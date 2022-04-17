10 strongest women in Naruto, ranked

During the course of Naruto, several characters were introduced. Some of them were quite strong, while others were quite weak. Some of the women in the story were pivotal and boasted a level of strength that very few ninjas could match.

Despite Kishimoto’s poor treatment of women, there are some who have made a mark in the Naruto series. Here’s a list of some of the strongest women who have been featured in the Naruto series.

Some of the strongest women in Naruto

10) Ameyuri

She was a member of the Seven Swordsmen of the Mist and was arguably one of the strongest kunoichis from Kirigakure. She has a certain level of mastery of lightning release and can use various techniques to immobilize or kill her opponents.

Might Guy even stated that she is so strong that not even 100 chunin can defeat her.

9) Chiyo

Chiyo was a kunoichi from Sunagakure who played a huge role in defeating one of the members of the Akatsuki. She and Sakura teamed up against Sasori during the Kazekage Rescue Mission arc.

She also showcased her prowess in Sealing Jutsus after sealing the One Tail Beast inside Gaara. She can use her chakra threads to control humans as well, which was seen during the fight against Sasori.

8) Hinata

Hinata is a strong kunoichi hailing from the Hyuga clan. She possesses the Byakugan, which gives her a near 360 degree vision. She can also view one's chakra points and attack them.

However, she's primarily a close-range fighter and doesn't have the versatility that other shinobis possess. While she may not have grown as much as other characters in the series, she certainly improved in terms of her overall abilities to fight.

7) Yugito

She is a kunoichi from Iwagakure and was the jinchuriki for the Two Tail Beast in the Naruto series. She specializes in fire release and is well-versed in taijutsu. While engaging in hand-to-hand combat, she grows claws to improve her fighting prowess.

Using her Bijuu, she can create a sphere of flame strong enough to destroy an entire building. She also has a good amount of intelligence since she was able to lure Kakuzu and Hidan into a trap.

6) Pakura

She is a kunoichi from Sunagakure and is quite popular for her use of scorch release kekkei genkai. Her close range combat abilities were seen during her fight against Omoi.

She can create orbs that are engulfed in flames and she can manipulate them in any way she wants. These orbs, upon impact, evaporate the moisture present in the opponent’s body, mummifying them instantly.

5) Kurotsuchi

Being Tsuchikage, she is well-rounded in ninjutsu, kenjutsu and taijutsu. She possesses fire, earth and water releases, which is quite handy since she combines fire and earth release to create lava release kekkei genkai.

She can trap her targets by releasing molten lava and then solidifying it with water release.

4) Konan

Konan is the only woman in the Akatsuki. She possesses Yang, water, earth and wind nature releases. She can manipulate and create paper which she can use to detonate and create huge explosions that can cause a lot of damage.

Her paper is unaffected by the rain, as witnessed when she fought against Tobi. She can also transform her body into paper which causes a lot of problems for the opponent, rendering their attacks useless. She was strong enough to force Obito into using the Izanagi, which proves her strength.

3) Mei

Mei was a shinobi from Kirigakure and she was strong enough to attain the position of Mizukage. Her strength was seen during the Fourth Great Shinobi War arc. She possesses fire, water, earth and lightning releases.

She was able to cause a ton of damage to Sasuke, who had his Susanoo ribcage active. She also extinguished Madara’s flames towards the end of the series, which shows just how strong she was in the series.

Kishimoto is infamous for his poor writing when it comes to women, and one can look at Mei’s potential of becoming one of the strongest kunoichis in the series.

2) Tsunade

There are very few people in the series that can match her raw strength. She is one of the finest medical ninjas and has great chakra control as well. She is capable of using the Hundred Healings jutsu, which gives her momentary invincibility, making her one of the strongest kunoichis in the Naruto series.

1) Sakura

Sakura is one of the strongest women in the Naruto series. While some might argue that Tsunade is stronger, the series has featured characters like Hashirama who mentioned that Sakura had surpassed Tsunade. She was able to use the Hundred Healings, with Tsunade being the only other person to showcase this technique.

Tsunade chose Sakura as her successor, as she noticed her potential and trained her well. By the time she was an adult, Sakura's strength and her abilities as a medical ninja surpassed her teacher by a great margin.

