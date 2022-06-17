Fate Stay/Night: 9 most powerful servants, ranked from weakest to strongest

Fate Stay/Night is arguably one of the most entertaining and popular anime series. The entire concept of summoning major historical figures (known as servants in the anime) to fight in the Holy Grail War is something that has enthralled fans of the series over the years since its release.

However, just like in any other anime, there are strong characters and weak ones in this one as well. As a result, 9 servants from Fate Stay/Night have been ranked based on their power ratings to determine their overall strength.

Disclaimer: This article contains the subjective viewpoint of the author.

Saber and 8 other Fate Stay/Night servants ranked from worst to best in terms of power level

9) Medea (Caster)

Amongst all the servants who exist in Fate Stay/Night, Medea is probably the weakest of them all. This is mainly because she is the only one servant who lacks any form of deadly offensive skill.

While being a Caster class servant means she has massive stores of magical energy, her Noble Phantasm called the Rule Breaker can hardly even kill a human being. In fact, the only thing that it can do is sever the ties between a master and a servant or in general destroy any form of magecraft.

Unfortunately, most of the other top-tier servants like Saber, Lancer and Rider possess significant amounts of magic resistance. So, as a whole, Medea's powers won't inflict much damage during battle.

Nonetheless, she is smart and can use manipulative tactics in the Holy Grail War. Unfortunately though, she was more interested in spending time with her master than winning any battle, which further affected her rankings.

8) Hassan of the Cursed Arm (True Assassin)

Unlike Sasaki Kojirou, Hassan of the Cursed Arm was a real servant who was summoned into the Holy Grail War in Fate Stay/Night. Thus, he gets the name True Assassin.

Hassan of the Cursed Arm is not very strong when it comes to close range combat. As his class suggests, he needs to work from the shadows and primarily fight using various tricks and techniques in order to achieve victory.

In fact, such is the case with him that he is more adept in killing masters rather than injuring servants, which is something that he admits himself as well. When in combat, Hassan of the Cursed Arm uses Dirks (black throwing daggers) to gauge the opponent's strength.

He does this while also maneuvering himself around the shadows in order to exhaust and corner the opponent for Zabaniya: Delusional Heartbeat, his Noble Phantasm. Unfortunately, his method is very uncommon, and the amount of work he needs to put in to achieve victory is way more than any other servant.

Hence, he has ended up very low on this list.

7) Sasaki Kojirou (Assassin, Fake Servent)

Sasaki Kojirou was summoned in the Holy Grail War by none other than Medea in Fate Stay/Night. However, he is not a True Assassin and thus is regarded as an irregular servant or a fake servant.

In fact, the name Sasaki Kojirou is also borrowed and he possesses no true identity. He is a "Nameless Swordsman" who existed during the time of Miyamoto Musashi. His name was given to him on account of his ability to execute the Tsubame Gaeshi, a technique that was used by an un-named rival of Miyamoto Musashi.

In any case, when it came to pure swordsmanship, Sasaki Kojirou was second to none. He stood his ground quite well against most of the other servants in Fate Stay/Night and proved to be quite capable.

Sasaki Kojirou even managed to push back Heracles, who was probably the strongest servant in all of Fate Stay/Night. The only problem that he exhibits is that he is dependent on Medea for mana, who herself is a servant.

Therefore, if anything happens to her, Sasaki Kojirou will also stop existing. Apart from this, he is also an irregular servant, who will in all probability not be summoned under normal circumstances.

Other than that, if he fights against other top servants on an open battlefield, he might get overpowered.

6) EMIYA (Archer)

EMIYA is an Archer class servant who was summoned by none other than Rin Tohsaka herself. Again, he is not a proper heroic spirit. Rather, he is basically Shirou Emiya, but from an alternate timeline.

However, in the alternate timeline, he was saved by Rin Tohsaka and he had her pendant with him all the time. Thus, when Rin in Fate Stay/Night tried to summon a Saber class servant, it ended up summoning EMIYA instead. The pendant that EMIYA possesses acted as the catalyst which simply answered to Rin's summons in some way.

Now, EMIYA is very different from other servants as he is not from the past, but rather from the future. This, in turn, makes it difficult for others to recognize him as a heroic spirit. In fact, EMIYA does not have an actual Noble Phantasm.

Rather, he uses a Reality Marble (an internal landscape of the mind) called Unlimited Blade Works, where he can consistently summon swords. In this mind space, he can summon any sword he wants by simply looking at the actual copy only once (even Saber's Excalibur), though it requires a lot of mana.

Thus, on account of this, EMIYA is not very strong when compared to the real heroic spirits from history. However, he is extremely smart and can adapt to any situation quite swiftly.

He can make decisions at a moment's notice and turn dis-advantageous situations to his advantage. Apart from that, unlike other servants who possess natural skills, his abilities are refined through training and experience.

So he is sort of a jack of trades but a master of none.

5) Medusa (Rider)

Medusa is arguably one of the strongest servants in all of Fate Stay/Night. She possesses monstrous strength and incredible agility, making her an exceptionally skilled close-range warrior.

However, when in long-range combat, she can use her Noble Phantasm to critically harm a target and even kill them in certain scenarios. Apart from that, Medusa is extremely smart as well.

Her tactical sense helps her find critical advantages in battle, which most other servants would never even notice. Medusa also uses several sneak attacks during fights and combined with her incredible agility, she can completely confuse the opponent during battle.

Unfortunately, for most of Fate Stay/Night, her master's contract was transferred from Sakura Matou to Shinji Matou. As a result, she was never able to utilize her full strength since Shinji as a master was extremely incapable and weak.

He was unable to provide her with enough mana supply, which is extremely vital for a heroic spirit to fight efficiently in the Holy Grail War.

4) Cu Chulainn (Lancer)

Cu Chulainn, the Lancer class servant in Fate Stay/Night, is often considered one of the upper-tier warriors amongst all. This is mainly because, being a demigod, he not only possessed immense talent, but also ground-breaking agility and quite good physical strength.

Cu Chulainn's weapon is a spear, which can only work in close to mid-range combat. However, considering how swift he is, the range hardly matters during battle.

He is quite smart as a warrior, but he seldom uses sneaky techniques on his opponents. If everything fails, he simply uses his Noble Phantasm Gae Bolg, where he will throw his spear at immense speed aimed directly at the heart of the target.

In fact, this Noble Phantasm of his can reverse causality and the wounds inflicted from the same cannot be healed. Unfortunately, this attack will never harm someone like Heracles on account of the Noble Phantasm God Hand.

Even then, it is quite strong and can practically kill most opponents with a single blow.

3) Artoria Pendragon (Saber)

Artoria Pendragon (King Arthur) is basically one of the primary protagonists from the Fate Stay/Night series. She is also one of the servants who is often regarded as extremely strong despite not having any form of divine status.

This is because, as her title suggests, Artoria has the magical core of a dragon. As such, she possesses immense amounts of strength and once fully released, there are practically very few heroic servants who can counter that.

Unfortunately, the summoning done by Shirou in Fate Stay/Night was faulty. This created a situation where Shirou became incapable of supplying mana to Artoria, due to which she was unable to use her Noble Phantasm, Excalibur more frequently.

Even then, Artoria's superior sword skills made her a formidable opponent. Apart from that, unlike other masters, Shirou never thought of Artoria as a servant. Rather, he treated her as a partner, which gave her a mental advantage in most battles.

2) Gilgamesh (Archer)

Gilgamesh is someone who had the capability to end the Holy Grail War the moment it started. One swing of his Ea (anti-universe noble phantasm that destroys all creation) would be enough to split reality into pieces and pave the way for his victory.

In fact, even if he doesn't utilize Ea, he can summon a slew of weapons from his Gates of Babylon and impale the opponent from afar, all while sitting in a chair sipping tea.

Unfortunately, just like the incidents of Fate/Zero, even in Fate Stay/Night, not only does Gilgamesh refuse to use Ea, he is simply reluctant to win the war. He will not fight against anyone whom he does not deem as worthy and has a habit of being extremely arrogant and over-confident.

As a result, despite having an overwhelming advantage, he would lose. The proof of his strength is apparent from his victory against Heracles, who is often considered the strongest servant in Fate Stay/Night.

1) Heracles (Berserker)

The final servant on this list, Heracles is often considered the strongest amongst all in the Fate Stay/Night anime. He is a Berserker class servant, which means that at the cost of his sanity, his other abilities like physical strength and attacking prowess have been enhanced to unthinkable levels.

Heracles's Noble Phantasm is called God's Hand, where he needs to be killed a total of 12 times in order for the enemy to achieve victory. As a result, most servants will often find it overwhelming to go against him.

Apart from that, God's Hand also provides Heracles with the ultimate body where enemy servants will have to use special weapons to critically harm him. Thus, he is more or less immune against second or third grade servants.

However, a powerful Noble Phantasm such as Excalibur can practically extinguish multiple of his lives in one strike. Thus, when Gilgamesh fought against him, Heracles did end up losing as the former was using special weapons that cannot be blocked by the latter's Noble Phantasm.

However, it may be argued that Heracles lost to Gilgamesh because he was more concerned with protecting Illya than with defeating the latter. In fact, Gilgamesh highlights this when he says:

"Stop playing nurse maid Heracles. Each time you die another labor is done. But after these 12, no Gods will welcome you".

Unfortunately, even though Heracles lost his sanity on account of his class, he maintained his loyalty to his master in Fate/Stay Night.

