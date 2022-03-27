Netflix announces Kengen Ashura Season 2 to be released in 2022

Kengen Ashura became one of the most praiseworthy anime by Netflix in 2019. The show garnered a lot of positive reactions from both fans and critics for its heart-pounding action sequences and its intriguing storyline.

The anime, gradually throughout the series, has built a strong fanbase worldwide, which now impatiently awaits its next installment.

After two years of long waits, Netflix has finally confirmed that Kengen Ashura Season 2 will be released in 2022. So without any further ado, let’s get into the details.

Everything to know about Netflix’s Kengen Ashura Season 2

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix!

🥊

¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! ;) Kengan Ashura Season 2 is in the works! Get warmed up by watching Season 1, now streaming on Netflix! 🥊¡¡La temporada 2 de Kengan Ashura está en proceso!! ¡Vean (de nuevo?) la temporada 1 para ir abriendo boca! ;) https://t.co/vbmysQmxhH

Netflix officially announced the confirmation for Kengen Ashura Season 2 with its official poster on its Twitter account. The poster featured Ohma Tokita, the show's protagonist, along with other key characters from the anime.

The anime is currently in production under Larx Entertainment. Kobayashi Sho, the editor of the Kengen Omega manga, has also confirmed the anime's second season through his official Twitter account.

The first season aired on July 31, 2019, with 12 episodes for Part 1. Subsequently, in the same year, after a brief two-month period, Netflix released its Part 2, which comprises 12 episodes. Both parts of Season 1 adapted 18 volumes from the manga.

As expected, Season 2 will take on from Volume 18 and cover the story “Until the end of the original (the end of the tournament)!”

Netflix has not yet released the trailer, and there have been no updates on its release date. However, fans can expect the trailer any second now, and they can also hope for a release date.

What can fans expect from Kengen Ashura Season 2?

Kengen Ashura features many of the strongest gladiators who rich merchants and wealthy businessmen hire. These powerful fighters represent the people they fight for. The outcome of their combat would determine the fate of the fighter and the deals of their master.

The story revolves around Ohma Tokita, most commonly known by his nickname, The Ashura. He was hired by a representative of the Nogi Group for the Kengan Association. Ohma is a battle maniac, so he entered the Kengen Association and fought for Yamashita Trading Co. alongside Yamashita Kazuo.

FaisaI @TolltheHounds Ohma and raian Next chapter

Ohma and raian Next chapter https://t.co/5atWqtQqrV

The first season ended with a fierce battle between the protagonist and Raian Kure, where the former ended up victorious. Season 2 will continue from this point by focusing on the journey of the Ohma. Season 2 will also cover the entirety of the remaining chapters, so this might be the end of the series.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar