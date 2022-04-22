10 most overpowered Anime characters of all time, relative to their series

In many anime, particularly shounen anime, the most powerful character in a series is often up for debate. Through accurate power-scaling and logical analysis of each character's powers, a conclusion can be reached on who the strongest character is.

However, there are some anime where the most overpowered character is grossly apparent. These characters can take out any other character in their series without any trouble, and even the second strongest in the series is leagues below the number one.

This article will list 10 anime characters who are the top dogs of their series.

Note: The following list contains canon typical violence for each series listed and reflects the author's opinion.

10 Anime characters who are unmatched in their respective series

1) Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Demon Slayer)

Most members of the Demon Slayer Corps use breathing styles, and all of these breathing styles originated from Yoriichi's Sun Breathing.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni combined his natural ability with Sun Breathing to take down Muzan without breaking a sweat. He made the Progenitor of Demons tremble in fear after bringing him to the brink of death. Even to this day, Muzan is terrified by that near-death moment that occurred centuries ago.

2) Super Shenron (Dragon Ball)

Super Shenron after being summoned in the Dragon Ball Super anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Super Shenron is the strongest Shenron in the Dragon Ball series. He was able to effortlessly restore the universes erased by Zeno during the Tournament of Power, and he is thought to be able to grant any wish, no matter how impossible it might seem.

Although not much is known about Super Shenron itself, it is clear that he is the most overpowered character in the Dragon Ball series.

3) Isshiki Otsutsuki (Naruto & Boruto)

Isshiki Otsutsuki as he appears in the Boruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

Isshiki Otsutsuki was the most powerful villain Naruto and Sasuke had fought to date. Using only Taijutsu and his unique Dojutu, Isshiki was able to single-handedly defeat Naruto and Sasuke. He was even able to defeat Baryon Mode Naruto, though he was on the brink of death seconds later. It is safe to say that Isshiki was the most overpowered character in the series.

4) Chimera Ant King Meruem (Hunter x Hunter)

Meruem was created to be the strongest character ever in the series. He is the product of the Chimera Ant Queen consuming countless Nen users and some of the smartest humans in the Hunter x Hunter world. He was able to survive all of Netero's attacks with at most superficial wounds, and he did this all before he gained the powers of Youpi and Pouf.

After he was revived from the Poor Man's Rose explosion, the gap between him and everybody else grew exponentially. Post-Rose Meruem would have been able to take down the strongest characters in the series without any difficulty.

5) Acnologia (Fairy Tail)

Acnologia is known as the King of the Dragons and one of the strongest dragon slayers in Fairy Tail. He was able to kill Igneel, King of the Fire Dragons, without much difficulty and it took the combined efforts of many of the series' strongest characters to take him down.

6) Saitama (One Punch Man)

The Caped Baldy himself is the most overpowered character in the One Punch Man anime. He has never displayed his true strength, even against a powerful enemy like Boros.

On top of his unmatched strength, Saitama has incredible speed, durability, and stamina. He can take direct hits from the strongest attacks in the show without being fazed.

7) Anos Voldigoad (The Misfit of Demon King Academy)

Anos as he appears in the anime (Image via SILVER LINK)

Anos Voldigoad is the Demon King in The Misfit of Demon King Academy and second to nobody in this series. During one of the later episodes in season one, Anos was able to survive being killed by the God of Time, and with one swing of his sword, he was able to conceptually erase the God of Time effortlessly.

8) Utsuro (Gintama)

Any Gintama fan will tell you that Utsuro is easily the most overpowered character in the series. This is due to his immortality.

In the GIF above, Utsuro's immortality allowed him to easily survive getting his heart stabbed and eyes crushed. Even with these injuries, he was able to take on Gintoki and the other fighters single-handedly.

9) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Nobody in Jujutsu Kaisen is able to match Gojo's power. His Infinity ability prevents anyone from touching him unless he lets them, and his Hollow Purple technique is capable of destroying everything in its path. It is safe to say that if anyone tried to take on Satoru Gojo, they would be in for the fight of their life.

10) Truth (Full Metal Alchemist)

Truth is a metaphysical being who shows up when an alchemist attempts Human Transmutation. They are said to always enact a punishment equal to the transgression committed when someone attempts to abuse Alchemy. Truth is omnipotent and is easily the most overpowered character in all of Full Metal Alchemist.

