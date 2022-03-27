8 strongest characters in Misfit of Demon King Academy

The anime Misfit of Demon King Academy has had fans in love ever since its first episode in Summer 2020. Fans were hyped when the show displayed how powerful Anos is. He can destroy the most powerful of Demon Royalty without even lifting a finger, and he can erase ancient gods with a single slash of his sword.

Due to his immense power and refusal to bow to the Royals, Anos was given the Misfit title. Despite this, many characters respect him immensely and are glad to be his friend. Coincidentally, most of his friends are mighty demons who would be able to take on many characters in the show.

Strongest characters in Misfit of Demon King Academy

8) Eleonore Bianca

Eleonore as she appears in the anime 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' (Image via Studio SILVER LINK)

Eleonore was introduced much later in the Misfit of Demon King Academy anime series than many other characters, but she is still mighty.

She uses her great magical power to use various magic spells. Instead of focusing solely on attacking her opponents, Eleonore is more suited to supporting her teammates and defending them from attacks.

Her defensive magic includes De Igelia and Enne Igelia. These are both incredibly powerful magical spells that increase the power of allies and create sturdy barriers to protect against magical attacks.

7) Misha Necron

Misha Necron is the twin sister of Sasha Necron and likes to spend her free time hanging out with Anos or creating Magic Models.

Misha has great magical power and she uses it to wield all of her magical abilities very well. Her Eyes of Creation are opposites of the Eyes of Destruction since she can create whatever she thinks with them. As long as she channels enough magical energy into her eyes, her creativity is her only limit.

She also uses spells such as Iris, Je Grade, and Dino Jixes.

6) Lay Glanzudlii

Lay Glanzdulii as he appears holding Sigshesta in 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' (Image via Studio SILVER LINK)

When Lay was first introduced, he became a quick friend of Anos.

Lay is one of the strongest characters who lacks any magic ability in the show. He even stated that he became a master swordsman due to him not being able to create spells and use magic properly.

Some of the weapons he uses are Evansmana and Sigshesta. These swords are known for taking on incredibly powerful opponents without sustaining any damage.

5) Sasha Necron

Sasha Necron as she appears after a battle in the anime 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' (Image via SILVER LINK)

Sasha Necron is a member of the highly respected and prestigious Necron Family and a descendant of Ivis Necron. She possesses great magical power and the skill to use it.

Similar to Anos, Sasha has a pair of Eyes of Destruction. These eyes can channel magic energy and destroy anything in their path. She can also use them to put people to sleep and cancel out magical attacks.

She is also adept at using magic. She uses some of the most powerful attacks in the show, such as Je Grade, Dienu, and Dino Jixes.

4) Eugo La Raviaz

Eugo la Raviaz as he appears in the anime 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' (Image via Studio SILVER LINK)

Eugo la Raviaz is the Guardian God of Time, and it makes sense for someone in his position to be incredibly powerful.

Like many other characters, he has immense magical power and immortality. However, he can manipulate time and he exists on the conceptual level, so even the most powerful characters will not be able to harm him.

The weapon he uses is known as the Time God's Scythe and it has control over time. If it slashes or blocks spells, the spells disappear as if they were never cast in the first place. Due to his incredible control over time, he can speed up a person's life until they decay into nothingness or do the exact opposite.

3) Shin Regalia

Shin Regalia is the right-hand man of Anos Voldigoad and served him during the war between demons and humans. He is also known as the strongest swordsman amongst the entire demon race.

As expected from the Demon King's right-hand man, Shin has immense magical power and is a master swordsman. The swords he uses the most are Sigshesta, Deltroz, Gilionoges, and Guneodros.

He uses these weapons to channel his immense magical power and mastery in swordsmanship. He always defeats his enemies swiftly and effectively, leaving no room for regeneration or reincarnation.

2) Ivis Necron

Ivis Necron is performing a magic spell in the 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' anime (Image via Studio SILVER LINK)

Ivis Necron is one of the Seven Elder Demon Emperors created by Anos Voldigoad. He is also the head of the Necron Family.

One of the abilities he uses frequently is shapeshifting. He turns into a cat whenever he must discuss something with Anos but does not want to draw attention to them.

He is also the creator of Dino Jixes and master of Gijel, two incredibly powerful spells, and he wields the Demon Sword Gadol. When an individual is wounded by Gadol, their injuries cannot heal.

1) Anos Voldigoad

Anos Voldigoad as he appears in the anime 'Misfit of Demon King Academy' (Image via Studio SILVER LINK)

Anos Voldigoad was known as the infamous Demon King of Tyranny during the show's Mythical Age.

He has incredible physical strength, speed, and intelligence. He is capable of out-smarting many of the characters throughout the series. This is just the tip of the iceberg that is his power.

Anos also has access to various magical spells. Jio Graze is a potent fire spell and he uses it constantly throughout the show. It is capable of causing immense destruction and Anos uses it perfectly. Other spells in his repertoire include Jirasd, Bebesd, Delsgade, and more.

Some of his greatest feats, however, are shown when he uses his Eyes of Destruction and weapons. His Eyes of Destruction can destroy anything in their path, including magic and even a person's mind. The Venuzdonoa is capable of destroying anything in existence.

