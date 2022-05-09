Every Medical Ninja in Naruto ranked

In Naruto, there are several classifications of ninja, like the sensory type, Anbu, Jonin, etc. Every Shinobi is allotted a job they are capable of. Likewise, one of the most prominent groups of ninjas is the medical ninja. Although there have been a plethora of powerful ninjas with overflowing chakra reserves, not all of them have managed to become medical ninjas.

To attain mastery over this feat, a shinobi must have exceptional chakra control and intelligence. A medical ninja uses the Mystical Palm Technique, through which they can accelerate their body’s natural healing abilities. This article will list some of the most formidable medical ninjas in Naruto.

Ranking Medical Ninjas in Naruto

8) Rin Nohara

Rin was one of the strongest-willed Kunoichis for whom her village Konoha’s safety was more important than her own life. As she sacrificed her life when she was just Chunin, her full potential went down with her too, which was disheartening. Being an exceptional combatant, Rin was highly skilled in Taijutsu, as she was capable of overpowering Obito to a greater extent.

On the battlefield, Rin’s primary obligation as a medical ninja was to give support to her allies. When Kakashi had to implant Obito’s Sharingan, the procedure was too dire and required an extremely experienced medical ninja. However, with just her basic medical tools, Rin completed the surgery in very little time, and that too with efficiency.

7) Ino Yamanaka

Although Ino has not always been a stronger Kunoichi, she proved herself during the Fourth Great Ninja War and earned the position of being the head of the Konoha Barrier Team. Under the tutelage of the Fifth Hokage, Tsunade, she and Sakura learned medical ninjutsu with utmost dedication.

Ino’s proficiency in medical ninjutsu allowed her to discern the seriousness of an injury with just her observation. She also carries around her personally devised anesthetic-laced weapons to aid her in combat.

6) Shizune

Being an apprentice of Tsunade, Shizune learned many things from the former and implemented them in her own style. Her capabilities were such that Jiraiya was assured she could easily defeat Orochimaru’s subordinate Kabuto Yakushi.

With tremendous chakra control, Shizune can perform Healing Resuscitation Regeneration Technique. This technique requires precision and stability, where one mistake can be catastrophic. During the Fourth Great Ninja War, due to her medical ninjutsu prowess, she was put in charge of the Support and Medical Division of the Allied Shinobi Forces.

5) Karin Uzumaki

Karin started as the subordinate of Orochimaru and his warden of the southern hideout. Being an Uzumaki, Karin carries a remarkable life force that grants her immense chakra reserve as well as longevity. Unlike the Mystic Palm Technique, she can heal others and treat their wounds by letting them bite her.

A further testament to her medical ninjutsu is when she completely restored Lady Tsunade's chakra reserves with hers. It was later shown that Karin started using the Mystical Palm Technique, but her proficiency in it remains unclear.

4) Chiyo

Chiyo was the legendary puppeteer of Sunagakure and was also the greatest medical ninja that ever lived. She was highly skilled in her medical ninjutsu, but she often used this ability to create lethal poisons, for which finding an antidote was nigh impossible. The only individual who has managed to counter Chiyo’s poison is Lady Tsunade.

Chiyo created the One's Own Life Reincarnation technique, through which a user can transfer their entire chakra to a person’s body. Using this technique on a person who is on the brink of death can restore their life force. Users can also perform it on the dead to bring the person back to life, albeit at a cost of their own.

3) Kabuto Yakushi

Kabuto worked as the right-hand man of Orochimaru and dedicated his entire life to being a spy. His greatest feat to date is the medical ninjutsu that he learned from her adoptive mother, Nono Yakushi. As Mystical Palm Technique is performed in close contact, Kabuto, having attained mastery over it, can perform the technique from a distance.

He created the Yin Healing Wound Destruction, a very complex technique that no one can perform as it requires exceptional observation skills. With this technique, he can read the next attack the opponent’s going to make on his body, and before they manage to do so, he can gather chakra at that spot to minimize the damage.

2) Tsunade

Being one of the legendary Sannins, Tsunade is famed as the strongest Kunoichi. She is also hailed as the greatest medical ninja Konoha has ever produced. Tsunade has garnered praise for creating laws for Konoha’s medical ninjas, which should be followed without question.

Orochimaru claims that Tsunade is capable enough to reverse the necrosis effect of the Dead Demon Consuming Seal.

Tsunade has prowess in the Creation Rebirth: Strength of a Hundred Seals technique which she commonly uses to heal her wounds without requiring any hand seals. Moreover, the Creation Rebirth Technique also grants her the ability to sustain her longevity.

1) Sakura Haruno

Although Sakura and Ino learned medical ninjutsu under the tutelage of Tsunade, only Sakura managed to excel in it and also surpassed her master to a greater extent. In combat, Sakura can release the Strength of a Hundred Seal to put her body in a state where it heals itself without requiring hand seals.

Over the course of time, she honed her medical ninjutsu to a formidable level where she could perform a complex operation all on her own. She managed to impress the likes of Chiyo by extracting poison out of Kankuro’s body and repairing his wounds at the same time.

