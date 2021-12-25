Attack on Titan fandom celebrates Levi Ackerman's birthday on Twitter

Levi Ackerman is one of the most popular characters, if not the most popular character, in Attack on Titan, and December 25 is his birthday. With the final installment of Attack on Titan on the horizon, fans have taken to Twitter to celebrate the birthday of their beloved "Heichou" with posts and fanart.

Twitter erupts as Attack on Titan fans celebrate Levi Ackerman's birthday

Attack on Titan Wiki @AoTWiki It's now December 25th in Japan



Happy birthday Levi Ackerman It's now December 25th in JapanHappy birthday Levi Ackerman https://t.co/CkAfh85N9R

Levi Ackerman has been a fan-favorite character ever since his introduction in the extremely popular series. Voiced by Hiroshi Kamiya, Levi dominated the Attack on Titan fandom in the first three seasons. While Eren took away his fair share of attention in the final season, Levi's popularity had not diminished, but managed to soar even higher.

Levi has given Attack on Titan some of its most epic action scenes. Both of his genuine fights with Zeke were legendary, in Season 2 and Final Season Part 1 respectively. Even his staged fight against Zeke in the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 was incredible. Dubbed "Humanity's Strongest Soldier," Levi Ackerman holds the record of the highest number of Titan-kills in the Survey Corps.

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp (12/25) Today is Levi Ackerman Birthday! 🎉



Happy Birthday, The strongest! (12/25) Today is Levi Ackerman Birthday! 🎉Happy Birthday, The strongest! https://t.co/SOMqw7s4ku

Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 ended on a cliff-hanger, and amongst others, Levi's fate was also left unclear. Levi Ackerman was last seen in Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 just before Zeke detonated the Thunder Spear. Many fans were unsure if even Levi could survive such an explosion at close range, but the Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 trailer, which was released earlier this week, gave a hint of an answer to that.

In the trailer, we see Hanji come across a severely injured Levi. The entire Attack on Titan fandom heaved a sigh of relief upon finding out that Levi was alive at the very least and it looks like that relief has translated into an onslaught of birthday tweets seen today.

Being an Ackeman, Levi comes from a clan of Eldians who were subject to Marleyan experimentation in pursuit of creating a counter to the Titans. Like Mikasa and Kenny, the other two Ackerman in Attack on Titan, Levi is superior to other humans in terms of strength, agility, perception, and speed.

‏cigarettes @teavnie happy birthday to LEVI ACKERMAN he’s still being the sexiest capt until now happy birthday to LEVI ACKERMAN he’s still being the sexiest capt until now https://t.co/eEkh2QoDfZ

Some talented fans have created various fanart to commemorate the occasion, but fanart of Levi is certainly nothing new in the Attack on Titan fandom.

Unfortunately, fans of Attack on Titan will have to wait two more weeks to see Levi Ackerman once again. According to the trailer, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 will start airing on January 10, 2021 at 12.05 am JST.

