8 most beloved types of shonen anime protagonists

Many shonen anime series share similar tropes and protagonist archetypes. These tropes and character types can be used in endless ways to tell age-appropriate stories about growing up, making friends, and overcoming obstacles.

Many lead characters in shonen anime have universal traits that are loved by fans worldwide. Fans of the genre don't mind this since it means that the characters can relate to each other.

Here are just eight of the most beloved types of shonen anime protagonists.

Note: This article solely reflects the opinions of the writer and contains spoilers for various shonen anime.

8 types of shonen anime protagonists that most fans love

1) Delinquent

The delinquent protagonist is usually a child who acts out in different ways. These juveniles usually think things won't go their way if they obey the law or authority and act out accordingly.

This is a beloved character archetype for a shonen anime protagonist. These delinquents may be loud and aggressive, but there's always more under the surface.

Delinquency can sometimes be a result of aggressive policing. Other times, it comes from trauma or a bad domestic environment.

Beloved delinquent characters tend to grow out of this behavior by receiving help. Examples of protagonists that exemplify this trope are Yusuke Urameshi from Yu Yu Hakusho, Josuke Higashikata from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable, and the titular Naruto Uzumaki from Naruto.

2) Rebel

Lelouch vi Britannia aka Zero, leader of the Black Knights (Image via Sunrise)

Rebels are the more adult versions of delinquents. These characters engage in opposition or armed resistance against a government or leader that is considered to be tyrannical.

Rebels in shonen anime are usually fighters, if not just people fed up with whatever system they live under.

It's worth noting that rebels aren't inherently benevolent, nor are governments inherently evil. As the old saying goes, one man's terrorist is another's freedom fighter (The Zeon Principality in Mobile Suit Gundam). The same can be said for governments (The Britannian empire in Code Geass).

Rebels tend to be well-liked in anime for a number of reasons. These include their infectious charisma, their cause, and their tendency to be better than what they're fighting against.

Examples of such protagonists in shonen anime include Kamina and Simon from Gurren Lagann, Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, and Giorno Giovanna from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part V: Golden Wind. Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass also counts.

3) Underdog

What's a good way to make a shonen anime protagonist likable or sympathetic? Make them underdogs!

The underdog is usually someone who is not of high class, doesn't have a good standard of living, or is otherwise ostracized. They often strive to attain legendary status, respect, or just a better life.

These types of shonen anime protagonists tend to be beloved for their sympathetic situations or society's overly harsh treatment of them. They tend to achieve their dreams, come what may, due to their indomitable determination, lots of training, and support.

Beloved examples of this type include Naruto's Naruto Uzumaki, who achieves his dream of becoming Hokage; and My Hero Academia's Izuku Midoriya, who was Quirkless before acquiring One for All. Another example is Bleach's Ichigo, who gets defeated but comes back stronger against people like Aizen.

4) True Friend/Power of Friendship

The Power of Friendship is often weaponized in anime to great effect, like in Dragon Ball's Spirit Bomb.

The true friend is a type of shonen anime protagonist who is always there for their friends whenever they are threatened or in danger. They are also not afraid to confront their friends when they are on destructive paths.

This protagonist type is beloved because of the sheer emotion that they evoke. They remind fans of their own friend groups or their own roles as friends.

These characters usually triumph because they have diverse people around them who support them through many trials and tribulations.

Beloved examples of this archetype include Natsu from Fairy Tale, Yugi Moto and his band of friends from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece, and Ash Ketchum from Pokemon.

5) Hot-blooded powerhouses

This shonen anime protagonist is loud, hot-blooded, and loves to fight. Hot-blooded powerhouses are usually able to perform insane stunts from sheer anger, adrenaline, or their very basic but powerful abilities. Villains who challenge them are usually taken aback by how powerful they are.

These characters thrive in the heat of battle, and fans can never get enough of them. It's always a satisfying moment when a character powers up or attains a transformation state.

Examples include Goku and Vegeta from Dragon Ball Z (Vegeta more so than Goku), Katsuki Bakugo from My Hero Academia, and even Asta from Black Clover. Simon and Kamina from Gurren Lagann, as well as Ryuko Matoi from Kill la Kill also count.

6) Optimists

Despite what some people may tell you, being optimistic is not easy. It requires constantly looking for the good things in life, looking forward, and reframing a negative situation, which is usually what this archetype of shonen anime protagonists does. This might come with some naivete, but not always.

These kinds of characters always look on the bright side and never lose that sense of hope. They usually help lift everyone up when they're down, though that becomes difficult to maintain the longer a crisis goes on.

Beloved examples of these characters include Ruby Rose from RWBY, Tea Gardner from Yu-Gi-Oh!, Gon Freecss from Hunter x Hunter, and even Goku from the Dragon Ball franchise. Monkey D. Luffy in One Piece also counts.

7) The Chosen One

A chosen one is usually spoken of in legend or prophecy as someone who will deliver humanity to salvation. This shonen protagonist is considered a messianic figure who will save everyone.

Chosen ones don't get told they're chosen right out of the gate. It's often later on that the big prophecy or legend is revealed. This usually adds a ton of pressure on that person to deliver, whether divine intervention saves them or not. Fans tend to like this trope, but it heavily depends on the execution.

Beloved examples of this include Monkey D. Luffy being the reincarnation of the legendary Sun God in One Piece and the Super Saiyan legend being reborn in Goku in Dragon Ball Z. The children of the prophecy storyline surrounding both Naruto and Sasuke in Naruto: Shippuden also counts.

8) All-loving, kind heroes

These shonen anime heroes are altruistic, compassionate, and the embodiment of all things good. They are invariably kind, even to their enemies, though they do not have unlimited patience or forgiveness.

Villains can, and do, take advantage of their good nature, but whatever pleasure they get out of it is often short-lived.

Examples of this character type include Goku in Dragon Ball Z, Jonathan Joestar of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Phantom Blood, and Sakura in Cardcaptor Sakura. Despite his bloody past, Kenshin Himura of Rurouni Kenshin also counts.

