10 strongest characters in Bleach, ranked based on their strength

Bleach, one of the Big Three Shonen animes, is an iconic anime that features oceans of characters with an enthralling storyline. The anime centres on Ichigo Kurosaki, whose life was somewhat ordinary until one fated day he encounters a Shinigami, Rukia Kuchiki, who changed his life by making him substitute Shinigami.

The Bleach franchise features formidable characters whose power scales to incomprehensible levels. Based on their strength, here is the list of ranking the ten strongest characters from Bleach.

Characters in Bleach who are considered to be the strongest

10) Lille Barro

Lille Barro is a Quincy and a member of Wandenreich’s Sternritter, as well as the leader of Yhwach’s Elite Guards. He considers himself the greatest creation of Yhwach and has a little god complex to himself. Lille is an excellent marksman and is a powerful foe for his opponents.

He gets more terrifying after activating his Monk of Destruction: Complete Holy Form, an enhanced form with six wings, which grants him abilities like Teleportation Flight and can shoot multiple shots through his wings. He has exceptional speed and agility that makes him one of the most powerful Quincy in Bleach.

9) Askin Nakk Le Varr

Askin has a very unusual personality and is often sarcastic, lacking seriousness in dire situations like having a picnic in the middle of a battlefield watching his comrade fight.

Upon activating his Quincy: Complete, his ability of “Deathdealing”, which is capable of incapacitating his opponents, gets boosted and enhanced to another level. With this signature ability, he was able to immobilize Ichigo Kurosaki.

8) Kenpachi Zaraki

Unlike Shunsui, Kenpachi lives for battles and gets excited if the opponent can overpower him. He became the captain of the 11th Division without even having access to his Zanpakuto’s power. To even get the Shikai of the Zanpakuto, a shinigami has to learn part of the sword’s name, where Kenpachi never cared to go through all that.

Even without his Shikai and Bankai, he was a formidable beast. He effortlessly eliminated the Number Zero Espada with his blunt chipped blade and monstrous strength. Later he gets both his Zanpakuto releases and becomes more terrifyingly strong.

7) Shunsui Kyoraku

Shunsui was the former captain of the Eighth Division, but after the death of the Captain Commander, Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto, he was the only person capable of taking his position. He eventually became the captain of the 1st Division and the Captain Commander of the 13 Court Guard Squads in Bleach.

Shunsui is a master swordsman, but he hates engaging in combats. He was able to fight Primera Espada, Coyote Stark, on an even grounds without even unleashing his Zanpakuto’s Shikai.

6) Sosuke Aizen

Sosuke Aizen was the main antagonist of the first half of the Bleach franchise. He was the former captain of the 13 Court Guard Squad’s 5th Division. His thirst for power made him betray Soul Society, where he became the most despised enemy among the Shinigamis.

He is a master swordsman with a supreme battle intellect, and tremendous proficiency in Kido spells. Aizen is considered one of the most potent antagonists the anime Bleach ever had.

5) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo starts his journey as a Substitute Shinigami, but he becomes more and more powerful as the series progresses. Even with little to no experience in combat, he was able to take on most of the captains and vice-captains of Soul Society.

Being the show's protagonist, Ichigo didn't get all the powers from his birth. Instead, he worked hard for it and later earned his rightful place as an undeniably strongest Shinigami in Bleach.

4) Ichibe Hyosube

Ichibe is a massive brawny individual, renowned as the moniker of “High Priest,” the leader of the Zero division meant to protect the Soul King. He was the person who chose the names of everything in Soul Society, including Zanpakuto, Bankai, and Shikai.

Ichibe, with his monstrous power, was able to put up a good fight against Yhwach, but eventually, he died.

3) Gerard Valkyrie

Gerard Valkyrie is one of the most powerful Quincy and a Wandenreich Sternritter. He was strong enough to face three captains of the soul society.

He possessed a peculiar ability to shape other people’s feelings or desires. Gerard eventually died after losing his powers to Yhwach.

2) Genryusai Shigekuni Yamamoto

Yamamoto is a legendary Shinigami who ruled over Soul Society for more than a thousand years. The most experienced Soul Reaper has prowess in Kido, Shumpo, and Hakuda.

His Zanpakuto can destroy everything around its radius, with just his Shikai. With tremendous power and a millennium of experience, Yamamoto is one of the strongest characters of Bleach.

1) Yhwach

The Son of the Soul King, Yhwach, is the most powerful character in Bleach. He is the progenitor of Quincy. He was sealed away for thousands of years, half-dead in a crystal prison of the Soul King Palace.

Yhwach, along with his undeniable strength, also held supreme intelligence. He can nullify the attack thrown at him and can withstand a Bankai. Yhwach is undeniably the most robust character of Bleach.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar