day, the black-haired boy could be seen sitting on top of the Hokage mountain, lost in thought.

Time to say goodbye

Kawaki's photo in Boruto episode 273 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 273 continued the next day, once the students were ready for the play. Kae and Himawari were saddened that Kawaki had not shown up to help them. Eiki approached the girls, telling them that Neon’s drone would do a much better job than Kawaki could. The aforementioned boy appeared out of nowhere, telling the Fuma heir that he would ignore the comment.

The kids performed the play for the audience that had gathered in the gym. By the end of it, Batora was crying, happy to see Kae having fun. Sometime later, the day of Kae’s departure arrived. The princess’ friends were all present at the train station, wishing her the best of luck in her future endeavors.

Kawaki was not present, which saddened the princess, but Himawari told Kae that everything would be okay. The white-haired girl boarded the train, ready to go back home. When the train started moving, she ran to the back, to say goodbye one last time. Nearby, Kawaki was standing on a platform, saying goodbye. Boruto episode 273 ended with the boy looking at a picture of his class smiling.

After a long wait, fans could finally see the play about Sanin in Boruto episode 273. While not much was shown, the fandom was happy with the small glimpses that we got. Some fans were especially pleased with the surprise appearance of Kushina, who was not mentioned in the rehearsals.

Lenka: i miss him and he still look this good omg SAI

Lenka: what a good cameo~ shino, sakura, anko, shikamaru, sai and the uzumaki family in this eps

The community is also ecstatic due to the many cameos that took place during the episode. Many fans are extremely happy to see Sai again in the series. We also got a small glimpse of Sakura, who had not been seen in such a long time.

Nonetheless, the best cameos for most fans involved the Uzumaki family. During the last scenes of the episode, fans were taken to the Uzumaki household, where they could see Naruto, Hinata, and Boruto. Fans missed these beloved characters, who barely made an appearance during the arc.

Final thoughts

What will the next arc bring for the series? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Despite not having the best animation, Boruto episode 273 was an emotive finale to the Academy Arc. The arc may not have been as popular as the creators expected it to be, but it ended up being extremely enjoyable. The final moments of the episode were truly touching, and seeing Kae cry while saying goodbye caused many fans to tear up as well.

The next episode will once again focus on the titular protagonist, Boruto. The boy will help his teacher, Sasuke, to find a special hawk that can fly kilometers without getting tired. We can only hope that this new filler is as entertaining as Boruto episode 273 and the Academy Arc were.

