10 Shonen anime teachers who would die for their students

Most heroes in anime have had the fortune of being aided on their journeys by their Shonen anime teachers. More often than not, teachers and students end up developing deep connections, almost as if they were family. Due to this, if the mentees are ever in danger, their mentors will no doubt jump into action to protect them, even putting their lives on the line.

This article will talk about ten amazing Shonen anime teachers who would give anything to save their students.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author’s opinion and contains spoilers for various Shone anime. Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media used in the article unless otherwise specified.

Piccolo and nine other Shonen anime teachers who would give their lives to save their students

1) Kakashi Hatake

One of the most iconic Shonen anime teachers (Image via Studio Pierrot)

At first, Kakashi was reluctant to become Team 7’s leader, going as far as to try to fail its members on purpose. Nonetheless, after getting to know Naruto and his friends, he was more than happy to continue being their Shonen anime teacher. Motivated by his tragic past, Kakashi was determined to prevent his students from being harmed.

During a large portion of the series, Kakashi demonstrated that he was more than willing to put his life on the line if it meant his students would be safe. For example, during Pain's invasion of Konoha, Kakashi refused to tell the villain where Naruto was, even when Nagato threatened to kill him.

2) Piccolo

Piccolo and Gohan (Image via Toei Animation)

Besides being one of the most iconic Shonen anime teachers ever, Piccolo is also one of the most caring. Underneath his cold and uncaring facade, he hides one of the biggest hearts in Dragon Ball, as proven by how much he cares for Gohan. Fans have even commented on how Piccolo acts more like a father to Gohan than Goku himself.

The love he felt for Gohan became apparent during the Saiyan Saga. When Nappa tried to kill the small Saiyan boy during their fight, Picollo jumped without hesitation in front of an attack, saving Gohan’s life. This same scenario would repeat itself several times throughout the series, with the popular character sacrificing everything to keep Gohan safe.

3) Shota Aizawa

Aizawa as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Due to his status as a Pro-Hero in My Hero Academia’s world, Aizawa is more than used to risking his life for the sake of others. However, his sense of responsibility increases tenfold when his students are the ones in danger.

Despite how cold and uncaring he can seem at first, Aizawa is one of the kindest and most loving Shonen anime teachers. His conviction to keep his students free from danger was so strong that even after only knowing them for a week, he was willing to fight Shigaraki and a Nomu to keep his class away from the villains.

There's no doubt that whatever the threat may be, Aizawa will always be there to make sure Deku and his friends live long and happy lives.

4) Koro-sensei

One of the weirdest looking Shonen anime teachers (Image via Studio Lerche)

Despite being the world’s greatest assassin and criminal, Koro-sensei, from Assassination Classroom, is also a magnificent teacher. His teaching methods may have been unorthodox, but no one in his class can deny how effective they were.

To prepare his students for the unforgiving world they would have to join after graduating, Koro-sensei trained them to be ruthless and efficient killers. Their final test involved fighting to the death with their Shonen anime teacher, who just wanted his students to be as ready as possible for the future that awaited them.

5) Izumi Kurtis

Izumi as seen in the show (Image via Studio Bones)

Edward and Alphonse Elric, from Fullmetal Alchemist Brotherhood, are two of the most talented and intelligent Alchemists in their series. This is because of the rigorous training Izumi subjected them to when they were kids.

Despite being known for her explosive temper and violent outbursts, she is like a mother to Ed and Al. Izumi has been taking care of them ever since their birth mother died while they were still young. Furthermore, when Ed and Al became part of a revolutionary movement to take down Father and his Homunculi, she immediately joined her students, no matter how slim her chances of survival were.

6) Professor Banner

MChief JKDragoneel @JKDragoneel I am so old lol when people say Banner I think Prof Banner from Yugioh GX lol not bruce Hulk I am so old lol when people say Banner I think Prof Banner from Yugioh GX lol not bruce Hulk https://t.co/yNvmLzlLDs

During the first season of Yugioh GX, Professor Banner was the only teacher in Duel Academy to truly understand Jaden’s love for the game. Sadly, he still had a secret that no one knew about. Banner was part of an evil group of seven duelists trying to obtain the Sacred Beasts. When Jaden discovered this, he challenged the Professor to a duel to keep the Sacred Beasts safe.

Dueling against Banner was extremely difficult for Jaden, not only because of the older man’s experience but also because he was emotionally attached to his former teacher.

In the end, Jaden won the duel, which prompted Banner to reveal that he was just trying to help the former learn how to defeat the actual final villain of the series, even though it cost him his life.

7) Satoru Gojo

Gojo is one of the most powerful Shonen anime teachers (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Gojo is considered the most powerful sorcerer in the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. He is also one of the most dedicated and understanding Shonen anime teachers. If he feels that one of his students needs extra help, like Yuji, he will not hesitate to give that pupil a little bit more training than the others to help them catch up.

Because of his massive power, Gojo can sometimes act like an arrogant individual who believes nothing will ever harm him. Nevertheless, fans have seen him taking risks and putting his own safety in jeopardy to help Yuji, like the time he faked Yuji’s death to help him avoid execution. Gojo will do everything in his power to make sure his pupils are able to grow old.

8) Reborn

Reborn arrived at Tsuna’s house with the only objective of turning the clumsy boy into a proper mafia boss. At first, Reborn saw Tsuna as nothing more than a boy he needed to train in order to get paid. As Katekyo Hitman Reborn progressed, the Arcobaleno started to grow closer to Tsuna, to the point where he would voluntarily risk his life for the latter's sake.

During the Future arc of the series, Reborn arrived in a world with a toxic atmosphere that would kill him slowly. While he tried to stay as long as possible inside the Vongola base, which kept him safe, he would leave the safety of the base to aid Tsuna when he needed him. Reborn is one of the harshest and cruelest Shonen anime teachers, but he would no doubt protect Tsuna from all danger.

9) Silvers Rayleigh

Rayleigh and Luffy (Image via Toei Animation)

Even before becoming Luffy’s teacher in One Piece, Rayleigh was putting his life at risk to keep the new generation of pirates safe. During One Piece’s Return to Sabaody arc, Rayleigh fought against Kizaru to give the Straw Hats enough time to run away, knowing full well that the Admiral could kill him.

Later in the series, Rayleigh started teaching Luffy the three different types of Haki he is able to use today. His time as Gol D. Roger’s second in command gave him enough wisdom to be one of the smartest Shonen anime teachers. If Luffy ever needs Rayleigh in the future, fans can rest assured that the retired pirate would help his student without giving it a second thought.

10) Yoshimura

Yoshimura as seen in the show (Image via Studio Pierrot)

After being turned into a half-ghoul during an operation that was meant to save his life, Kaneki wandered through the world of Tokyo Ghoul, looking for someone to help him. Thanks to Touka, the young ghoul met Yoshimura, who would act as a mentor and a father figure for him during the first season of the series.

Unfortunately, as the end of season one approached, Yoshimura became aware that the CCG was looking for him as well as his pupils. He made the decision to send his beloved workers away so he could face the special agents that were after him alone. Yoshimura was fully aware that he would most likely not survive the fight but was not going to allow his students to die for him nonetheless.

Final thoughts

Piccolo is the gold standard for Shonen anime teachers (Image via Toei Animation)

Shonen anime teachers are often created to give the protagonist an unending source of encouragement and aid. Teachers act like surrogate parental figures for the main characters, doing their best to make sure their pupils end up becoming the best versions of themselves.

Not every Shonen anime teacher develops a deep connection with their students or is willing to give up their life to protect their pupils. However, the ones mentioned in this article would most definitely do anything to ensure their students were safe.

For comprehensive coverage of Narutoverse, check out SK Naruto Wiki

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh