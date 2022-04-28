10 anime to watch if you like Baki

What’s more intriguing in anime fights, apart from supernatural abilities and advanced technological weapons, is just simple hand-to-hand combat, and Baki is totally comprised of it. Baki is renowned for featuring a lot of Herculean characters who have only one goal when they are facing an opponent, and that is fighting to the death.

Dislocating shoulders, shattering bones, or damaging all vital organs with bare fists, Baki has a lot of ghastly fights to offer to its fans who seek the thrill of brutality. There have been 3 seasons of Baki, and Season 4 will take a long time to be released. Meanwhile, there are other anime that fans of Baki can switch to while waiting for its fourth installment.

Anime to watch if you like Baki

10) Drifters

Toyohisa Shimazu as seen in the anime Drifters (Image via Hoods Drifters Studio)

Toyohisa Shimazu, the protagonist of Drifters, was severely wounded in the Battle of Sekigahara, and found himself transported to a hallway with hundreds of doors on either side. A mysterious man standing at the nearest door sends Toyohisa in.

After waking up in a new world, Toyohisa immediately learned everything that was going on around him. Moreover, there were also many historical personalities like him who were brought up in this world. Now, Toyohisa has no other option than to fight besides other “Drifters” and save the world from the “Ends.”

9) Tenjho Tenge

Tenjho Tenge as seen in the anime Tenjho Tenge (Image via Madhouse)

Souichiro Nagi is an individual who would engage in a fight with anyone just to seek the thrill of it. With a delinquent mindset, Souichiro, alongside his friend Bob, thought of becoming the strongest of all in Toudou Academy. However, the school itself was created to teach martial arts and is also comprised of powerful combatants.

Not only are the students of Toudou Academy skilled in different martial arts techniques, but they are also capable of using supernatural abilities. After Souichiro encounters Masataka and Maya, two of the most powerful fighters in Toudou Academy, he realizes that his goals will not be easy.

8) Megalobox

Joe as seen in the anime Megalo Box (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Megalobox follows the story of Junk Dog, better known by his ring name, "Joe." Despite being highly skilled, Joe fights only to lose matches as his boss commands, just to make his ends meet. The days of Joe being a sparring boxer end when he encounters Megalobox champion Yuri, who tells the latter to become a stronger person and fight his way up.

Inspired by Yuri's words, Joe, along with his coach, Gansaku Nambu, sets out to achieve his goals to rank up and get a chance to fight in Megalonia. Joe has only three months left to qualify, so he must fight his way up by going against some of the strongest opponents he has ever fought in his entire life.

7) Kenichi

Kenichi Shirahama as seen in the anime Kenichi (Image via TMS Entertainment)

15-year-old high school student Kenichi Shirahama is a victim of bullying and often spends his time between the pages of self-help books. After being threatened by one of his Karate club bullies, Kenichi seeks the help of Miu Furinji, by whom he was accidentally pinned to the ground once.

Miu directs Kenichi to her grandfather, Hayato Furiji’s dojo, housing several masters of diverse martial arts. Although Kenichi started training in the dojo just to learn some basic self-defense techniques, he became one of the most proficient disciples of the dojo.

When a criminal gang named “Ragnarok” is threatening the lives of the people, Kenichi takes the responsibility into his own hands by defeating them one after the other.

6) Record of Ragnarok

Brunhilde as seen in the anime Record of Ragnarok (Image via Studio Graphinica)

Record of Ragnarok features gods from every major religion like Greek, Norse, and Hindu mythology. These gods gather once every thousand years to make an important decision of whether to eradicate humanity or to spare them. However, they are not the only individuals who are going to make all the decisions on their own.

Brunhilde of the 13 Valkyries of Valhalla barges into the meeting and asks the gods to give humanity a chance to redeem themselves. The gods want to comply with Brunhilde’s proposal but on one condition, by having a tournament called “Ragnarok.”

In this tournament, 13 human warriors will face 13 powerful gods in a fight to the death, where 7 victories from one side will be announced as the winner.

5) Hajime no Ippo

Ippo Makunouchi as seen in the anime Ippo Makunouchi (Image via Madhouse)

Having been bullied all his life, Ippo Makunouchi resorted to bearing each and everything just to keep up with his mundane existence, but he also struggled to change himself the way he is. One fated day when he was getting picked off by his bullies, a strange man named Takamura Mamoru helped him.

After fainting amidst the situation, Ippo wakes up in a boxing gym where he was brought to recover from his injuries by Takamura. Although Ippo never possessed any confidence to face his bullies, the enlightening words of Takamura made a change in his heart.

From that moment onwards, Ippo trained relentlessly to set foot in the boxing world and this also changed him as a person too.

4) Yu Yu Hakusho

Yuusuke Urameshi as seen in the anime Yu Yu Hakusho (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yu Yu Hakusho follows Yuusuke Urameshi, a 14-year-old delinquent who had no specific goal in his life but he always tended to help the people around him. However, his life takes a drastic turn when he saves a little boy by throwing himself in front of a moving car.

With his ultimate sacrifice, the underworld ruler Enma gave him a second chance to redeem his body by becoming a Spirit Detective. Now he has only one job and that is to eradicate all the evil that is wreaking havoc upon humanity.

3) The God of High School

Mori Jin as seen in the anime The God of High School (Image via MAPPA)

The God of High School (or GOH) follows Mori Jin, a 17-year-old Martial Artist, and a self-proclaimed "tough guy." With a fighting thrill and an unusual prize where the winner will be granted anything they wish, he participated in a Martial Arts tournament called "The God of High School."

In his first fight, he came across Mira Yoo and Daewi Han, two well-acclaimed Martial Arts prodigies whom Mori eventually befriends. Alongside his newfound friends, Mori vanquishes his opponents one after the other with relative ease. However, he suspects that there is something wrong with this tournament.

2) Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi Hanagaki as seen in the anime Tokyo Revengers (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Takemichi Hanagaki was living a mundane life by simply existing, but all of a sudden he gets to know that his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana got murdered by the Tokyo Manji Gang. He flashes back to that same day twelve years ago after he got hit by a train. Reliving his past, Takemichi resorted to altering the course of the future by saving Hinata.

Each time he tries to save her, the present situation gets even worse. Takemichi decides to join the Tokyo Manji Gang and forms a stronger bond with its members. Even after joining the root of all problems, he has a hard time figuring out the real cause. Takemichi won’t give up that easily and will do everything to save Hinata as well as the people close to him.

1) Kengen Ashura

Ohma Tokita as seen in the anime Kengen Ashura (Image via Larx Entertainment)

Kengen Ashura's world features many of the strongest gladiators whom rich merchants and wealthy businessmen hire for their amusement and shady business deals. These powerful fighters represent the people they fight for. The outcome of their combat is simple, the winner takes it all.

The story of Kengen Ashura revolves around Ohma Tokita, most commonly known by his nickname, the “Ashura.” He was hired by a representative of the Nogi Group for the Kengan Association. Ohma is a battle maniac, so he participated in the Kengen Association and fought for Yamashita Trading Co. alongside Yamashita Kazuo.

Edited by R. Elahi