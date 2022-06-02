5 anime characters whom Sosuke Aizen from Bleach can defeat easily (& 5 who will give him a run for his money)

Sosuke Aizen was the main antagonist for much of the Bleach series. After he defected from the Soul Society and waged war against his fellow Gotei 13 comrades, he was defeated by Ichigo Kurosaki and sealed away/imprisoned for his crimes.

Aizen was also one of the strongest characters in Bleach, as his special abilities and inherent physical attributes made him mostly unmatched in combat throughout the anime.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's personal views. It also contains spoilers for each series listed.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

5 characters who stand no chance against Bleach's infamous Sosuke Aizen

1) Lelouch vi Britannia (Code Geass)

A battle between Lelouch and Aizen would not be a battle of strength. Instead, the fight will be a clash between their powerful hypnotic/mind-control abilities.

Story continues below ad

Lelouch has an ability known as Geass, which was given to him by C.C. With Geass, he can control every action a person makes and can instruct them to do whatever he wants. Sosuke Aizen, on the other hand, has a technique known as Kanzen Saimin, the special ability of Kyouka Suigetsu. With Kanzen Saimin, Aizen can control his target's five senses and place them under hypnosis.

Although Lelouch has proven his mastery of Geass, he stands no chance against Aizen's hypnosis. The second Lelouch gets near Aizen, he will already have fallen under Aizen's spell.

2) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Story continues below ad

Saitama is currently the strongest character in the One Punch Man series. Due to his ability to defeat almost all of his enemies with a single punch, he has become known as the One Punch Man. Despite this, he stands no chance against Sosuke Aizen in a fight.

Since Saitama has no spiritual energy, he is unable to harm Aizen in any way, but Aizen can attack Saitama. Using his mastery of Kido spells, he can easily thrash Saitama without much effort. Aizen is also known for being a master swordsman and martial artist, which along with his immense strength, will be too much for Saitama to handle.

3) Roronoa Zoro (One Piece)

Story continues below ad

Roronoa Zoro is one of the strongest members of the Straw Hats as well as one of the most skilled swordsmen in all of anime. His iconic ability to use three swords simultaneously to increase his attack power and range has made One Piece fans fall in love with him. Even with his incredible swordsmanship, he does not stand a chance against Sosuke Aizen.

Aizen can easily match Zoro's skills with a sword with his own mastery. He was able to cut through Renji's Shikai and Komamura's Bankai without any difficulty. Aizen's passive ability Kanzen Saimin will also allow him to bring Zoro under his control almost instantly whenever Zoro sees Kyouka Suigetsu.

4) Sakata Gintoki (Gintama)

Story continues below ad

Like Roronoa Zoro, Gintoki is a legendary swordsman in all shounen anime. His skill with a sword and comedic relief make him a fan favorite for many. Gintoki is seen as one of the strongest characters in Gintama, but he will still be no match for Sosuke Aizen in a fight between the two.

Aizen's mere appearance would be enough to destroy Gintoki. His masterful control over Reiatsu allows him to use it as a large shield that vaporizes anyone who comes near him. Since Gintoki primarily fights with a katana, he would need to get close to fight Aizen, thus causing him to be killed by the Reiatsu.

5) Chimera Ant King Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Story continues below ad

Meruem is the King of the Chimera Ants and the strongest Nen user in the Hunter x Hunter anime by far. He never used offensive Nen abilities since his physical capabilities were more than enough, but he would increase his aura by consuming other Nen users. His immense speed, strength, and stamina allowed him to keep up and ultimately defeat Isaac Netero. Despite this, Sosuke Aizen would beat Meruem in a fight almost instantly.

None of Meruem's attacks would work on Aizen due to the latter's immortality. Aizen would also be able to keep up with Meruem's speed and strength and could easily cut through his durability using Kyouka Suigetsu in its sealed form.

5 characters that would destroy Sosuke Aizen with their eyes closed

1) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Story continues below ad

Anos Voldigoad is the strongest character in The Misfit of Demon King Academy and has performed some incredible feats. He was able to completely erase the God of Time on a conceptual level with a single strike using Venuzdonoa.

Anos can also destroy anything he lays his eyes upon using his Magic Eyes of Destruction. Sosuke Aizen is a powerful character in Bleach, but against Anos, he stands no chance. It would take Anos less than a second to completely erase Aizen from existence.

2) The Grand Priest (Dragon Ball Super)

Story continues below ad

The Angel Race was introduced in Dragon Ball Super through Beerus' attendant, Whis. Fans were blown away by how much more powerful Whis was than Goku and everybody else on the show. However, he was not even the strongest character in the series for very long, as the Grand Priest was introduced sometime later.

The Grand Priest is capable of taking out all of the Angels in battle quite easily and, in turn, makes him stronger than everyone else in the series. He would be able to demolish Aizen in hand-to-hand combat and can resist each of Sosuke Aizen's special abilities.

3) Featherine Augustus Aurora (Umineko When They Cry)

Story continues below ad

Featherine Augustus Aurora is possibly the strongest character on this list and one of the most powerful in all of anime. She is a witch with the Creator rank, meaning she is capable of completely manipulating reality and rewriting existence. The meta-world, a separate dimension in Umineko, completely bends to her will.

In a fight against Sosuke Aizen, Featherine could easily defeat him. She can write him out of existence in a way that makes sure he never existed in the first place. Featherine can also do the same to the entire Bleach universe, erasing every Quincy, Shinigami, Hollow, and more instantly.

4) Wang Ling (The Daily Life of the Immortal King)

Story continues below ad

As the Immortal King, Wang Ling has access to some incredibly overpowered abilities. He is capable of warping reality and manipulating the plot of his own series. Due to these techniques, he is the most similar to Featherine Augustus Aurora on this list.

With that in mind, Aizen also stands no chance against him. There is nothing Sosuke Aizen can do when he finds himself being taken out of existence and destroyed by someone infinitely stronger than himself.

5) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Story continues below ad

Rimuru Tempest is a fairly recent character who quickly became one of the strongest anime characters of all time. He is the Demon King in his series, and with his Ultimate Skills, he can easily defeat Sosuke Aizen in a fight. With Future Attack Prediction, he can predict each of Aizen's attacks and then counter them accordingly using Universal Barrier.

However, the most direct attack from Rimuru would most likely be Soul Consume, which allows him to consume a person's soul. Since Aizen is a soul, this ability would make the most sense to use.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far