10 cosmic anime characters who can take on Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct Goku effortlessly

Ultra Instinct Goku is one of Dragon Ball's strongest characters and an incredibly iconic anime character. This Goku transformation allows his body to move independently from his mind, so he does not have to think before moving.

This causes his body to automatically move when he is attacked. As powerful as Goku seems, there are characters in Dragon Ball who have better control over this ability than him.

There are also many anime characters who would be able to take him down without much effort.

Ten cosmic anime characters capable of destroying Dragon Ball's Ultra Instinct Goku without breaking a sweat

1) Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann (Gurren Lagann)

Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, also known as STTGL, is the final form of Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, and it shows up during The Lights in the Sky are Stars, the second Gurren Lagann movie. It is also piloted by Team Dai-Gurren.

This mecha is a behemoth. It easily dwarfs galaxies that are hundreds of thousands of light-years long. The height of STTGL is estimated to be at least hundreds of billions of light-years tall, making it one of the largest anime characters.

Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann is said to hold the power of a never-ending, or infinite, multiverse. This unheard-of power is channeled through the Super Tengen Toppa Giga Drill Break. When this attack came into contact with the Anti-Spiral Giga Drill Break, the Super Spiral Space imploded.

Due to its large size, Goku will be unable to dodge the Giga Drill Break. When he is hit by it, his body will be obliterated entirely without leaving a trace. Goku cannot compete with STTGL.

2) Super Granzeboma (Gurren Lagann)

In response to the creation of Super Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann, Super Granzeboma was created. It is piloted by the Anti-Spiral and possesses an Anti-Spiral version of the Giga Drill Break. The Super Granzeboma is also one of the largest mechas in all anime.

Granzeboma was able to overpower STTGL's Giga Drill Break drill during their fight in the Super Spiral Space using its own Giga Drill Break. It also has access to Granzeboma abilities such as Galaxy Shuriken and Infinity Big Bang Storm.

Each of these attacks is capable of taking out Goku without any difficulty.

3) Super Shenron (Dragon Ball Super)

Super Shenron is summoned by using the Super Dragon Balls and is a member of the Eternal Dragon species. It speaks using the Divine Language, so only celestial beings, typically Angels, can perform the proper summoning ritual.

The most incredible display of Super Shenron's power was after the Tournament of Power. It was able to grant Android 17's wish of restoring every universe that Zeno erased during the tournament.

Goku would stand no chance against Super Shenron if it chose to destroy him. He would be instantly erased.

4) Yogiri Takatou (Instant Death)

Yogiri Takatou is an average teenager in terms of appearance and physical strength. He also has above-average athleticism in certain situations. However, his hax abilities are a completely different story.

The ability, Instant Death, allows Yogiri to kill anything and anybody with a thought. He can even control how long it takes for someone he wants dead to die, so the name "Instant Death" is not the most accurate.

Yogiri would be able to kill Goku easily by just thinking of him dying, but this does not protect him from being ambushed. Another ability of his, Killing Intent, Precognition and Black Lines of Death, grants him foresight since he can see any danger coming towards him. It will prevent Goku from speed-blitzing Yogiri.

5) Akuto Sai (Demon King Daimo)

Akuto Sai is the main character of the Demon King Daimo series and also the current Demon King. Akuto is a very powerful character in the anime, but his light novel counterpart is an entirely different beast.

In the light novel, Akuto Sai has essentially transcended his own story and has become infinitely times stronger than before. He is easily on a metaverse level, capable of casually destroying large amounts of universes with the snap of a finger.

Goku would lose in a fight against Akuto before he could even blink.

6) The Truth (Fullmetal Alchemist)

The Truth is characterized as merciless since they will always uphold the rules against Human Transmutation regardless of the reason it was performed. However, they are also unbiased. They hold nobody in higher regard than anybody else.

Although it is never seen in action, they are presumed to have omnipotence. This ability alone is enough to take down Ultra Instinct Goku since omnipotent beings are capable of anything.

7) Hades (Saint Seiya)

Hades is the King of the Underworld and one of the most potent deities in Saint Seiya.

He has incredible telekinetic powers, one of the abilities he used when taking down the 12 titans alongside Zeus and Poseidon. He is also in possession of the Big Will, and he can draw out its full potential.

Goku would stand no chance going up against a being as powerful as Hades.

8) Grand Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

Grand Zeno is the Omni-King of the Dragon Ball multiverse and capable of erasing anything. Because of this, many Dragon Ball characters double down in fear while in his presence.

His most extraordinary show of power is his ability to destroy universes effortlessly. During the Tournament of Power, Zeno and his future self were able to eliminate most of the existing Dragon Ball multiverses with just the tap of a screen.

He was also able to completely erase Infinite Zamasu, which had fused with reality and multiple timelines.

9) Lord of Nightmares (Slayers)

The Lord of Nightmares created the four worlds described in the Slayers anime and Lost Universe. She is also the essence of the four worlds.

Since she cannot be harmed or killed, Goku will never be able to win a fight against her. She is also omniscient. Everything in the series is made from her and will return to her someday.

10) Kami Tenchi (Tenchi Muyo!)

The supreme being of the Tenchi Muyo! series, Kami Tenchi, is omnipotent. They are a being that has a boundless existence.

They are capable of performing any action they like and can defeat Goku without even batting an eye. It is possible that Kami Tenchi is also the strongest character in all anime.

Final thoughts

Ultra Instinct is Goku's most powerful transformation to date. He has incredible feats using this ability, making him a very powerful character in the Dragon Ball multiverse. However, many anime characters at and above the cosmic level are capable of eradicating all of Dragon Ball and Ultra Instinct Goku without a second glance.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

