10 anime to watch if you are a fan of Assassination Classroom

Korosensei of Assassination Classroom is known for being one of the best teachers in the anime universe. Teaching a bunch of misfits may seem like an arduous job, but Korosensei wants to maximize his students’ potential. In turning academic scholars into vicious assassins, Korosensei has used unconventional teaching methods that have always proven to be effective.

Although the series ended in June 2016, it still retains a strong fanbase. This article will list some must-watch anime for those who loved Assassination Classroom and want to relive that experience anew.

Great Teacher Onizuka, Katekyo Hitman Reborn! and 8 more anime recommendations for fans of Assassination Classroom

1) Great Teacher Onizuka

Eikichi Onizuka as seen in Great Teacher Onizuka (Image credits: Tooru Fujisawa/ Tokyopop/ Studio Pierrot/ Kodanssha)

Teaching a group of delinquents was not an easy job, but 22-year-old Eikichi Onizuka was not just an ordinary teacher. He formerly led a vicious motorcycle gang, and thus managed to gain respect from his delinquent students. However, he later gets hired by a private school named Holy Forest Academy where the students of Class 3-A prove to be far more wicked.

After finding out that his students are dealing with harassment, gang violence, and depression, he tried everything to solve their problems, including unconventional methods. He is even prepared to jump from a multi-storey building to save his students from committing suicide.

Similar to Korosensei in the Assassination Classroom, Onizuka is willing to go the extra mile for his students, even if it puts his life at stake.

2) The Gokusen

Official poster of Gokusen (Image credits: Kozueko Morimoto/ Encore WAM/ Madhouse/ Kodansha)

Kumiko Yamaguchi dreamt of being a teacher since her childhood. While she never expected her dream to come true, being a smart and sensible individual eventually gets her a job as a teacher at Shirokin Gakuen Private Boys' High School. She later comes to know that she has to deal with a class full of delinquents, but she never backs off.

The students try hard to get rid of Kumiko, but, much to their surprise, she turns out to be the head of a powerful yakuza. Kumiko wants to keep her identity a secret, but her students always challenge her to break character. Like Korosensei of Assassination Classroom, Kumiko faces trouble from her students, but the outcome always ends up being hilarious.

3) Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

Official poster of Katekyo Hitman Reborn! (Image credits: Akira Amano/ Artland/ Viz Media/ Shueisha)

Tsunayoshi Sawada, commonly referred to as “No Good Tsuna,” is the tenth generation boss of the vongola family but he has no interest in taking that position. He hates being involved with mafia affairs and avoids contact with those who are involved in the mafia. However, one fateful day, he encounters Reborn, a professional hitman sent to prepare Tsuna to succeed the ninth boss.

As a teacher, Reborn doesn’t like to see his students in trouble and is willing to do anything to solve their problems. Reborn is playful, just like Korosensei of Assassination Classroom, and likes to pull pranks to amuse his students.

4) Ultimate Otaku Teacher

Junichirou Kagami as seen in Ultimate Otaku Teacher (Image credits: Takeshi Azuma/ A-1 Pictures/ Shogakukan)

Not every teacher is academically perfect, but they try their best to teach important things to their students that can potentially change their lives. Junichirou Kagami didn’t want to be a teacher in the first place. His sister, Suzune, got fed up with his obstinate attitude and forced him to take the job.

Junichirou is an eccentric otaku who doesn’t hide his taste from others. Although he doesn’t have much knowledge to impart to his students related to the position he is assigned, he cares a lot about his students and will do anything to help them. Junichirou and Assassination Classroom's Korosensei can both go to the greatest lengths for their students.

5) Riddle Story of a Devil

All characters in Riddle Story of a Devil (Image credits: Sunao Minakata/ Kadokawa/ Diomedéa/ Anime Limited)

Riddle Story of a Devil is pretty much like Assassination Classroom. The storyline follows the students of Class Black of an elite, private all-girl boarding school called Myoujou Academy. The students of Class Black are assassins who take part in a challenge where they have to kill their bright and kind-natured classmate, Haru Ichinose.

However, the assassins of Class Black get only one chance to kill Haru. The person who successfully assassinates Haru will get an extraordinary reward, and those who fail to do so will get expelled from the academy.

6) Hunter X Hunter

Official poster of Hunter x Hunter (Image credits: Yoshihiro Togashi/ Nippon Animation/ Viz Media/ Shueisha)

The world of Hunter x Hunter is somewhat similar to that of Assassination Classroom in that it features an organization called Hunter Association where young candidates participate in exams to become licensed killers. However, the Hunter Association works more systematically and is more complex than Class 3-E.

Anyone can participate in the Hunter Examination despite their age, and the youngest are usually referred to as Rookies. While many characters have taken on the role of a teacher in Hunter x Hunter, the most loved one is Wing who cares deeply for his students like Korosensei.

7) Danganroppa: The Animation

All characters in Danganroppa: The Animation (Image credits: Makoto Uezu/ Kadokawa Shoten/ Lerche)

Makoto Naegi thought himself to be lucky as he got accepted into Hope's Peak Private Academy. Despite being an intelligent student, he thought of his admission as being a fluke. However, on his first day at the academy, he blacks out after entering the front doors and wakes up to find himself in an empty classroom.

He later joins his classmates in the gym and soon gets confronted by a mechanical teddy bear named Monokuma who happens to be the principal of the academy. The students are given just two choices. They have to either kill a classmate to escape or remain in the school for the rest of their lives.

Danganroppa is indeed humorous like Assassination Classroom, but features darker and more terrifying elements.

8) Dr. Stone

Senku as seen in Dr. Stone (Image credits: Riichiro Inagaki/ Boichi/ TMS Entertainment/ Shueisha/ Viz Media)

Although Senku is not an official teacher like Korosensei of Assassination Classroom, he has a plethora of science stuff he would like to teach his new family. Senku is after building his very own kingdom of science but his journey is not easy due to Tsukasa becoming an obstacle in his path. However, he doesn’t want to give up on his dream and his family is there to support him.

Whereas the world of Assassination Classroom revolves around assassins and a supernatural creature who is capable of destroying the world, Dr. Stone focuses on intelligence and technological inventions. Both shows make it a point to showcase the lives of all pivotal characters in the storyline, which is fairly refreshing and renders them unique.

9) Akame Ga Kill!

Official poster of Akame Ga Kill! (Image credits: Takahiro/ Tetsuya Tashiro/ Square Enix/ White Fox)

Although Night Raid is a covert division of the Revolutionary Army, the group is entirely composed of elite assassins whose only purpose is to handle reconnaissance and kill people who are deemed evil within the Empire. The Night Raid has to retrieve all the Teigus so that the Empire can’t wreak havoc upon its poor and weak villages.

The assassins in the Assassination Classroom have only one person to eliminate and that is their teacher, but Akame Ga Kill! requires assassins to kill anyone who is part of the cruel Empire.

10) My Hero Academia

Characters of My Hero Academia (Image credits: Kōhei Horikoshi/ Viz Media/Shueisha/Studio Bones)

Class 3-E of Assassination Classroom prepares its students to become the world's most elite assassins, whereas Class 1-A in My Hero Academia boasts the world’s upcoming powerful Pro Heroes. Students in Class 1-A aren’t misfits, but they have their own share of problems that can hinder their growth and keep them from reaching their goals.

The series has introduced many teacher-like characters who won’t let anything happen to their students. All Might gives the impression that he only focuses on Deku, but it becomes apparent that he gives equal importance to all his students as the story progresses. Like Korosensei, All Might also becomes restless when something bothers his students.

