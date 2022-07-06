Naruto: The smartest Genin from every generation

One of the best contributions of the brilliant Second Hokage to the world of Naruto was the Shinobi Ranking System. The lowest rank, Genin, is mostly occupied by kids who have just graduated from the academy and wish to become powerful Shinobi in the future.

Each new generation has had its own batch of talented and brilliant emerging ninjas. However, some of them have enjoyed more success than the rest because of their sharp intelligence and dedication. In this list, we will present the most brilliant Genin from each generation.

Sakumo Hatake and other genius Genin from Naruto who are worthy of admiration

1) Hiruzen Sarutobi

Hiruzen was able to pass the Will of Fire to many other Generations (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Under Hashirama and Tobirama’s tutelage, Hiruzen became one of the most powerful ninja in Naruto’s history. However, his strength paled in comparison to the knowledge he acquired throughout his long life.

While Hiruzen has been considered a bad Hokage previously, that should not keep us from acknowledging that he was one of the wisest Shinobi ever. Under his government, Konoha became a prosperous village that avoided conflicts for a long time.

The Third Hokage was not only able to master the five elemental natures of a Shinobi, but he also learned every Jutsu his village had to offer, even forbidden ones. He may have committed some mistakes in his long career as a leader, but he was still the smartest ninja of his generation.

2) Orochimaru

Orochimaru is cruel and uncaring towards his test subjects (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations)

Ever since he started his training with Sarutobi, Orochimaru was regarded a genius, something he proved every time a problem was presented to him. He was skilled in most forms of combat, as well as activities involving Jutsu research.

However, he allowed his intellect and ambition to cloud his mind, turning him into a cold and cruel individual who would do anything for knowledge. Still, we need to recognize the genius of the snake Sanin since very few ninjas have a mind so powerful that it would grant them the ability to create synthetic life.

3) Sakumo Hatake

A good ninja will follow orders without question but a wise one will understand that the lives of your allies are more important sometimes. The intelligent Sakumo Hatake gave this lesson to the world before passing.

While we do not know much about his life as a Genin, the amazing life lessons Sakumo gave his son speak volumes about his smartness and maturity. His talent and intelligence must have matched up to Orochimaru's since he was presumed to be on the same level as the Sanin.

4) Minato Namikaze

Minato was a prodigy like no other (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

To pass the written portion of the Chunin exam, a Genin needs to either be a proficient spy so they can collect information without being spotted or have a prodigious mind.

Both options can indicate the intelligence level of a Genin depending on their execution of the same. It is thus safe to assume that Minato, who has the highest score in this exam ever, was smarter than most of his peers.

Yuushi @yuushizotti one my fav moments in Naruto



The way Minato figured out obito’s kamui and countered it in just 2 minsone my fav moments in Naruto The way Minato figured out obito’s kamui and countered it in just 2 mins 🐐 one my fav moments in Naruto https://t.co/s8mHFRL2i0

His deductive skills and perceptive nature made Minato one of the deadliest opponents a Shinobi could encounter on the battlefield. Minato’s intellect was so sharp that he was able to learn, modify, and create Jutsu that would forever change the way battles were fought.

No other ninja in Naruto has shown his level of deductive abilities, something he demonstrated in his fight against Obito. Within just a few minutes of fighting this mighty opponent, Minato was able to understand and counter the Uchiha’s Kamui, something that most ninjas could not even achieve.

5) Kakashi

Kakashi taught his team lessons they will never forget (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Only a clever and astute teacher like Kakashi could turn someone like Naruto into the distinguished leader he is today.

Since he was a child, Kakashi was accurately referred to as a prodigy, given that he had a mind and a skillset far superior to those his age. By the time he was just five years old, Kakashi was already a Genin, a feat we have never heard of again in Naruto’s history.

Kakashi kept proving his intelligence and skill. His stint as a Genin was as short as his time in the Academy. He became a Chunin a year after obtaining his headband, so it is safe to assume he was one of the best Genin of his generation.

6) Itachi

Itachi was also one of the kindest ninjas ever (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Like Kakashi, Itachi’s intellect and his abilities as a Shinobi surpassed most people of his generation. His time at the academy has been incredibly short since he became a Genin only a year after being enrolled as a student.

At only seven years of age, Itachi was one of the most mature ninjas Konoha has ever had. He was even praised by Hiruzen for being able to think like a Hokage at such a tender age.

A year after graduating from the academy, Itachi would go on to obtain complete control over his Sharingan, something most members of his family achieved only after years of training. At only ten years old, he passed the Chunin exams with amazing grades, indicating his growing brilliance as a ninja.

7) Shikamaru

Tricking an immortal being is not something easy to do (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto Shippuden)

Having good grades and being a model student does not automatically indicate inherent intelligence.

When he was a child, Shikamaru was considered a failure because of his habit of sleeping through or skipping classes. It was only after he graduated that his teacher Asuma realized the child had been bored because school was not a challenge for him.

Blessed with the Nara clan intellect, Shikamaru not only has an IQ of 200 points, but he is also one of the best strategists the Shinobi world has ever seen. The teachers that used to call him useless must be impressed by his progress, seeing as he is now the Hokage’s right-hand man.

8) Sarada

Gzb @Gashiinaa Sarada’s fight is pretty awesome! It’s really great plot twist and we know that she’s not just strong but also very smart. My future Uchiha Hokage! #BORUTO Sarada’s fight is pretty awesome! It’s really great plot twist and we know that she’s not just strong but also very smart. My future Uchiha Hokage! #BORUTO https://t.co/6TEf3kQy2a

Sarada has proven time and time again just how smart she can be. Even in a class filled with geniuses, Sarada was able to graduate as one of the top students. Since then, she had proved her ability to think on her feet in quite a few different situations.

She is one of the few members of this new generation of Shinobi to use Genjutsu, a skill that only those with a brilliant mind can learn. We cannot forget that she was also one of the few Genin from her class to become a Chunin.

