10 most powerful Quincies in Bleach, ranked

Unlike Soul Reapers, Quincies are classified as humans in Bleach and they are the descendants of the Soul King. They have the ability to sense Souls and Hollows around them and use Reishi in the atmosphere, in conjunction with their Spiritual Energy, to create formidable weapons.

The Soul Reapers and Quincy have shared great enmity between them for ages. Here are the 10 Quincies ranked on the basis of their power.

10) Candice Catnipp

Candice is a tall woman with long light-green hair, and holds the title of 'Thunderbolt.' She is a short-tempered and impatient individual who often gets into fights without even analyzing the situation.

No matter how strong the opponent might be, she jumps right in with her reckless behavior, disregarding the consequences. As obvious with her epithet, she can control lightning, and in her Monk of Destruction form, she can fly at blinding speed.

9) Quilge Opie

Quilge has a dominating personality and he is rather unforgiving if his opponents show the slightest bit of resistance. He is known as 'Quilge Opie of the Jail.' He explained the moniker to Ichigo and said that he never lets enemies escape from his grasp.

Quilge is exceptional in swordsmanship and was able to hold against Ichigo’s Bankai. In his Disheveled Paradise Puppet form, he can control his body like a puppet even with dislocated joints and broken bones.

8) As Nodt

As Nodt loves to philosophize with his opponents about the nature of fear mid-battle and cares less about the fight. He possesses a medallion around his neck which holds the capability to steal a released Bankai.

He can use the stolen Bankai at his disposal. As Nodt fights with his thorns, but his primary weapon is to inflict fear onto his enemies.

7) Gremmy Thoumeaux

Gremmy might look like a child but his capabilities undermine his appearance. He does not care about his comrades and acts recklessly. He has a bizarre ability of 'Dreamer,' in which he can turn anything into reality, like for instance if he imagines himself as a bird, he will eventually transform into a bird.

His strongest ability is 'Life Creation,' through which he can create multiple clones of himself by using only his imagination.

6) Bambietta Basterbine

Bambietta shares somewhat of a resemblance to Kenpachi Zaraki, as she is battle-adept and gets quite thrilled about fighting. She is a sadistic individual as she vents out her frustration and anger at her male subordinates by slaughtering them without remorse.

Bambietta has the ability to create bombs, but her bombs are not made up of Reishi. She just releases Reishi at her target, which turns the target into an explosive on contact.

5) Jugram Haschwaltz

Haschwaltz is a loyal subordinate and is prepared to die for Yhwach's glory in Bleach. He got agitated when Uryu Ishida declined to sacrifice anything in return for gaining power from Yhwach and attempted to kill him for this.

Haschwaltz carries a broadsword that is capable of splitting Ichigo’s Bankai. He possesses the unique ability 'The Almighty,' through which he can see into the future, but he can only access this ability when Yhwach is asleep.

4) Askin Nakk Le Vaar

Askin has an unpredictable personality and he often takes serious situations as inconsequential. He likes to finish off his enemies with his 'Deathdealing,' rather than killing them physically.

His Deathdealing ability is capable of incapacitating his enemies and can also heal Askin by raising his own lethal dosage. Opponents who are struck with Askin’s lethal dosage usually die. Upon activating his Monk of Destruction form, Deathdealing, along with other abilities, gets enhanced to a greater extent.

3) Lille Barro

Lille considers himself to be the greatest creation of Yhwach. He believes that he can’t be killed by a Soul Reaper's Bankai, which shows his cocky nature. Lille is an exceptional marksman and with his rifle, he can shoot through anything in his line of sight.

In his 'Divine Judgment' form, he can unleash multiple shots at his opponent through holes in his wings. He has also become intangible in the form.

2) Gerrard Valkyrie

Gerrard is a tall, brawny individual who looks like a mythical Norse fighter. He is capable of taking on three Soul Reaper captains on his own. With his Miracle ability, he can get out of situations in which all odds are stacked against him.

By focusing on his enemy's fear of him, Gerard can use his physical damage to get stronger and increase his size. He can also regrow his severed limb in a blink.

1) Yhwach

Yhwach is the progenitor of Quincy and the son of the Soul King. As the Father of Quincy, he has an arsenal of abilities under his sleeve. Yhwach loves his followers and often calls a few of them his sons. He also hates fake loyalty.

He created Sternritters and has the ability to take back the powers he gave them, at his will. After absorbing the Soul King, he gained a tremendous amount of power which ultimately made him the strongest character in Bleach.

