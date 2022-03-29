10 strongest One Man Army characters in Anime

In anime, witnessing the growth of a certain character from nothing to something has always been the most admired and appreciated aspect. However, nothing gives more thrill than watching these characters take on an enormous enemy horde, and that too, all alone.

No matter which side they fight for, these one-man army characters have proven that courage is everything besides strength and power. This article will feature ten of the most powerful characters in anime who can singlehandedly turn the tide in a battle against a swarm of powerful enemies.

Anime characters who can solo a huge crowd of enemies with ease

10) Gotou – Parasyte: The Maxim

There have been many powerful parasites in the anime Parasyte: The Maxim who were capable of taking over the human body and had effective control over it. However, none of them came close to the likes of Gotou. He was one of the most intelligent members of his kind, who became well adept in controlling the human body and gaining knowledge through it.

He proclaimed himself as a wild creature who lives to fight. To test his limitations, Goto fought and brutally slaughtered 21 Yakuza members all alone. In his monster form, he becomes an unstoppable force, where guns, grenades, or even missiles can’t even scratch the surface of his skin.

9) Utsuro – Gintama

Utsuro as seen in the anime Gintama (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

Yoshida Shouyo was just a fragment of Utsuro’s memories as he was the real unexpected antagonist all along. Utsuro is an immortal being who lived for over a millennium and attained proficiency in hand-to-hand-combats as well as swordsmanship. His inhuman strength, speed, and reflexes outclassed many powerful characters in the anime Gintama.

Utsuro’s powers were so immense that even the entirety of Shinsengumi, Yoruzuya, Umibozu, and Kamui could not put him down on the ground, even for once. Utsuro seemed like he was just toying with them for fun.

8) Ichiro Inuyashiki – Inuyashiki

Toshi @toshitoshi409 'Inuyashiki' episode 4. It seems Ichiro has gotten used to control his body. I hope his sense of justice won't be the cause of his ruin. 'Inuyashiki' episode 4. It seems Ichiro has gotten used to control his body. I hope his sense of justice won't be the cause of his ruin. https://t.co/SnYfDHHzBQ

Ichiro was just a timid and cowardly individual who barely spoke to anyone. However, after receiving powers that made him an indestructible machine, he became brave and set on his path to help others. After his entire body turned into a high-grade alien tech robot, he received a plethora of abilities that eventually made him a super being on the face of the earth.

When Ichiro got surrounded by several Yakuza members who fired volleys of bullets into him, he became unconscious. However, his robot body took care of everything by activating its self-defense mechanism, which unleashed powerful beams that killed everyone around him instantly.

7) Guts – Berserk

Guts was born from a hanging corpse and was left to die until a group of mercenaries led by a man named Gambino took him under his shade. From a tender age, he wielded swords twice his size, honed his swordsmanship skills over the course of time, and became one of the most powerful swordsmen.

Despite his brawny body structure, he was capable of dodging swift attacks and moving at impressive speed. With his oversized broadsword named Dragon Slayer, he can defeat multiple enemies with a single slash at once. In his mercenary days, he single-handedly wiped out 100 soldiers.

6) Levi Ackerman – Attack on Titan

Levi Ackerman as seen in the anime Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio)

Being the squad captain of the Survey Corps, Levi is hailed as one of the strongest individuals who was given the title “Humanity's Strongest Soldier.” Everyone among the corps looked up to him for his indisputable strength and indomitable will. Unlike others, Levi relies on his swordsmanship and intelligence to cut down his enemies.

For Levi, the Titans are nothing as he swiftly takes them down one after the other without breaking a sweat. In his awakened state, Levi enters a frenzy mode, holding the blade in a reverse grip. He demonstrated this power while attacking Zeke’s Beast Titan, where he severed all the vital areas of the body in the blink of an eye.

While Levi can eliminate a large horde of Titans on his own, an army of humans would be nothing in front of him.

5) Ryo Shimazaki - Mob Psycho 100

Ryo Shimazaki is one of the most powerful espers in the anime Mob Psycho 100. He is a carefree individual with a nihilistic approach to life. With his Mind’s Eye, he can sense other espers and predict their movements. Ryo can use telekinesis to fly and make powerful telekinetic pushes capable of destroying huge buildings.

When Shimazaki fought Teru and his group, despite the overwhelming numbers, he was capable of outclassing everyone with his instant teleportation. After awakening his Mind’s Eye, his extrasensory perception enhanced to a greater extent which made him nearly invincible.

4) Sosuke Aizen – Bleach

Aizen was the main antagonist of the anime Bleach's first half. He was driven with the sole motive to become the most powerful being ever. After defecting from Soul Society, in order to become an unstoppable force, he imbued himself with the Hogyoku.

Gaining newfound overwhelming powers, he was so confident that he let his guard down, which pretty much speaks about the strength he possessed. During the Karakura Arc, he undermined the combined strength of Ichigo Kurosaki alongside the entire Gotei 13 squad members and all the Visored.

3) Saitama - One Punch Man

Saitama as seen in the anime One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama, the titular protagonist of the anime One Punch Man, can defeat anyone around the world and all it takes for him to do so is a single punch. He has become frustrated with his profound inhuman powers, as he desires to engage with a worthy opponent capable of withstanding him.

Be it otherworldly stronger beings or physically and mentally enhanced mutants, Saitama can defeat them in a second. Even with insane powers that make him an undefeated superhuman, he never became arrogant or attained a superiority complex. Saitama can defeat anything that comes his way.

2) Goku – Dragon Ball

Goku is undeniably the strongest Saiyan in the multiverse. He has persistently trained since childhood and honed his natural Saiyan battle affinity with unwavering determination. He is widely acclaimed for pushing his limits and surpassing the boundaries of reality.

His ability to take his power to unprecedented levels, to the point of reaching and rivaling the domain of the Gods of Destruction, made him an unbeatable fighter. In his Ultra Instinct form, he becomes an invincible mortal who can’t be easily subdued.

1) Madara Uchiha – Naruto

KouyaOtaku @Jremiah03 Madara vs Shinobi alliance is one of the most epic battles in Naruto Madara vs Shinobi alliance is one of the most epic battles in Naruto 🔥💯 https://t.co/qVLXlPfH0T

Madara is the legendary Uchiha of all time and is regarded as the greatest Shinobi that ever lived in the franchise of Naruto. He is the only capable individual who has the potential to rival Hashirama Senju on equal ground. Madara attained mastery over his Dojutsu and Ninjutsu prowess, where his capabilities inflicted fear on his enemies.

Even when he was brought back from the dead with the forbidden resurrection technique, he didn’t lose his charm. The entire Shinobi Alliance in front of him looked like insects. It took several ninjas who were capable of using the Water Release technique from the Shinobi Alliance to defend themselves from Madara’s Majestic Destroyer Flame.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi