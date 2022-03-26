10 most unexpected betrayals in Naruto

Most of the characters in Naruto walk on the path of righteousness, where they tend to prevent the occurrence of miserable circumstances for others. However, there are a few who solely focus on what’s right for them and won’t even budge an inch if they have to kill someone they hold dear.

Most of the catastrophic events in Naruto that ever happened circle around these betrayals, which often led to bloodshed and death. This article will feature some of the most brutal betrayals that Naruto fans never expected.

Most noteworthy betrayals in Naruto

10) Mizuki using Naruto to steal the Scroll of Seals

Mizuki was one of Naruto’s instructors in his Genin days. He tricks the latter into stealing the Scroll of Seals that is comprised of Forbidden Techniques. Mizuki wanted to get his hands on the scroll, and as soon as he accomplishes that, he would kill Naruto to hide the truth and desert the village without anyone knowing.

However, Iruka finds Naruto before he can reach Mizuki and saves his life by putting him on the line. That’s the point where Naruto used his signature Multiple Shadow Clone Technique to save Iruka and defeat Mizuki.

9) Deidara betrayed Iwagakure

Deidara was the youngest S-Rank Shinobi of Iwagakure. With the opportunity to use his “art” without restrictions he deserted his village along with stealing the Forbidden Kinjutsu. He later joined Akatsuki with no goals, just to unleash chaos by detonating each and everything in his path with his clay creations.

He even went back to his village at some point, detonated a bomb and left it in destruction.

8) Sasuke stabs Karin

Karin has been a loyal follower of Sasuke and developed a fondness for the latter from the first day they met. She assisted Sasuke on his journey and saved him countless times by healing him with her Uzumaki technique. In Sasuke’s confrontation with Danzo, the latter took Karin as his hostage.

Without devising a better strategy to rescue Karin, he stabbed her through the chest in order to kill Danzo. At the time, the only thing Sasuke cared about was taking his revenge. Whilst blinded by his rage, he almost killed the person who saved his life on multiple occasions.

7) Orochimaru attacks Hidden Leaf

Orochimaru was one of the most cherished students of Hiruzen. However, after committing inhuman experiments on the people, he was banished from Konoha. To destroy Konoha, he joined hands with the Fourth Kazekage, whom he ultimately killed. He stole his identity to sit next to the Hokage where he would have his chance to kill him.

Orochimaru was driven by the hunger to attain power and knowledge. In the process, he forgot his humanity and killed his own teacher.

6) Black Zetsu manipulated Madara Uchiha

The Black Zetsu has instigated many events throughout Naruto and stayed hidden in the shadows. Being the physical manifestation of Kaguya Otsutsuki’s will, it did everything to revive her. It even modified Hagoromo’s tablet and rewrote it. Infinite Tsukuyomi would be the Salvation of the Uchihas.

The Black Zetsu saved Madara when he was on the verge of death after fighting Hashirama Senju. It helped Madara with his goal, just to use him as a pawn to revive Kaguya Otsutsuki.

5) Obito betrays Minato

Obito was one of the most cherished students of Minato Namikaze alongside Rin and Kakashi. After the Third Great Ninja War, Obito was proclaimed dead. However, he was saved by Madara Uchiha and Zetsu. Witnessing Rin’s death at the hands of Kakashi made him the person he never wanted to become.

He attacked Konoha and fought his teacher as well. After releasing Kyubi from Kushina, he put the lives of the entire nation in jeopardy. Minato and Kushina loved Obito all along, but they never knew he could be the reason behind their deaths.

4) Nagato kills Jiraiya

During the Second Great Ninja War, Jiraiya was approached by Konan, Nagato, and Yahiko to teach them Ninjutsu, to which he agreed. Jiraiya stated that Nagato is the Child of Prophecy because of his Rinnegan.

With the vision of acquiring peace, Nagato, alongside his friends, initiated the Akatsuki. However, after the death of Yahiko, the real motive of peace changed for Nagato. When Jiraiya tried to stop them from wreaking havoc upon the world, they heartlessly killed him.

3) Itachi wiped out his entire clan

Itachi Uchiha became a rogue ninja after he annihilated his entire clan along with his family, leaving his younger brother Sasuke to live. He killed his clan and his family to prevent the Third Great Ninja War from happening, on the orders of Danzo. Itachi was loyal to his village and carried the Will of Fire.

He was branded as a criminal for his actions, but eventually, he saved everyone and became the unsung hero. Itachi never had any other way around to prevent this catastrophe, which ultimately made him the traitor of his clan.

2) Madara used Obito as a tool

After saving Obito from dying, Madara gave him a new life and also imbued his Uchiha ideals onto him. Madara trained and helped Obito hone his skills, only to use him as a tool to accomplish his goal of Infinite Tsukuyomi.

When the latter fulfilled his goal, Madara told him the entire truth of how he was using him for his dream all along. He even told him that he used Rin’s death as an advantage to awaken the darkness within him.

1) Obito betrayed Kakashi

Like Naruto, Obito also had the dream of becoming a Hokage, where the villagers would acknowledge his worth. He was placed in the team alongside Rin and Kakashi under the leadership of Minato Namikaze. Due to Kakashi’s natural born talents, Obito shared a one-sided rivalry with him and also considered him a great friend.

Witnessing Rin's death at the hands of Kakashi took a heavy toll on him. Obito already knew that Kakashi would never kill Rin in any given circumstance. However, after her death, he never really cared about Kakashi and didn’t even hesitate to turn against him.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul