Hell's Paradise has its very own Aizen (& Bleach fans have major suspicions)

Hell's Paradise is currently one of the most hyped anime of 2023 after debuting with the first episode on April 1. Anime fans have paid much attention to the manga adaptation that Mappa produced based on Yuji Kaku's writing and illustrations.

ong this excitement, a debate arose related to one of the characters of Hell’s Paradise, named Yamada Asaemon Eizen, who resembles one of the major antagonists from Tite Kubo's Bleach - Sosuke Aizen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Paradise and Bleach.

Bleach fans raised suspicions about a character's design from Hell's Paradise

In the anime, Yamada Asaemon Eizen is a red-haired character with an eyepatch on the left eye. On the other hand, Sosuke Aizen from Bleach, who is currently imprisoned in Muken, also wears an eye patch on his right eye with an entirely black outfit. This resemblance, including the similarity of names, raised suspicions among Bleach fans.

In Hell's Paradise, Eizen was ranked as the first Asaemon executioner in the Yamada clan. He was assigned to watch over Rokurota, who was a death-row convict sent to Shinsenkyo to find the Elixir of Life. Rokurota was a formidable criminal, which is why Eizen was assigned to be his executioner. However, Eizen failed to show his skill, which could reflect his position. He was later killed by Rokurota when they landed on Shinsenkyo.

Since Eizen didn’t get the screentime to show his true power and faced an abrupt demise at Rokurota’s hands, he faced mocking from Bleach fans because he resembled Aizen, a formidable antagonist from Bleach, and yet didn’t have any traits that could be compared to him.

The storyline and character design of Hell's Paradise are undoubtedly good, but it disappoints the fans with Eizen’s short-lived presence since he held a very important position in the hierarchy of Yamada Asaemon rank. Moreover, the similarity in his character design to Sosuke Aizen raised the eyebrows of Bleach fans.

When Bleach TYBW Part 2’s new trailer was released a few days ago, it announced the release date of the series, which is scheduled for July 8, 2023. The timing of these two character comparisons couldn’t be better. Fans are now looking into the story of the upcoming Bleach TYBW Part 2, which made them remember Sosuke Aizen’s comeback and compare Eizen from Hell's Paradise with him.

Final thoughts

Yamada Asaemon Eizen and Sosuke Aizen's uncanny similarity has undoubtedly sparked fan theories, leading some to believe that Hell's Paradise's author purposefully created these similarities. The theories further indicate that Eizen could be compared to Sosuke Aizen if there was enough caliber-showing evidence present for Eizen.

Bleach and Hell's Paradise are both highly anticipated anime series right now. The latter has already captivated the audience with its nine episodes. On the other hand, Bleach is considered a classic, and its comeback is more hyped than ever. This fan debate thus indicates that the two anime shows are popular enough to get fans' approval. With these theories, fans will continue to look closely at every plot twist and character in both series, which will, in turn, keep the series exciting for a long time.

