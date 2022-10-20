Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The titular protagonist of Shinobi no Ittoki finding out that he belongs to one of the two renowned clans of the shinobi world was just the start. Despite knowing nothing about the shinobi world and being given time to get accustomed to the history of Iga, Sakuraba was appointed as his clan’s chief.

As his life wasn’t going to be the same as before, he had no choice but to join the ninja academy. The previous episode saw the rivalry between Iga and Koga, and Sakuraba getting used to the school’s system. Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 will show further developments in Sakuraba and how he will progress as a shinobi.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Shinobi no Ittoki anime series.

Everything to know about Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4

Release date and streaming platform

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 will be released on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, on Tokyo MX, AT-X, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 8 pm JST. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform housed in the new anime adaptation of its massive library.

Fans can watch the episodes for free on Crunchyroll with multiple ads or can switch to ad-free with paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-days free trial. The release date and time of each country may vary due to geographical locations. Here are the release timings listed below.

Pacific time: 4 am PDT (Saturday, October 25)

Central time: 6 am CDT (Saturday, October 25)

Eastern time: 7 am EDT (Saturday, October 25)

British time: 12 pm BST (Saturday, October 25)

Indian time: 4:30 pm IST (Saturday, October 25)

European time: 1 pm CEST (Saturday, October 25)

Australian time: 9:30 pm ACDT (Saturday, October 25)

Philippines time: 7 pm PHT (Saturday, October 25)

What to expect from Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4?

Shinobi no Ittoki episode 4 is titled, Crafters and Users. The anime recently dropped a preview teaser for the fourth episode that gives a brief glimpse of the upcoming events. Apart from revolving around the protagonist, the forthcoming episode will also focus on Tokisada Kaga, who has apparently run into trouble.

The teaser shows an investigation into a murder scene in which the forensic team states that the laceration caused by the murder weapon was proven unique to Iga ninjas. Moreover, Sakuraba and Kousetsu were seen having a little heart-to-heart conversation. The young ninjas have suited up for what appears to be a midnight drill, which means fans of Shinobi no Ittoki will finally get to see Sakuraba and his friends in action.

A brief recap of episode 3

On their first day, Sakuraba and Kousetsu learned that the students from the Koga clan have more significant influence at Kokuten Ninja Academy due to their numbers. The former and the latter met Kirei, who helped them get accustomed to everything and told them that they should avoid going against the Koga students no matter what.

Later the next day, alongside all the students, Sakuraba was tasked to utilize the Ninja Core and Ninja Suit to gather Manju from the principal sitting on top of the tower far from where they stood. Due to the difficulty in understanding the ninja devices, Sakuraba couldn’t even move an inch after activating the suit.

Yume @YumeTokoyo

I think someone should have gone over the basic of being a ninja with Ittoki, but at least he seems to be a fast learner and is adaptable. At the ninja school he made 2 new friends, Kirei and Ryouko. The kids from Koga clan are like bullying Ittoki. #ShinobinoIttoki Ep 3 SpoilersI think someone should have gone over the basic of being a ninja with Ittoki, but at least he seems to be a fast learner and is adaptable. At the ninja school he made 2 new friends, Kirei and Ryouko. The kids from Koga clan are like bullying Ittoki. #ShinobinoIttoki Ep 3 SpoilersI think someone should have gone over the basic of being a ninja with Ittoki, but at least he seems to be a fast learner and is adaptable. At the ninja school he made 2 new friends, Kirei and Ryouko. The kids from Koga clan are like bullying Ittoki. https://t.co/sEVPFLQMS9

However, with the help of Ryoko, he managed to get hold of it instantly. Sakuraba intervened with Koga bullies who stole Kirei’s Manju and fought them. The bullies defeated Sakuraba, but he managed to retrieve Kirei’s Manju from them without them finding out. The principal came down from the tower and ceased the altercation.

Sakuraba failed the task but learned an important lesson from the principal: “The character of a shinobi is written with the blade above the heart.”

Make sure to follow more updates and news on Shinobi no Ittoki as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes