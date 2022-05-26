Bleach: 10 Anime protagonists who make Ichigo look weak

Ichigo Kurosaki is the primary protagonist of the iconic Shounen series Bleach. He has an incredibly powerful Zanpakto and is easily one of the strongest characters in the series.

Despite being so powerful in Bleach, there are many anime characters that would take him down without much difficulty. Many of his abilities can be easily countered by the characters on this list, and they would each make him struggle immensely.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinion. It also contains spoilers for each anime listed.

10 Anime protagonists that would have no trouble defeating Ichigo Kurosaki

1) Goku (Dragon Ball)

Goku is the iconic main character of the Dragon Ball series. Every anime fan, even those who do not watch anime, knows his name. Each time there was an insurmountable obstacle throughout the series, Goku would receive a new transformation and a massive power-up.

His latest ability, Ultra Instinct, allows him to separate his mind from his body and can dodge attacks automatically. Ultra Instinct also seems to be the power of the Angels and many Gods of Destruction. With this and many other abilities, Goku would be able to take down Bleach's iconic protagonist in a fight.

2) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos Voldigoad is perhaps one of the most powerful protagonists in all of anime. He was the Demon King of Tyranny during the Mythical Age but committed suicide to end the war between the Demons and Humans. Around 2,000 years after his death, he was reincarnated and hoped to become the Demon King again, but it turns out a fraud, Avos Dilhevia, replaced him.

Anos definitely lives up to his name as the Demon King of Tyranny. In his quest to expose Avos Dilhevia, Anos was forced to fight the God of Time. Although he appeared to struggle, he could easily erase the God of Time on a conceptual level. He also has the Magic Eyes of Destruction, which can destroy anything in their path. Anos has many more abilities, especially his Light Novel counterpart, but he only needs these to defeat Bleach's Ichigo.

3) Giorno Giavanna (Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind)

Giorno Giovanna is known for being the strongest character in Jojo's Bizarre Adventure. He is the illegitimate son of Dio Brando and the protagonist of Jojo's Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind. His Stand, Gold Experience, is incredibly powerful and allows him to perform impressive feats.

Gold Experience's main ability is Life Giver. With this ability, Gold Experience is able to utilize the almost endless amount of life energy that it has. Giorno uses it to create living organisms such as plants and small animals. This Stand is incredibly powerful but is not comparable to its evolved form, Gold Experience Requiem (GER).

GER was created when the Gold Experience was struck with the Stand Arrow. Its main ability is Return to Zero, which essentially reverts all actions back to a state where they never happened. No matter what Ichigo does to Giorno, he will never be able to inflict lasting damage.

4) Kusuo Saiki (The Disastrous Life of Saiki K)

Saiki Kusuo is the president of the Occult Club at his school and is also a powerful psychic. Although he tries his best to avoid getting into trouble, it seems trouble always ends up finding him. The pair of antennas that he wears on his head is part of his signature character design but also works to limit his powers.

Kusuo has many powers, including Astral Projection, Clairvoyance, Cryokinesis, and others. He can use Clairvoyance to see where Ichigo is and make sure to avoid him. He can then use his Time Travel ability to go back in time and easily defeat Ichigo when he is a much weaker character.

5) Wang Ling (The Daily Life of the Immortal King)

Wang Ling is the protagonist of the donghua (Chinese anime), The Daily Life of the Immortal King. Although he may appear young, Wang Ling is the reincarnation of an immortal emperor. He is an incredibly powerful character capable of completely destroying the world, but all he wants is to live a peaceful life.

Wang Ling is capable of manipulating reality and has almost perfect regeneration. Using his Reality Manipulation, Wang Ling will easily be able to erase Ichigo's existence before the fight even starts. With that in mind, if Ichigo were to land hits on Wang Ling, he would never be able to kill him due to the latter's immortality. Wang Ling wins his fight with Ichigo almost effortlessly.

6) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime)

Like Anos Voldigoad, Rimuru Tempest is an incredibly powerful Demon Lord and is also the protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime. He has access to various categories of skills ranging from Common Skills to Ultimate Skills. He also has Resistances, which essentially cancel any type of attack aimed at him.

Rimuru's Ultimate Skills are his strongest abilities. His first skill, Raphael, allows him to see any future attack coming toward him using an ability known as Future Attack Prediction. This will allow Rimuru to easily dodge and counter all of Ichigo's attacks.

Rimuru also has the Ultimate Skill known as Uriel, which gives him access to an ability known as Unlimited Imprisonment. This ability will allow him to trap Ichigo in an area of an infinite number of spatial dimensions. Ichigo does not stand a chance against Rimuru Tempest.

7) Akuto Sai (Demon King Daimao)

Akuto Sai is a powerful character in the Demon King Daimao anime, but his light novel counterpart is on a completely different level.

In the light novel, Akuto Sai seems to have reached a level that many other anime characters can never dream of achieving. He is capable of space-time manipulation, which allows him to alter the fabric of reality. This alone will allow him to obliterate Ichigo without any difficulty.

Akuto also possesses metapotency, omniscience, and omnipresence. He is capable of increasing his muscle mass and can even break the law of identity.

8) Usagi Tsukino (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino is the primary protagonist of the Sailor Moon series and the leader of the Sailor Guardians. She was once a member of the Moon Kingdom but was reborn on Earth after it fell. After becoming Sailor Moon, Usagi gained immense powers that none of the other Senshi have access to.

One of Sailor Moon's many abilities is Power Nullification. She is capable of erasing any attack that comes toward her without much effort. She also has an ability known as Soul Destruction. In a fight with Ichigo, Sailor Moon can easily nullify every attack he sends at her, and since Ichigo fights as a soul, she would be able to easily destroy him.

9) Jin Mori (The God of High School)

As the primary protagonist of The God of High School series, Jin Mori is incredibly powerful. He was once an arrogant, carefree child obsessed with fighting the strongest people possible but has changed into someone who makes sure to never underestimate his opponent and tries his best in each fight. Since Ichigo fights as a soul, none of Jin Mori's physical attacks will harm him; however, Jin Mori's God Powers are a completely different case.

Jin Mori is an immortal being, so Ichigo would never be able to kill him. Using the Monkey King Mode, Jin Mori is capable of boosting his own stats to nearly unmatched levels. He can easily destroy planets with just a punch, killing even the strongest of characters in his series. Ichigo will not be able to beat him in a fight even at his strongest.

10) EMIYA - Archer (Fate Stay/Night: Unlimited Blade Works)

EMIYA is the future Shirou Emiya, who became the Heroic Spirit EMIYA and Rin Tohasaka's servant during the Fifth Holy Grail War in Fate Stay/Night: Unlimited Blade Works. As a servant, he is incredibly powerful and has a wide variety of abilities that he uses to help Rin win the Holy Grail War.

EMIYA has amazing combat skills as he is capable of countering and deflecting many of Saber's and Lancer's attacks with his blades. This would allow him to defeat Ichigo by overwhelming him with skill and strength. EMIYA can also block any of Ichigo's attacks using Rho Aias, an incredibly strong defense.

