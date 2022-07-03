Every Division of the Allied Shinobi Force in Naruto explained

In Naruto, when Akatsuki became a greater threat to mankind, the leaders of the five great Shinobi nations and the lone Samurai nation formed an alliance for the Fourth Great Ninja War. After Tobi declared war against the nation, all the Kage and Land of Iron’s General Mifune started preparing for the war and made Fourth Raikage A, the Supreme Leader of the coalition.

With 80,000 military units comprising Shinobis and Samurais, they were divided into two major divisions, the Great Battle Regiment with five subdivisions and the Supporting Divisions with four subdivisions, led by their commanders. This article will list down all the Divisions with their respective commanders and will explain their roles in brief.

Explaining each Division of Allied Shinobi Force in Naruto

Great Battle Regiment

1) First Division: Mid-Range Battle Division

First Division: Mid-Range Battle Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The First Division of Allied Shinobi Force in Naruto was led by Fourth Raikage’s right hand/bodyguard, Darui. This first battalion was responsible for handling mid-range combat, which is why it was mostly comprised of shinobis who were proficient in Bukijutsu (weapon-based techniques).

Moreover, the true potential of the new generation of Ino-Shika-Cho was seen during this alliance while they fought their own teacher, Asuma Sarutobi. The First Division destroyed most of the Zetsu’s, and also faced the notorious legendary shinobis of Kumogakure, The Gold and Silver Brothers.

2) Second Division - Short-Range Division

Second Division - Short-Range Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

Since the Mid-Range Battle Division was given the position of the First Division, most Naruto fans assumed their roles to be fighting at close range, whereas it was the responsibility of the the Second Division. The Second Division of the Allied Shinobi Force was led by Kitsuchi.

The Division had two powerful Taijutsu prodigies like Neji and Hinata Hyuga, who displayed the greatest extent of their Gentle Fist Art. The Second Division swept the last remaining White Zetsu when Kurotsuchi and Kitsuchi unearthed thousands of them, who were moving underground.

3) Third Division - Short to Mid-Range Division

Third Division - Short to Mid-Range Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Third Division of Allied Shinobi Forces was led by Kakashi Hatake in Naruto. The Division was meant to support both short and mid-range divisions, which is why the battalion included shinobis with inhuman physical prowess like Might Guy, Rock Lee, and Sakura Haruno.

Whilst the Third Division was going to assist the Surprise Attack Division, they crossed paths with the reincarnated Seven Ninja Swordsmen of Mist along with Haku, Pakura, and Gari. The Division successfully defeated and captured all the reincarnated shinobis they fought with.

4) Fourth Division - Long-Range Division

Fourth Division - Long-Range Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Third Division, led by Gaara, was mostly comprised of Shinobis who were capable of fighting their enemies from a distance. According to the proxy leader of this Division, Shikamaru Nara, the team was mostly responsible for aiding other Divisions by providing them support and defense against enemy attacks.

The Fourth Division is said to be the favorite of all Allied Shinobi Forces in Naruto because they went against powerful reincarnated Kages like Second Tsuchikage, Second Mizukage, Third Raikage, Fourth Kazekage, and lastly, the legendary Madara Uchiha.

5) Fifth Division - Special Battle Division

Fifth Division - Special Battle Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Fifth Division of the Allied Shinobi Forces were titled Special Battle Division, as their responsibility was just to provide support to the Divisions at a disadvantage. By looking at a few of the members of this division like Shino Aburame, Kiba Inuzuka, and Ino Yamanaka, it is clear that the team was mostly comprised of shinobis with Hiden techniques.

The Fifth Division was led by Land of Iron’s General, Mifune. Although Mifune’s Samurai were assigned to all the Divisions, most of them were in the Special Battle Division. The Fifth Division was praised for turning the tides in the Fourth Great Ninja War against the reincarnated Shinobis.

Supporting Divisions

1) Surprise Attack Division

Surprise Attack Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Surprise Attack Division was comprised of shinobis who were skilled in ambush attacks. However, much to their surprise, Kabuto formed the Akatsuki Surprise Attack and Diversion Platoon, a team of powerful reincarnated shinobis composed of Shin, Sasori, Deidara, and Chukchi.

Although they managed to defeat and seal a few of the reincarnated shinobis, they soon found themselves at a disadvantage after they were being pursued by Haku, Zabuza, Gari, and Pakura. They soon requested immediate assistance, and that’s where the Third Division came to the rescue.

2) Logistical Support and Medical Division

Logistical Support and Medical Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Logistical Support and Medical Division was led by Fifth Hokage, Tsunade’s assistant, Shizune. The team was entirely comprised of medical ninjas from the five great nations, who were responsible for healing the wounded shinobis and saving their lives in Naruto.

Sometime later, the Logistical Support and Medical Division compound was infiltrated by a small army of White Zetsu, and one of them disguised as Neji Hyuga killed five medical ninjas. Sakura figured out the real identity of the White Zetsu.

However, there were many disguised Zetsu in the compound, Naruto came to aid the Division by weeding out the disguised White Zetsu Army clones.

3) The Intelligence Division

The Intelligence Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Intelligence Division of the Allied Shinobi Forces was a group of non-combatant shinobis, responsible for gathering crucial intel about the enemies and relaying it to all the Divisions in Naruto. The Division was said to be the brains of the entire Allied Shinobi Force, led by Konoha’s powerful sensor-type shinobi, Inoichi Yamanaka.

Moreover, the Chief Strategist of the Allied Shinobi Force, Shikaku Nara, was also stationed in the Intelligence Division to provide strategies and intel. However, Madara Uchiha figured out the weaknesses of the Allied Shinobi Forces and destroyed the Alliance Headquarters, with Tailed Beast Bomb, killing Shikaku and Inoichi.

4) Sensor Division

Sensor Division (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Sensor Division included the best Sensor-Type shinobis of all the five great nations. The Division was a part of the Intelligence Division in Naruto, led by Ao. However, the actual purpose of this division was to stay on the frontlines, acting as a link between the Intelligence Division and other Divisions.

Shinobis in this Division were proficient in combat as well. They played a crucial role in filtering out the entirety of White Zetsu, which saved plenty of time for other Divisions in Naruto.

Other Notable Divisions

1) Sealing Team

Sealing Team (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Sealing Team was responsible for capturing the reincarnated shinobis after the Battle Regiment defeated them. The team was predominantly composed of Sunagakure’s shinobis in Naruto, who were proficient in Cloth Binding Technique.

2) Communication Team

Chakra Transmission Communication Device (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Communication Team included just a few handful shinobis in Naruto, who acted as a major link between the five Battle Regiment Divisions and the Intelligence Division. The team was not similar to the Sensory Division as they carried heavy communication equipment that transmitted intel between the shinobis.

3) Daimyo Protection Squad

Daimyo Protection Squad (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Daimyo Protection Squad was created and led by the Fifth Mizukage, Mei Terumi herself in Naruto. Black Zetsu tried to capture the Daimyo to use them as bargaining chips to obtain Eight-Tails and Nine-Tails. However, he was outclassed by Mei Terumi and Chojuro.

4) Water Attack Raid Unit

Water Attack Raid Unit (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Studio Pierrot/Viz Media)

The Water Attack Raid Unit, also called the Amphibious Search and Destroy Team, is a group of selected 24 shinobis in Naruto who were skilled Water Release users. Most shinobis in this unit were from Kirigakure.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far