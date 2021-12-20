Bleach TYBW: 10 things to look forward to

After almost a decade of waiting, Bleach TYBW is ready to start airing in October next year. This revelation came as a big relief to the fandom during the show's Jump Festa panel, as they had to wait more than a year after the announcement in 2020 that Bleach TYBW is finally going to be animated.

Now, the fandom thinks that all the other battles preceding this were just a prelude to this one, so the hype is entirely off the charts.

So, for all manga readers waiting for the goosebumps-inducing events to get animated and those unaware of what is waiting for them, here is a list of things the fandom should expect.

Bleach TYBW: Ten things fans are eagerly waiting to witness

1) Ichigo and Arrancars joining hands?

The first big twist fans can expect to witness in the Bleach TYBW arc is an understanding between the Arrancars and Ichigo and friends. They all go to Hueco Mundo again after Nell drops from the sky to Ichigo's lap and drops very concerning news.

As they make plans to see what the fuss is all about, Urahara, of course, speaks out from outside the window, scaring everyone that, yes, he will make the necessary arrangements.

There's seemingly a mutual understanding between the visiting group of friends and the Arrancars that grows during their visit. The reason is interesting and concerning and something the fans will have to wait until October next year, when Bleach TYBW comes out, to find out.

9) Soul Society under attack?

☁️ @_AfroSensei can’t stress how excited i am to see this animated #TYBW can’t stress how excited i am to see this animated #TYBW https://t.co/B3k9TgjeK8

In a move that comes right out of left field, Soul Society gets invaded by the enemies. The identity of the enemies, though, remains an utter mystery, as does the answer to the question of how did they enter Seiretei in the first place, evading all the protective barriers completely undetected.

After the disaster, the captains' meeting hints at who the new enemies seem to be, but how they got there is something that fans will have to wait for until Bleach TYBW starts airing.

8) Yamamoto Sotaichou shows full power

During a fight with who seems to be the main villain of the Bleach TYBW arc, Yamamoto Sotaichou shows his full powers. It is not something that fans would have expected at all.

It is a scary calling power that seems to come from the underworld and is enough to give followers the chills. Now, imagine that with Storm Center playing in the background, and the entire fandom is in for a treat.

7) Powers of Bankai stolen?

In the Bleach TYBW arc, the enemies are both old and new, as are their powers. In an attempt to overpower the captains of the Gotei 13, they tried to steal their Bankai powers.

They seemed to be able to do that, but there is one person whose powers they cannot take. The reason for that is something that will shock the fans to their core.

6) Ichigo's big reveal

If fans think that after everything the boy has been through, his powers have finally maxed out to the point that it can not go any further, well, they will be wrong.

In the Bleach TYBW arc, they will learn alongside Ichigo that his true powers have not been explored at all. Another thing that has not been explored yet is his true identity.

5) Zaraki Kenpachi gets stronger

Sounds impossible, right? However, in a fight between two individuals that fans will never think can happen, Zaraki Kenpachi does become stronger.

It takes a few hard strikes, and he breaks the barriers he keeps himself within and reaches his true power. This is one of the most rewarding and heartbreaking moments fans might witness in the Bleach TYBW arc.

4) Ukitake Taichou saves the balance of worlds

Ukitake Taichou has always seemed to fans like a man with great potential who could not achieve more extraordinary things because of his frail body.

In the Bleach TYBW arc, fans will finally learn the source of his sickness and exactly how powerful and influential he is in keeping the balance between all the worlds.

3) Kyoraku Shunsui scares everyone

Kyoraku Shunsui always came across as someone who likes to take things easy no matter the situation, as the fans witnessed in his fight against the Primera Espada Coyote Starrk. In the Bleach TYBW arc, though, after some significant upheavals in the Soul Society, he gets put in a battle where he has to give it his all and fight seriously.

𝙏𝙃𝙀 𝙎𝙀𝙓𝙄𝙀𝙎𝙏 𝙎𝘼𝙉𝙏𝘼 @Kyoraku_Taicho |🌺| Day 1: SHUNSUI KYORAKU.



I was debating between Shunsui and Aizen... But Shunsui is love, Shunsui is life. |🌺| Day 1: SHUNSUI KYORAKU. I was debating between Shunsui and Aizen... But Shunsui is love, Shunsui is life. https://t.co/fWLYCCnh0t

This is the time where he ends up scaring not only his enemies but allies alike. This is something the fans of Kyoraku Taichou have been expecting for a long time, so this reveal is going to be more than interesting to witness.

2) Formidable foe or reliable ally?

The Bleach TYBW arc brings back a lot of characters from previous battles that Ichigo, his friends, and the rest of Soul Society fought hard to defeat. There are basically a lot of left turns in this arc.

However, there can be someone among them who is so unexpected that fans just might lose it completely. The wait to learn just who that is might seem long, but it will be rewarding.

1) Who is Yhwach?

Yhwach, as the fandom knows, seems to be the main villain of the Bleach TYBW arc. However, his true identity and how he has planned for the future to be will shock everyone, especially as they learn how Ichigo fits into his plans.

Nish @chunchunmaru_7



If you want something created that nobody’s ever seen before, it should be by your own hand.. dats Kisuke Urahara for you 🔥

#bleach #tybw Just waiting for this epic scene !!!If you want something created that nobody’s ever seen before, it should be by your own hand.. dats Kisuke Urahara for you 🔥 Just waiting for this epic scene !!! If you want something created that nobody’s ever seen before, it should be by your own hand.. dats Kisuke Urahara for you 🔥 #bleach #tybw https://t.co/H16GAr7400

In the newly released trailer, there was a glimpse of him that was enough to send the whole fandom into a frenzy.

Bleach_Bae @Bleach_Bae



#Bleach #TYBW When you know you already won Anime of the year for 2022 When you know you already won Anime of the year for 2022 #Bleach #TYBW https://t.co/Uz3wMWEwXs

Bleach TYBW is expected to be one of the biggest shows coming out next year, and after their reveal at the Jump Festa 2022, the fans are eagerly waiting for October 2022 to arrive.

In the meantime, keep yourself updated here with more news and features of the Bleach TYBW arc as they come out.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer