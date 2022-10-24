Boruto episode 272: Twitter is divided over the fate of Princess Kae

Boruto episode 272 was finally released a couple of hours ago, much to the delight of fans. Kawaki and his classmates had to deal with the revelation that Hana was tricking them all along. Not only was the boy betrayed by his teacher, but was also forced to watch the woman murder his friend. Himawari was certain that the woman in front of them could not be Hana.

Last week’s episode focused on Hana taking her class on a field trip to an uninhabited island, so she could Kae without anybody stopping her. Boruto episode 272, titled Students Unite!, showed Hana’s class coming together to prevent the teacher’s evil side from causing more harm.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Boruto episode 272.

Kawaki learned not to underestimate his classmates in Boruto episode 272

What happened in the last episode?

Osuka, Neon, and Himawari (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 271 began with Hana and her class arriving on a deserted island. The teacher’s dark side came up with a story about a rogue ninja living on the island who wanted to kill the kids. In reality, Dark Hana was the one harming the kids with the traps she prepared for them. She managed to kidnap Kae and despite Kawaki’s attempts to save her, killed the princess with a Kunai.

Let’s save Kae

Kawaki and Himawari in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 began with Kawaki and Himawari looking horrified as their former teacher killed Kae. Hana took the body with her before using her mysterious Wind Release to destroy the bridge they were standing on. Himawari did not want to believe that their teacher was the assassin, but Kawaki told her there was no other explanation.

The rest of the class approached the siblings as they saw the explosion of the bridge from a distance. They asked where Hana and Kae were. Kawaki told them that their teacher had murdered the princess. The kids, believing Kawaki was joking, asked him to stop lying and tell the truth. The older boy remained silent, which made the rest of the class realize he was not joking.

Himawari was sure that Kae was alive in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kawaki explained what happened to the kids, who were still in disbelief. They could not imagine someone as kind as their teacher being an assassin, unaware of the dark side that took control of her. Kawaki told the kids that they needed to get off the island before Hana could harm any of them. The kids were scared, wondering if asking for help was truly the best idea.

The black-haired boy prepared to go after Hana on his own. That was until Himawari spoke up, claiming she would go too. The Uzumaki girl explained that Hana wanted them to believe that Kae was dead so they would not follow her. That was the reason why the teacher killed her in front of the siblings. After hearing that Kae was still alive, the students decided to go with Kawaki to save her.

Dark Hana’s plan

Dark Hana threatening Kae in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 continued inside a cave, where Kae was pleading with Hana to let her go. The woman approached the girl, telling her to be quiet since her voice annoyed her. The princess tried to reason with her teacher, telling her they could forget the incident and go back to their normal lives. The red-haired woman laughed, telling Kae there was nothing more for her.

She stated that the Hana that the princess once knew was no longer with them, before slapping Kae. After hitting the child, one of her eyes began crying uncontrollably. Dark Hana mocked her other self, telling Kae that her other half was sobbing. The assassin explained that her new mission was to kidnap the princess and use her as a hostage to free the Land of Bamboo minister.

The revelation that Kae was still alive brought happiness to many in the fandom. However, it also annoyed a large portion of the community. They considered this a wasted potential, claiming that killing the girl would have been a great explanation for why Kawaki despises Shinobi.

yadontnow1 @yadontnow1



OVR : ??/10



To be honest, I don't know how to give overall enjoyment for this episode. I'm happy for Kae's still alive, but at the other side it's kinda wasted potential.



So I'll just wait for the next episode and give final rating. #Boruto Episode 272 Review - Students Unite!OVR : ??/10To be honest, I don't know how to give overall enjoyment for this episode. I'm happy for Kae's still alive, but at the other side it's kinda wasted potential.So I'll just wait for the next episode and give final rating. #Boruto Episode 272 Review - Students Unite!OVR : ??/10To be honest, I don't know how to give overall enjoyment for this episode. I'm happy for Kae's still alive, but at the other side it's kinda wasted potential.So I'll just wait for the next episode and give final rating. https://t.co/NfVzKV7hWI

Lenka @phoenixknightt aaa the eyes detail🥺love it. the other hana sensei was crying #Boruto aaa the eyes detail🥺love it. the other hana sensei was crying #Boruto https://t.co/hRbvQPWRzu

Still, what truly caught fans’ attention was how beautifully animated Hana’s eyes were in Boruto episode 272. The level of detail impressed fans, who could not wait to share the moment on social media.

The next generation of Shinobi

Hana's class in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 went on to show Hana’s class looking for a way to cross the destroyed bridge. Kura, the boy with the cat cloak, pulled out a rope from his clothes, saying he brought it with him in case it was necessary. Eiki tied the rope to a Kunai, which he sent flying towards the other side of the bridge. The students used the improvised rope bridge to cross, impressing Kawaki.

Sadly, once inside the forest, they were unable to find any traces of where Kae and Hana could be. Suddenly, Sosha remembered that she interviewed a couple that got stuck on the island months before. During the interview, the civilians told her everything they knew about how to survive on the island. Kura once again proved how useful he was by handing Sosha her article.

The kids looking for Kae in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After reading it, the class concluded that Hana could only get out of the island by boat. That meant that she would hide near the coastline to be prepared for extraction. The kids began heading towards the coast until Konashi noticed a familiar smell. Once she woke up, Kae used the candy Konashi gifted her to leave a trail behind.

The kids became overjoyed with the news that their friend was still alive. Harika used her insects to identify the smell of the candy and used them to guide her friends towards Kae. Kawaki was beyond impressed with how resourceful the kids were, despite only being Academy students.

While not all the students had a chance to shine, Boruto episode 272 gave a few of them their time under the spotlight. Fans were impressed with the kids, especially with Sosha and Himawari, who proved just how useful they can truly be.

Kawaki’s revelation

Kwaki revealing his headband in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 continued with Himawari approaching her brother, asking him what the plan to take Hana down was. The boy was uncertain, as he believed that Hana’s teacher persona was not an act, so he wanted to learn the truth. Himawari agreed, stating that she wanted to speak with Hana to get her back to normal.

As the siblings spoke, Harika’s bugs discovered the cave that Kae was being held in. Kawaki told the kids to stay behind, as they would be in danger of dying if they accompanied him. He revealed himself as a Shinobi, explaining that his mission was to keep Kae safe. The black-haired boy thanked his classmates for all the help before heading towards the cave.

As the boy prepared to infiltrate the cave, Himawari approached him, pleading with him to let her help. Although reluctant at first, Kawaki agreed to let his little sister aid him in the battle. Kawaki compared Himawari to her brother, claiming that they were both too stubborn and optimistic for their own good.

Twitter cannot stop talking about Kawaki comparing his sister to Boruto. As stated by members of the fandom on social media, it seems like stubbornness runs in the Uzumaki blood. Other fans believe that Kawaki mentioned Boruto because he misses him.

Kae’s strength

Kawaki attacking Hana in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 proceeded by showing Hana keeping guard, waiting for her accomplice to arrive. Inside the cave, Kae was using the Kunai that Dark Hana left behind to cut the rope that was restraining her. She tried to escape but was stopped by Hana, who used a Kunai to cut her arm. Hana mocked the girl, stating that she was a simple princess who could not protect herself.

Despite being terrified, Kae took the Kunai that Hana threw at her, telling the teacher that she was tired of always relying on others. The princess attacked her former teacher while telling the red-haired woman that the real Hana taught her strength was not everything. Dark Hana became furious with the girl for bringing up her other half and cut the princess’ leg as punishment.

Before she could harm the girl anymore, Kawaki kicked the weapon out of Dark Hana’s hand. Without hesitation, the boy kicked the woman in the face, stunning her. Dark Hana was impressed with Kawaki, asking him how he managed to find her. Boruto episode 272 ended with Kawaki claiming that it was all thanks to his classmates.

Final thoughts

Kawaki and Himawari in Boruto episode 272 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Boruto episode 272 was an enjoyable episode that managed to entertain the fans despite the fact that not much occurred in it. However, after Kae was revealed to be alive, the episode began to feel slow. The majority of the episode revolved around Hana’s students running around the forest looking for their classmate. While their resourcefulness was impressive, only a few managed to shine.

The episode waited until the very end to begin with the interesting part of the plot, the fight against Hana. Kae finally demonstrated the courage that a Kunoichi must have while on a mission. Next week, we will finally see Kawaki face Dark Hana. It is almost a certainty that the dark half of the teacher will be defeated. Yet, we are still uncertain as to how the real Hana will regain control.

