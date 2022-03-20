Netflix confirms Tekken: Bloodline animated series for 2022

Netflix recently announced that its take on Tekken: Bloodline, based on the beloved gaming franchise Tekken, will be making its anime debut in 2022.

The anime's trailer provided a glimpse of the upcoming series with its official trailer. As per the first look, the story will be centered around the fan-favorite character Jin Kazama.

Netflix has released the trailer for Tekken: Bloodline

Announcing the release of Tekken: Bloodline with the trailer, Netflix dropped a bombshell on everyone who loves Tekken. Fans are having a hard time keeping it together, and are hoping that the anime will feature their favorite fighters from the game.

The trailer has so far highlighted some notable characters besides the main protagonist Jin Kazama, and they are: Heihachi Mishima, Paul Phoenix, Leroy Smith, Ogre, Jun Kazama, Kazuya Mishima, and King. These characters are confirmed to be getting their debut in the anime.

Whilst Tekken attempted a live-action adaptation, it never really went well. However, with the Netflix adaptation's first look, there has never been this much excitement among the fanbase before.

Expected release date and more

Netflix has not yet confirmed the release date of the anime and there is also no news about how many episodes and seasons it will be comprised of. The animation studio behind it is a mystery as well. With the anime premiering this year, no foolproof predictions can be made for its release.

Netflix has roughly implied the plot with its synopsis along with the trailer, which paints a picture of what the story will be like:

"'Power is everything.' Jin Kazama learned the family self-defense arts, Kazama-Style Traditional Martial Arts, from his mother at an early age. Even so, he was powerless when a monstrous evil suddenly appeared, destroying everything dear to him, changing his life forever. Angry at himself for being unable to stop it, Jin vowed revenge and sought absolute power to exact it. His quest will lead to the ultimate battle on a global stage — The King of Iron Fist Tournament."

Based on that description, Tekken: Bloodline seems to be adapting the story from Tekken 3.

